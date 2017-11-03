Canacol's Upside Potential: 50% By 2018, 200% By 2019

"Keep your eye on the ball." - Ford Frick

As shareholders, we need to monitor the progress of the company's operation to see whether the management is working hard to deliver what it has promised. As value investors, our eyes should be on the business fundamentals instead of the daily gyrations of the stock price. This is the key to see the forest, to have peace of mind, and to sleep well at night.

Below, we review the imminent upside potential of Canacol Energy (OTCQX:CNNEF) (CNE.TSX) based on its operational performance and business outlook. Please refer to the following articles for further details: here, here, here, here, and here.

1. Grand goals: 2017, 2018 and beyond

Canacol Energy is projected to grow the EBITDA to $300 million by December 2018 by nearly tripling its gas production from the current level of 85 MMcf/d to 230 MMcf/d (Fig. 1). If this end is achieved, we think that the stock price could possibly triple from where it is now. The gas production of the company is constrained by pipeline capacity, which is why it has two flow lines under construction.

Fig. 1. The gas production and EBITDA outlook, after Canacol presentation of September 2017.

2. Key milestones to watch

2.1. Milestones in 2017

The interim goal for 2017 is to raise the gas production to 130 MMcf/d by December.

Toward that end, the top priority for the company is to complete the Sabanas flow line so that natural gas can be produced from the choked-back wells and be transported to the end users.

13 wells can potentially produce 130 MMcf/d but are currently choked back producing at an aggregate of 85 MMscf/d.

In order to successfully exit 2017 producing 130 MMcf/d, the company still plans to drill two more wells for $12 million, debottleneck the gas gathering system for $5 million, and install additional flow lines for $12 million.

It is also scheduled to drill three additional exploratory wells.

All these work is to be done under a fully funded 2017 capex budget of $89 million.

2.2. Milestones in 2018

The goal is to exit 2018 producing 230 MMcf/d. To assure the attainment of the 2018 goal, the company needs to accomplish the following:

To drill 5-7 wells for $30-42 million;

to add over 50 MMcf/d of additional gas processing capacity for $10-15 million; and

to install additional flowlines for $10-12 million.

Beyond 2018, the company said that it only needs to drill three wells, for $18 million, to maintain the 230 MMcf/d production.

3. Does the company have the money to execute the plan?

The company will probably incur less than $70 million of cash outlay before it ramps up gas production to 230 MMcf/d by December 2018. Firstly, the $41 million Sabanas gas flow line project was financed through a $30.5 million investment by a group of private investors and a $10.5 million contribution from Canacol. Canacol’s financial contribution to the project as of 2Q2017 had essentially been satisfied by costs incurred to date, and as such will not involve the issuance of new equity or affect its current cash position. Canacol has the option, valid until the commissioning of the pipeline, to divest up to $3 million of its interest in the project, thus lowering its investment to around $7.5 million (see here). The gas pipeline scheduled for December 2018 completion will be built by Promigas without requiring spending by Canacol. Secondly, the gas producing wells for supply into the Sabanas pipeline have already been drilled and are currently choked back, so there does not have to be gas development drilling in 2017. The capex is $89 million in 2017 and is estimated to be $50-69 million for 2018. Lastly, as of 2Q 2017, the net debt was at $230 million, which is a LIBOR + 5.50% senior secured term loan from Credit Suisse and syndicate, with no re‐determination even if oil prices fall.

The EBITDA was $135 million in 2016 but is expected to increase significantly once the Sabanas gas pipeline is completed and gas sales rise to 130 MMcf/d in December 2017. Therefore, the operation appears to be generating more than enough cash flow to cover the capex needed to execute its strategic plan.

4. What to watch about the Sabanas pipeline installation?

The company is currently laying the 84km, 42 MMcf/d-capacity gas pipeline from the Jobo station to the Bremen station and constructing two compressor stations.

State‐of‐the‐art flexible steel pipes, which require no welding thus facilitating fast construction, which is currently going 2km/day.

Deployment of flowline and civil works for compressor station sites are in progress.

The budget for Sabanas is $40.6 million (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. Two gas pipelines under construction, after Canacol presentation of September 2017.

