Apple First Look: Glad To Be Proven (Very) Wrong

Last week, I previewed Apple's (AAPL) fiscal 4Q17 earnings by cautioning the reader about "a relatively tough last fiscal quarter" on the back of potential smartphone demand challenges ahead of the IPhone X's October pre-orders. As a shareholder, I am glad to report that my concerns were quite a bit overstated, as the Cupertino company delivered an impressive beat on both the top and bottom lines this Thursday, after the closing bell.

Apple by the numbers

Revenues of $52.6 billion came in well above consensus $50.8 billion - the widest top line beat, in fact, since the March 2015 quarter. The impressive numbers seem to have been driven by a much stronger Services segment, responsible for producing an outstanding +34% YOY increase (see graph below) - a more timid but still impressive +24% once one-off items are taken into account. While I find this kind of performance unsustainable in the long term, it also makes me much more confident in Apple's ability to at the very least meet its goal of doubling Services revenues by 2020.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

The generally high-margin Service business also helped to maintain profitability stable. Gross margins of 37.9% were slightly better than my projected 37.8% despite the expected margin compression caused by the competitive smartphone business and the introduction of the popular entry-level iPad model.

Despite richer-than-guided opex, EPS of $2.07 flew past consensus estimate of $1.87 - let alone my own projected $1.85. Below-the-line outperformance in other income and taxes also helped. But I doubt that the Street will think less of Apple's impressive performance this quarter despite the positive impact from these line items that speak little to the company's operational robustness.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from SEC and Apple's IR page

Worthy of special mention is the strong performance coming from the East. Greater China saw YOY growth not experienced since the December 2015 quarter (see graph below) on the back of all-time record Mac and Services sales in the region. The usual FX headwinds and reduced spending in Hong Kong, apparently, did not have the same impact on Apple's financials this time. I welcome the strength in the Chinese region, as it could suggest a potential re-ignition of this long-forgotten catalyst.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from press releases

On the outlook, CEO Tim Cook reported "very strong" iPhone X sales out of the gate during the earnings call, which should impact the fiscal 1Q18 quarter. Guidance came in roughly in line with estimates (see my table above), although I believe the implied projection for EPS that I estimate to be $3.72 might fall a bit short of consensus $3.77. Still, considering how Apple seems to be firing on all cylinders, it is not far-fetched to imagine that the company's executive team might be guiding conservatively ahead of unpredictable iPhone X sales.

Where I stand On Apple stock

AAPL came into fiscal 4Q17 earnings up about +13% in the preceding month alone. Therefore, it was hard to support additional optimism without a very strong print. That, however, is exactly what Apple delivered this Thursday.

Company/Ticker Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG Apple - AAPL 15.2x 9.9% 1.5x Microsoft (MSFT) 24.8x 11.4% 2.2x Facebook (FB) 33.6x 27.3% 1.2x Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) 29.6x 19.5% 1.5x

I continue to be very bullish on AAPL, except now less cautious about the company's short-term prospects. With concerns over iPhone 8/8 Plus acceptance having been put to rest along with reports of strength in early iPhone X sales, I believe AAPL is clear to climb further from current levels - and probably very quickly.

