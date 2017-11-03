My Dividend Growth Portfolio Update - 48 Holdings

I cover the stocks I am looking at with remaining contributions for the year.

Introduction

Welcome to my monthly portfolio review covering all of the activity over the past month. This series of articles documents my journey as a young father of two towards my eventual retirement. The goal of my portfolio is to generate a growing income stream for my wife and me during our golden years. In an ideal world, this will not require selling of assets to fund our desired lifestyle. I hope to fuel that through dividend growth investing.

October was a slow activity month, in fact I made no trades. I've had my eye on a few different stocks. In particular I am looking at adding to Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), J.M. Smucker (SJM) or Tanger Outlets (SKT). Part of my hesitation is that I have now maxed out the 401K for the year (which itself is a great accomplishment). The downside is that I'll have no more money entering until January so I need to be selective about where to invest it.

Portfolio Summary

Current Total Balance: $236,205 (up from $231,080)

Current Cash: $2278 (down from $380)

Cash Ratio: 0.96%

2017 Goals

I want my holdings to have a weighted 1-year dividend growth rate of at least 5%. (CURRENTLY 7.66%) By the end of 2017, I want to have a projected dividend income of at least $5,800. (Adjusted to $6,000 to reflect employer matching contributions) (COMPLETE IN JUNE, currently at $6,665) I aim to suffer no dividend cuts. (1 so far (TEVA))

To recap, here's how I came to $6,000:

Starting Income $5,000 5% Organic Dividend Growth $250 Maxing 401k New Money $540 Employer Match $140 End of 2017 Income $5,930

I started by rounding my starting income to $5,000 ($4,993 is close enough for me). From there, I added 5% average organic dividend growth.

Next is the money coming from maxing my 401k contributions. The cap was not changed for 2017, so I can contribute a maximum of $18,000. I have roughly added an additional layer of income that will be generated by employer matching contributions. I am also assuming the money buys an average of a current 3% yield.

That brings us to the $5,930 figure, which I am then rounding up to $6,000.

Portfolio Strategy

Buying Criteria

These are the general guidelines I will review to see if something is worthy of adding to my portfolio or whether I will add to an existing position.

Being a member of David Fish's Dividend Champion, Challenger and Contender list - obviously a longer streak is preferred.

I prefer companies with a Chowder rule over 8%, obviously higher is better. Telecoms, REITs and utilities can get a pass due to their higher initial starting yield.

No one individual holding should be weighted >7% of the portfolio's total cost or weighted >7% of the portfolio's total dividend income. ETFs are excluded from this. As an example, AT&T by my cost basis is actually my largest individual holding. The income represents 6.3% of my income so I am just about tapped out on adding any more for a while.

Investment grade holdings >BBB+ should generate 95% of the portfolio's dividend income. This is currently at 87.25% due to the combined weight of REIT holdings that tend to lack the superior credit rating due to their nature.

I want to see steady earnings growth over time; this will generally remove commodity-based companies.

I like cash cows. Good profit margins (> 10%) are appreciated, though not required, if the company has a wide moat due to its business.

I like to see shareholder-friendly management, a healthy and rising dividend and willingness to buy back shares, though in practice, the buybacks aren't always done at opportune times. A good metric to look into is the "total shareholder yield". This aggregates net dividends, buybacks and debt reduction.

Though a small part of my portfolio, I do have some non-dividend-paying stocks like Facebook (FB), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN). These are the long tail ideas that may continue to generate significant alpha over time.

Perhaps most importantly, the valuation needs to be right per F.A.S.T. Graphs. The stock should be trading at fair value or better for an appropriate timeline (12+ years if possible). With a longer time frame I can see how shares fared during the Great Recession, and this also removes some of the recency bias that can come from only analyzing valuation during this extended bull market.

I will also use Simply Safe Dividends and the information provided by Brian on his site. Among a plethora of information available, he has a dividend scorecard where companies are ranked in terms of dividend safety, growth and yield. I aim to pick companies that are in the 80+ safety range, though not always.



