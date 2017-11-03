Advantage Lithium - Positioned As A Winner In The Junior Lithium Exploration Market

In recent weeks, political announcements have captured global headlines such as France and Britain committing to ban the sale of new petroleum and diesel vehicles by as early as 2040. In parallel with these announcements, the entire lithium supply chain is scrambling to ramp-up production to meet rising demand. Over the past 2 years, the lithium carbonate market has remained in tight supply as new production capacity from existing or Greenfield projects has taken longer than anticipated to bring to market. The industry will remain in tight supply over the next few years, especially as automakers command a larger proportion of available supply. This unique scenario has created a tidal wave of investment in junior lithium exploration companies with a primary focus on the Argentine region of the Puna Plateau (See: Lithium Investing – All Roads Lead To Argentina). In addition, Australia based Orocobre has successfully brought their Olaroz Argentine lithium brine facility into commercial production. The Olaroz facility is the only Greenfield lithium brine project in over 20 years which has sent a wave of confidence into the junior lithium exploration market. My recommendation is that investors with a 3 year horizon should have direct exposure to the emerging lithium production markets. Recently, I recommended purchasing shares in Advantage Lithium (OTCPKS:OTCQX:AVLIF) (See: Initiating A Strong Buy Recommendation) and previously shares in Orocobre (OTCPKS:OROCF) which have both significantly increased in value.

In the past two years, lithium exploration companies from years past have been resurrected while dozens of new juniors shift their focus to lithium exploration. Nearly all of these newly formed companies have acquired land options in Argentina due to the low cost structure of lithium produced from brine which is driving interest in Argentina. With so many lithium exploration companies forming it can be difficult to determine which ones are investment quality. Lithium exploration companies either intend to be acquired by advancing their properties by defining the resources or to enter commercial production.

The market will require additional lithium supply in the next years

It is my opinion, that there is room for additional Greenfield projects to reach the market but the lithium industry is going through a bubble due to the macroeconomic factors around the electrification of transportation. Most importantly, existing producers are well financed and have already begun to expand their production capacity or look to new sites for future growth. This will certainly limit the number of new entrants over the next 5 years until it becomes clearer how much additional supply will be required to meet growth in demand. My recommendation is to invest with a time horizon of 3 years and expect significant returns on investment should a company’s project materialize. Further, I would only recommend investing in companies who have strategic relationships with existing producers, or an off-take partner who is able to bring the necessary project financing. Lithium Americas (OTCPK:OTCQX:LACDF) was able to draw SQM (NYSE:SQM) to their flagship project while Orocobre brought Toyota Tsusho (OTCPK:OTCPK:TYHOF) in as an off take and financial project (See: Orocobre – The Road To Lithium Production In Argentina).

Orocobre, a past recommendation has done well

So far in the lithium space, I have recommended at multiple price points for investors to buy, hold and accumulate a position in Orocobre. Since these buy recommendations shares in the company have increased by up to 80% (See: Orocobre – Reiterating A Strong Buy Based On Lithium Demand Fundamentals). Although the company still is not operating at nameplate capacity, they are making great advance on the overall project and the next round of expansion in both Argentina and Japan. In addition to Orocobre, Advantage Lithium is a junior lithium exploration company which I feel comfortable to openly recommend.

Advantage Lithium is best positioned amongst junior lithium explorers in Argentina

Speculative lithium investors should consider the location of a prospective property to an existing lithium production facility as this will reduce risk associated to the quality of the minerals. Additionally, it should also indicate that necessary infrastructure, technical expertise and local government support is available. Other key components to a successful lithium project includes: size of the potential reserve, current phase of development and time to bring the project to market, expected capital cost of the project, partnership with an existing producer or off-take partner, share structure and market capitalization.