5. What to watch about gas reserves?

Canacol is a conventional gas success story. It added 314 Bcf of 2P reserves over the previous three years by successfully drilling eight of nine wells at a success rate of 89% (Fig. 3).

In 2016, the company replaced 166% of 1P reserves and 194% of 2P reserves.

In 2017, the company already struck gas in Canahuate 1 and Toronga 1 and oil in Mono Capuchino ST-1, with three more wells to drill.

These are high-quality reserves. Over the past two years, the F&D cost was $0.44/Mcf. For 2Q2017, on a per Mcf basis, gas revenue was $4.96/Mcf. Net of royalties and opex, the company achieved an operating netback of $3.96/Mcf!

Fig. 3. 2P reserve growth, after Canacol presentation of September 2017.

6. What about those exploratory wells?

Canacol still has three more exploratory wells to be drilled in 2017, i.e., Gaitero 1, Pandereta 1, and Cañandonga 1, all in the Lower Magdalena Valley Basin (Fig. 4). Well Acordeon 1 will be drilled in the future.



Fig. 4. Maps showing the area of remaining wells in 2017, after Canacol presentation of September 2017.

6.1. Pandereta 1

Pandereta 1 is located 13kms from the Clarinete discovery (Fig. 5). This well will be spudded in October 2017 and reach the MD in five weeks for drill & test costs of $5.5 million.

The well targets the Cienaga de Oro reservoir sandstones, scheduled to reach a MD of 9,000'. If successful, it will be connected to Clarinete and further to the Jobo processing station (Fig. 6).

Fig. 5. Pandereta 1 and Acordeon 1 in relation to Clarinete 1, after Canacol presentation of September 2017.

Fig. 6. Prospect Pandereta 1, after Canacol presentation of September 2017.

6.2. Cañandonga 1

Exploratory well Cañandonga 1 is situated on a strong structural trend in which numerous discoveries totaling around 620 Bcf have been made, including Nelson, Nispero, and Trombon of Canacol and Castor, Sucre, and Tablon of previous producers.

Cañandonga 1 will be spudded in November 2017 on a fault dependent closure, with a scheduled MD of 10,000', targeting stacked multi‐zone objectives, including CDO, Porquero, Tubara, and AVO‐supported new play in the Tubara sandstones.

The drill and test budget for the well is $5.5 million.

Fig. 7. Planned well Cañandonga 1, after Canacol presentation of September 2017.

6.3. More Porquero prospects

There are three follow-up locations following the opening up of the Porquero reservoir sandstones by Toronga 1 (see here). These prospects are Aranadala 1, Breva 1, and Carambolo 1 (Fig. 8).

Fig. 8. Porquero prospects Aranadala 1, Breva 1, and Carambolo 1, after Canacol presentation of September 2017.

7. One more thing...shale oil upside

If you think Canacol only has natural gas assets in the Lower Magdalena Basin, you are wrong. The company also has shale oil upside in the VMM-2 and VMM-3 blocks in the Middle Magdalena Valley Basin.

This can be significant! Just follow this line of thinking:

(1) The La Luna source rock has over 2,300 Bbo in South America, per a 2010 JPG study. There are 1.7 million acres in La Luna fairway in Colombia, according to a 2013 EIA study.

(2) Canacol holds five blocks there covering 625,000 gross acres or 371,000 net acres. With Santa Isabel Block relinquished, the remaining blocks have 1.9 Bbbl of net mean OOIP according to an October 2014 DeGolyer & MacNaughton unconventional oil prospective resource report.

VMM2 and VMM 3 offer over-pressured, Tier-1 acreage in the La Luna fairway, covering 159,000 gross or 32,000 net acres, operated by ConocoPhillips (COP).

Pico Plata 1 vertical unconventional well was drilled in the 20%-WI, Conoco-operated, 83,000-gross acre VMM-3 Block. Three intervals in La Luna were frac'ed in January 2017. The well penetrated 1,369' of gross thickness in La Luna, with net pay of 866' and average porosity of 10%. Three intervals in La Luna, highly over-pressured, were successfully frac'ed in January 2017 and tested flowing at a variable flow rate of 60-500 b/d of 31 ̊ API gravity oil with zero water cut (Fig. 9).

Fig. 9. Canacol blocks in the Middle Magdalena Valley Basin, showing log data of well Pico Plata 1, modified after Canacol presentation of September 2017.