A lot of times, I will start to find candidates either through articles here or on a simple screener from Finviz. Basically, start with large dividend-paying companies, sort them by how close they are to a 52-week low and then start diving into some of the names left.

Another method I'll use is then filtering it down by all of my holdings and starting another round of research on a few of the names.

I've received questions about why stocks near their low - anecdotally I've had names that have had very strong moves to the upside after reaching their lows. This is not a perfect science of course as there is the risk of catching a falling knife, as they say.

By definition it also gives me the best purchase price that anyone has had over the year and the highest initial dividend yield. It's about margin of safety!

I also try to be very cognizant about whether the stock in question is a damaged story or may be going through a temporary shock. Especially in this environment I am worried about the Amazon effect on several industries. This has manifested several times over the past year (or longer). Former holdings IBM (IBM), W.W. Grainger (GWW), Cardinal Health (CAH) and most recently CVS Health (CVS) are examples.

When I run that Finviz screener I still see a lot of the big food companies (thanks Amazon) but I have been looking to add to my J.M. Smucker position. General Electric (GE) is another name that I would take a look into once the expected dividend cut goes through. Should the stock go through a severe correction (still looks expensive to me based on expected earnings), this could be a nice turnaround idea.

Selling Criteria

There are only a few reasons I'll sell a stock, though any of these events is not a guarantee I'll do so.

Dividend cut.

Company degradation - This could be things like deteriorating balance sheets, loss of competitive advantage, loss of credit ratings. These factors would come to light before a dividend cut manifests. This may also appear in a streak of less than expected dividend increases. The dividend increase is the more visible outward sign of a company's success. A paltry increase or two may underscore problems below the surface.

Wild overvaluation - This becomes a bigger factor if there is something at a fair valuation that I wish to purchase with the proceeds. I will admit that several things I have sold have continued to defy financial gravity so I am more becoming of the mind of just ignoring overvaluation if the underlying business continues to operate well. A raging bull market can also make any seller look silly. One example where this strategy worked was selling my Clorox (CLX) stake last September. I sold over a year ago for $129 and that's exactly where the stock is.

Position size wildly outgrows the rest of the portfolio. This one recently I am considering relaxing for a couple reasons. First, it suggests that potentially I am cutting the flowers to water the weeds. Secondly, due to an approximately even weight portfolio it will take some exceptional growth to surpass everything else.

I just don't want to own it. When I pull this card I will more fully explain my reasoning. Part of the beauty of owning individual companies is choosing where I put my money. I can opt to not support companies, products, management, etc. that I do not agree with. An example of this could be Wells Fargo (WFC) that has management issues and illegal/unethical business practices.

Portfolio Changes

New Positions

None this month

Existing Positions

None this month

Sells

None this month

Dividend Increases

Awaiting Dividend Increase Announcements

Nike (NKE)

Disney (DIS)

Public Storage (PSA)

Starbucks (SBUX)

AT&T (T)

Ventas (VTR)

Dividend Cuts

None this month (Teva cut in August)

New Rules

None.

Charts and Graphs

2017 Dividends

October was about 10% better than July (prior quarter) with $355 in dividends provided. Cardinal Health is no longer a payer to me though Diageo's final dividend occurred during the month. J.P. Morgan (JPM) had their 14% dividend increase go through which was nice to see.

I had not added to my holding to capture that increase but I did add to my Altria (MO) prior to their yearly 8% increase. In my article series covering upcoming ex-dividend payments I highlighted Altria and had used my own research to add to my position.

The rest of the growth during the period was due to compounding of dividend reinvestment and the lag of stocks purchased after the last dividend payment now providing their respective income.

Growth

As I noted in my summary, the total dividend income received in October 2017 was 70% higher than October 2016. My forward looking income metric moved up about $23 just through the power of compounding.