Four core items which allow Advantage Lithium to separate themselves from other junior exploration companies are:

Exploration campaign is well underway- In 2017, the company has been committed to moving their flagship Cauchari project forward by updating resource estimates and completing more advanced technical and engineering studies. The results of these efforts are expected to lead to the finalization of a Scoping Study in early 2018. Advantage expects to have a Feasibility Study completed with environmental permits received in 2019. Presently, the company has deployed a number of rotary hole and diamond drills to move the project forward with initial results delivered in both September and October. Overall, the results have been positive as they are in line with the results reported at Orocobre’s Olaroz lithium project in 2011. The close proximity to both Lithium Americas and Orocobre facilities provides some guidance that the necessary resources will meet the technical grades required to be sold into the battery material market.

Orocobre remains the largest investor in Advantage- In March 2018, Orocobre announced the completion of the sale of certain exploration non-core Argentine properties to Advantage Lithium. In consideration for the land package, Advantage issued over 46 million common shares to Orocobre plus the retention of 25% in the project plus a royalty fee on production. As the value of Advantage increase, Orocobre will greatly benefit in multiple ways. Orocobre’s balance sheet will materially benefit from a direct rise in Advantage’s stock price, plus they will have direct exposure to additional lithium exploration assets without investing additional resources into the project. Orocobre will require additional lithium brine as they are presently expanding their production capacity at Olaroz. Advantage benefits as they have direct exposure to the only company who has brought a Greenfield lithium brine facility into production in over 20 years. In short, having one of the few lithium carbonate producers invested in the project sends an incredibly strong message to the market.

Orocobre will require an additional lithium brine source in the future – Currently, Toyota Tsusho and Orocobre are investing over $160 million to double the production rate at the Olaroz lithium project and build a lithium hydroxide facility in Japan. Earlier in 2017, Orocobre and Toyota announced a three stage approach to expanding the Joint Ventures activities. First, the companies will double the lithium carbonate annual production at Olaroz to 35,000T LCE. Second, a lithium hydroxide plant will be built in Japan. Lithium hydroxide is used to produce various industrial goods. Third, there will be a shift in product usage coming from Olaroz to: 17,500t battery grade from its existing operations, 17,500T industrial grade, with 9,000T allocated to supply the facility in Japan.It is important for investors to understand that Tokyo based Toyota Tsusho South Sea Corporation is a member of the Toyota Group and is one of the largest trading companies in Japan and 6 th largest in the world. The company has a worldwide presence through its many subsidiaries and operating divisions with include over 900 subsidiaries represented through 150 global offices. Considering that the automakers are shifting to electric vehicles in the next years, it is without a doubt that Toyota Tsusho will want access to more lithium carbonate than the expanded Olaroz facility can offer. Depending on the marketing arrangements proposed between Advantage – Orocobre and Toyota, it is possible that brine is shipped from Cauchari to Olaroz for processing then sold to Toyota. The Olaroz facility is less than 20KM away from Cauchari, so a pipeline could be built in a very short time with little capital expenditures.

Mid-term financing requirements to achieve a Feasibility Study are in place – In first half of 2017, the company was successful in closing a $20 million financing round which is dedicated to advancing the Cauchari property. Based on a projected 2018- 19 budget of $7 – 10 million the company is well capitalized to produce a Feasibility Study. On June 29, 2017, the company reported their quarterly results which show a cash balance of around $19 million with little debt on the balance sheet. Once the company has completed the Feasibility Study, they will be in a much better position to understand the value of the Cauchari property which should boost the valuation of the company. In addition to understanding the value, they will be in a positive position to determine how they will move forward. The company is in a unique situation to utilize Orocobre and Toyota, although there is also the possibility to bring in outside partners. Considering that Orocobre holds a 25% interest in the project, it is likely that the companies will strike a mutually beneficial deal regarding lithium brine produced. It is expected that the company will not build its own lithium facility but rather develop an above ground piping system to transport brine to the Olaroz brine processing facility. Unlike other juniors, the company is fully funded and can issue additional shares after the market understands and values the Cauchari resource into their share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVLIF, OROCF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.