8. Discussion

From the progress of 2017 work projects, it seems clear that Canacol has been delivering what it said it would accomplish. It has been adding gas reserves with successful exploratory drilling; it is set to complete the Sabanas gas pipeline so as to satisfy the gas supply deals it had signed with customers; all these are being done with the modest amount of capex. So it looks like a high-probability event for Canacol to meet its operational and financial projections.

Why has the market not recognized these accomplishments? Why the bearishness? Firstly, Canacol is under-covered and under-followed small-cap. Investors do not appreciate the fact that the company has reinvented itself over the past four years and emerged with a strong natural gas franchise in the Colombian Caribbean Coast market. Investors may not understand that gas market is mostly a secluded one, where around $5/Mcf gas price, as enjoyed by Canacol in the take-or-pay contracts, is a norm that most likely will sustain as the mature fields Chuchupa and Ballena of Chevron (CVX) and La Creciente of Frontera Energy (OTC:PEGFF) continue to decline, which is a reality even the Cartagena LNG terminal will not be able to reverse (see here). Secondly, investors may feel jittery about investing in Colombia. However, over the last few years, the business environment in Colombia has improved considerably, especially after the establishment of ANH in 2003 (see here) and the signing of peace agreement this year between the government and FARC (see here).

But will the investors continue to ignore the progress of the business fundamental? The investors in Canacol are arguably the least anticipatory type; they seem to strictly go by seeing is believing. Their past investment behavior seems to suggest that they only turn bullish after the promised gas production is actually flowing (Fig. 10).

Fig. 10. The stock price of Canacol on TSX as compared with average quarterly gas production, modified after company presentation.

There is no reason to believe that the investors will behave differently this time. If the past can provide any guidance, the odds are high that the investors will go long after gas starts to flow at 130 MMcf/d beginning December 2017. If that plays out as expected, a stock purchase now at around $3.21 per share will deliver a return of 53% in approximately three to six months. We believe that, further down the road, the production expansion from 130 MMcf/d to 230 MMcf/d will most likely happen as scheduled, which will return another 77% by December 2018.

No catalysts work as well as improving fundamentals themselves. Canacol's gas production expansion will be recognized once operational results are finally delivered in spite of being under-covered now. Should the undervaluation persist in the stock market, the company may attract corporate acquirers, e.g., Chevron or ConocoPhillips. Chevron may not want to see its 40-year dominant position in the Colombian Caribbean Coast gas market to disappear into oblivion. ConocoPhillips, the partner of Canacol in the Middle Magdalena Valley Basin, may view a deeply-undervalued Canacol as a steal. If investors get wind of a potential takeover, the gap between the price and value will disappear very quickly.

9. Investor Takeaways

In the oil and gas space, we are not aware of any other investments that can boast such a visible growth trajectory over the next two years yet at minimal uncertainty. If you ask for an a-quarter-for-$1-bill deal in any industry, Canacol has to be the one.

Its gas production is going to triple in the next 18 months, supplying an under-supplied market at gas prices fixed by take-or-pay contracts at around $5/Mcf paid in US$.

Enough 2P reserves to last 4.7 years of production while a super-successful exploration program (89% success rate) will add more reserves by drilling the 44 identified prospects. The gas reserves are conventional in nature and of some of the highest quality seen in Americas, with F&D costs at $0.44/Mcf and operating netback at $3.96/Mcf.

The only bottleneck is pipeline capacity, but two new pipelines are being built, with the December 2017 completion being highly visible for one pipeline and the other scheduled to go on stream by December 2018.

The stock is deeply under-followed and hence still undervalued by a large markdown. However, the insiders know what they are doing by holding 22% of the shares. These are not some drug cartel people hiding in the Colombian jungle; they are Canadian oilmen based in Calgary, Canada.

Should the stock prices catch up with the fundamentals as they did in the past, a 53% return can be had in three to six months and another 77% by December 2018.

If you'd like to have regular and early access to investment opportunities like Canacol, please consider signing up here now. We at Laurentian Research conduct bottom-up, in-depth research on resources plays and present our valuation-based actionable ideas to the subscribing members of TUOH, our Marketplace exclusive service.