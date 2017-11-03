SunPower Prospects Remain Poor Post Earnings

SunPower (SPWR) posted strong Q3 results mainly due to earlier-than-expected completion of several projects. When it comes to project companies, we consider this type of beat to be not meaningful as it is not in any way an indicator of the company’s strength.

When it comes to SunPower, the beat is even more suspect because of the way SunPower reports its non-GAAP earnings. Let us consider SunPower’s non-GAAP performance (image from investor presentation):

Note the gross margins in the Company’s key business areas: Power Plant - 4.5%; Commercial – 16.2%; Residential – 21.5%.

These numbers, especially the Power Plant business gross margins, are abysmal. With Power Plants being a big part of SunPower business, this business drags down the overall GMs to 12.8%

Residential gross margins, while looking decent, are misleading because the opex and SG&A requirements of residential business are much higher than utility scale business.

But these are non-GAAP Numbers

If we look at the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP (see image below), we see that there is a laundry list of adjustments between GAAP and non-GAAP. While some of the items, like stock-based compensation, are a standard adjustment at many companies, the one that pops out as an exception is the “cost of above market polysilicon”.

SunPower first identified the “above market polysilicon pricing” issue a few quarters back when it took a series of major writedowns to reorganize its manufacturing operations.

The history here is that SunPower entered a long-term contract to procure polysilicon several years back, and polysilicon prices have plummeted since then. The Company also shrunk its operations and no longer needs as much polysilicon as it has contracted to buy. The result is an ongoing cost burden as the Company has to buy high priced polysilicon and resell it at market prices at a loss.

However, this is a cash expense, a recurring expense, and a part of doing business. Therefore, we do not believe that excluding these numbers is an accurate reflection of the Company’s prospects.

This expense, which was about $33M during Q3, if not subtracted for non-GAAP purposes, completely wipes away the claimed $29.5M in non-GAAP profit. In other words, as we see it, the Company did not make money in any tangible sense of the word.

Suniva Section 201 Decision Remains A Threat

Looking ahead, as we discussed earlier, the Company’s prospects are largely dependent on Suniva Section 201 tariff decision. The Company, in the Q3 conference call, announced that it is working with ITC and the administration to get a favorable disposition (the image below shows the Company’s position).

Unfortunately, SunPower’s language indicates that the Company’s position is merely a hope, and the Company is unsure of the prospects.

As we indicated in out earlier article on the subject, with only one of the four commissioners pushing for SunPower’s cause and given that Mexico trade is somewhat out of favor with the current administration, we are unsure if SunPower can get the necessary carve out.

8Point3 Energy Sale Uncertain

A significant part of the Company’s value is locked in the 8Point3 Energy (CAFD) Yieldco. That Yieldco has been in a limbo for various reasons and the Company, and its partner, First Solar (FSLR), has been looking to sell its respective 8Point3 stakes to third parties.

However, there has not been much news on that front, and the Company’s comments on 8point3 sale do not point to near-term resolution. As such, outside of 8point3 Energy sale, we do not see good news for the Company for a long time to come.

Prognosis

Considering the Company has abysmal margins, lack of profitability even without tariffs, and no visibility into 8Point3 Energy sale, we find the run-up of the stock post earnings misguided. Furthermore, we expect the stock to trade down on Suniva tariff case uncertainty. Consequently, we are downgrading the stock from “Avoid” to “Sell”.