The Portfolio

Ticker Current Value Annualized Return Income CCC Status S&P Credit Rating 2017 Increase Increase Month AAPL $9,065.92 19.83% 135.90 Challenger AA+ 10.50% April ABT $5,809.78 43.68% 113.27 None A+ 1.90% January AFL $5,096.73 13.66% 103.85 Champion A- 4.70% October AMGN $3,542.15 10.52% 94.51 Challenger A 15.00% March AMP $6,012.96 62.16% 124.33 Challenger A 10.70% May AMZN $4,376.88 43.60% 0.00 AA- ANTM $6,416.68 46.60% 79.22 Challenger A 7.70% September BRK.B $2,074.71 21.59% 0.00 AA CMI $5,878.74 41.45% 146.55 Contender A+ 5.40% July CSCO $4,323.36 19.06% 146.60 Challenger AA- 11.50% February CVS $5,340.55 -12.19% 153.95 Contender BBB+ 17.60% January DEO $2,768.29 27.32% 62.34 Challenger A- DIS $7,447.76 0.65% 118.13 Challenger A DUK $3,324.05 19.55% 133.62 Contender A- 4.10% July FB $2,147.04 39.00% 0.00 GILD $3,414.35 -9.67% 96.22 None A 10.60% February GLW $4,065.25 43.45% 79.81 Contender BBB+ 14.80% February GOOG $4,102.32 30.66% 0.00 AA+ HD $3,660.98 7.89% 80.10 Challenger A 29% February JNJ $3,591.40 21.11% 86.24 Champion AAA 5.00% April JPM $3,137.46 48.42% 61.77 Challenger A- 12% October KORS $1,917.20 0.37% 0.00 MDT $5,151.49 6.97% 121.73 Champion A 7% July MO $8,781.43 13.62% 335.32 Champion BBB+ 8.20% September NKE $3,906.78 -0.30% 51.03 Contender AA- O $6,200.39 -0.08% 286.76 Contender BBB+ 4.00% January OHI $3,052.30 -4.11% 280.27 Contender BBB- 3.20% April/July PRU $2,902.66 39.55% 77.10 Challenger A 7.10% February PSA $5,677.33 0.59% 218.01 Challenger A SBUX $4,466.60 -2.00% 81.40 Challenger A- SCHD $25,365.14 16.73% 676.96 SJM $3,324.56 -17.44% 100.58 Contender BBB 4.00% July SKT $2,366.00 -13.01% 137.00 Contender BBB+ 5.40% April SPHD $8,615.06 3.61% 310.94 STAG $4,028.71 10.64% 203.38 Challenger N/R 0.70% January SWK $1,976.38 45.76% 30.78 Champion A 8.60% July T $7,113.65 -2.01% 420.34 Champion BBB+ TGT $3,111.22 -5.06% 129.05 Champion A 3.33% August TROW $3,871.95 41.64% 93.29 Champion A+ 5.60% February TRV $4,958.71 14.30% 106.03 Contender A 7.40% April UA $542.00 -47.03% 0.00 BB+ UTX $1,865.82 24.08% 43.01 Contender A- 6.10% June VFC $5,956.02 36.39% 143.13 Champion A 9.50% October VTR $4,381.51 8.38% 212.76 Challenger BBB+ VZ $5,379.49 1.61% 261.83 Contender BBB+ 2.25% October WFC $3,196.47 11.57% 86.02 Challenger A 2.60% July WPC $4,589.42 12.07% 267.80 Contender BBB 2.04% Every quarter WSM $5,632.14 9.95% 174.95 Contender NR 5.40% March

If you want to see the full honking snapshot of my spreadsheet, here it is.

Notes:

Purchased Shares: The shares I actually bought

Shares Total: Total shares after dividend reinvestment / splits

Cost: My transaction cost, including fees

My Basis: "Cost" / Purchased Shares

DRIP Basis: "Cost" / Shares Total

Percent of Cost: "Cost" / sum(All Costs)

Current Value: This will use Google Finance to get the price for the ticket * "Shares Total"

Gain (Loss): "Current Value" - "Cost"

Gain (Loss) Percent: "Gain (Loss)" represented as a percent

Annualized Return: If (NOW - "Owned Since" > 365, ("Gain (Loss) Percent" * 365.25) / (NOW - "Owned Since"), "Gain (Loss) Percent". It won't be perfect because each tax lot will have a different return, but its close enough. Additionally, I fixed the calculation to show only the return percent if it has been held for less than a year. Otherwise, owning a stock for one day and showing a 1% return will turn into 365% annualized return which looks wrong.

