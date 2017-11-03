Ultra Clean Holdings To Rebound In 2018

Sometimes selloffs are more than what they appear. Sometimes they are much less. That is very much the case for a great pick heading into 2018, Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT). This is a smaller semiconductor name, which has had an amazing 2017 followed by a large thud after its most recent earnings report in Q3. The main reason why can be seen below in the chart, as the stock was at all time highs and quite extended when the report came out. The stock was extended quite a bit above its 50 day moving average, and was likely to come back to the mean 5-10%. This was much like its competitor Ichor Systems (ICHR) did this past week cooling off from a run from 25 to 35 to settle around 30. UCTT as you can see from the chart below is trading the cheapest it has since its last earnings report on a trailing PE basis.

UCTT data by YCharts

EPS continues to grow for UCTT, as the semiconductor market continues to be quite strong. That combined with its smaller non semi business, which has also had a very strong year has made for a massive gainer. UCTT does not need to outperform in order to reach the 35 level again in the next 12 months. It just needs to continue to grow revenues and keep its gross margins where they are now. The main disappointment from the recent earnings report was the operating margin came down slightly from Q2 2017. The margin managed in Q2 was an impressive 11.2%, but Q2 only came in at 10.1%. Now while this was still outside of the 8-10% operating margin guidance from the company, clearly investors were hoping for some continued margin expansion going forward. Instead investors of UCTT can look forward to a continuing operating margin around the 10% level give or take .5%. This should provide a very nice level of growth if UCTT can continue to grow their revenues as they have in 2017 so far.

Ultra Clean is also slightly diversified with 8.3% of revenues in Q3 2017 coming from OLED screens. This gives it a slightly lower ramp potential in comparison to some of its competitors. Q3 revenue came in at $242.6m, a 66% year over year increase. While this is impressive, additional runway exists for UCTT as the infrastructure is in place to do up to 400m in revenue. CEO Jim Scholhamer exclaimed to a question on potential future revenue, "We will make 400M a quarter." So its a matter of demand and just adding people to their new Singapore facility, preventing any large capital expense increases and keeping EPS growing steadily over the next year. UCTT allows you to participate in the industry growth in a leveraged way during a strong period for the sector. Some factors do exist though that need to be considered before an investment in UCTT.

One of the significant factors of a business such as UCTT is that it has extreme customer concentration. 57.1% of their business comes from contracts with Lam Research (LRCX) and 27.5% with Applied Materials (AMAT) as shown in the recent 10Q. As a contract manufacturer this means that they will follow those two companies and much of their gains can be attributed to shared growth and market gain at those companies. UCTT is in direct competition with ICHR so holding both of those will allow you to get the upside in either case. As the much smaller companies, these two contract manufacturers can save on expenses and have large earnings per share gains in boom cycles such as this one. That combined with being flexible in what products they can produce allows them to fill the needs of these giants. This gives both of these small caps a much larger upside than AMAT or LRCX. This chart below demonstrates this perfectly as since Jan 1 2017 the two smaller cap names have soared - even with recent pullbacks taken into account. This kind of extreme concentration puts the stock in high risk category if something goes south at either of their top customers - something not in sight as of yet.



While 2018 is likely to be a much more muted growth year for the semi space, it should still continue a strong bull run, with small cap names outperforming large caps. The large cap names find it easier to often outsource some of the production to the smaller firms in order to keep costs down in the shorter term and increasing earnings. Also, bringing on production that quickly is difficult when you have such a large corporation. This gives UCTT and ICHR both an enviable position as growth stocks at very reasonable valuations. That combined with a hot sector has them both as a strong buy going forward for any growth portfolio. How long the run lasts is anybodies guess as we have seem recently in slowdowns in other sectors.



Disclosure: I am/we are long UCTT, ICHR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.