Current P/E (GAAP): This is another Google Finance call to pull the P/E. I haven't decided if I'll keep this, but it's interesting.

Percent From 52-Week Low: Using all Google Finance calls, this subtracts the 52-week low from the current price to determine the percent away. This can make a stock more interesting to me if it's been hated by the market.

Dividend: The annualized dividend - this is sourced dynamically from Yahoo Finance.

Income: Dividend * Shares Total

Percent of Income: Income / Sum(All Income)

Yield On Cost: Income / Cost

CCC Status: From David Fish's "CCC" list, what rank from the list?

The yellow indicators on the credit rating just keep me informed of the holdings I have that are below my desired threshold. Omega Healthcare Investors, STAG Industrial (STAG) and W.P. Carey are all below. This is another field I would like to have automatically populated for when ratings change.

Visualizations

Simplywall.st provides some of my infographics. You can check out my portfolio on their site here.

Here's a look at some of my winners.

Right now I'm using this as one method to help me compare whether my individual picks are doing better than my dividend ETF benchmark, the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), which is up over 35%. This is measuring overall return - it's not basing them all on the same date. I need to find a better resource to do that easily; Dividend Channel has a comparison tool that's been the best so far I've seen. But I'm happy that I have a number of selections that have produced alpha thus far.

I am still keeping track of my own performance vs. both the S&P and my SCHD to see if I have the chops for doing this myself.

"Worldly wisdom teaches that it is better for reputation to fail conventionally than to succeed unconventionally." John Maynard Keynes

The following graphics are mine that I have compiled in Google Sheets from the various metrics that I track.

Dividends By Month/Year

New for this month is a chart I made to capture all the dividends I've received since I started tracking. To me it's striking how quickly some of these amounts took off. Barring a catastrophe of some sort, December should eclipse the $800 mark for the first time. It seems nearly every article I am breaking one of my personal bests.

Portfolio Allocations

I redid this section in July to properly put ETF holdings, by weight, into their respective sector buckets. ETFs make up about 14% of my portfolio for reference.

The overall allocations only changed slightly over the month.

Income by Sector

I took the time last month to get the color schemes to match up between both pie graphs so it's visually easier to compare and contrast.

I get about a quarter of my income from REITs, which should be no surprise as they tend to carry some of the highest yields around. Materials and energy are two sectors I am underweight by design, only giving me about 1% of my income combined.

Champion, Contender, Challenger View

My Dividend "Champions, Contenders and Challengers" list is also about where I want it to be. Over 90% of my dividends come from companies with a history of raising their dividends at least 5 years. Only two (Teva now removed, Gilead and Abbott Labs are the two) dividend paying holdings don't have that prestigious history. Abbott is a champion by proxy but the split from AbbVie did damage their growth history.

The Portfolio

In addition to the linked tickers above, my portfolio contains the following tickers: (AAPL),(ABT),(AFL),(AMGN),(AMP),(AMZN),(ANTM),(BRK.B),(CMI),(CSCO),(CVS),(DEO),(DIS),(DUK),(FB),(GILD),(GLW),(GOOG),(HD),(JNJ),(JPM),(KORS),(MDT),(MO),(NKE),(O),(OHI),(PRU),(PSA),(SBUX),(SCHD),(SJM),(SKT),(SPHD),(STAG),(SWK),(T),(TGT),(TROW),(TRV),(UA),(UTX),(VFC),(VTR),(VZ),(WFC),(WPC),(WSM)

Conclusion

October was a minimalist month for me. I didn't make any trades though I have my eye on several. I was able to successfully max my 401K once again this year. This is my third year now that I have done this in my Roth.

I have 48 holdings. I'm curious if you have any recommendations if you had to sell something and add to something else (not just hoarding cash).

Let me know your thoughts on my portfolio!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMGN,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GILD,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,KORS,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SJM,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TGT,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WFC,WPC,WSM.

