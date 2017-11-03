Buy The Dip In Facebook Stock

Facebook is doing everything right to ensure the longevity of its platform, avoid a government crackdown, and attract more advertisers.

Facebook (FB) stock is trading slightly lower after the company released blowout third quarter numbers. Despite huge beats on the top and bottom, the market is concerned that profitability going forward will be adversely affected by increased security and safety spend. This is a short-sighted concern, as big security and safety spend now will create multiple long-term tailwinds for the business. Overall, this sell-off in FB stock looks like a buying opportunity. The valuation remains attractive and the growth narrative remains strong.

FB data by YCharts

Facebook's quarter was very good. User growth trends remain robust. Despite a monthly and daily active user base that dwarfs every other company in social media, Facebook continues to grow both user bases at a mid-to-high teens clip. Meanwhile, mobile and video ramp continue to power ad revenue growth in the 50% range. The robust top line growth is fueling 60%-plus operating profit growth and 70-80% earnings per share growth.

This is a huge growth story.

But the stock is selling off because ad revenue growth is moderating (5 consecutive quarters of declining ad revenue growth and this trend is expected to continue) and operating expense growth is expected to pick up (opex growth of 45-60% next year on revenue growth of what will likely be 30-40%). That combination implies that earnings growth rates will come down dramatically.

That isn't a problem for two reasons. One, the increased investment is necessary to ensure the longevity of Facebook, evade a government crackdown, and sustain revenue growth. Two, FB doesn't need 70-80% earnings growth to last into perpetuity to support a significantly higher stock price.

On the first point, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is doing a masterful job of taking lemons (Russia meddling with the 2016 Presidential Election) and turning it into lemonade. By emphasizing community safety over profits, spending big on ensuring that safety, and attempting to turn Facebook into the most transparent advertising channel out there, Zuckerberg is ensuring the longevity of Facebook as the go-to digital advertising platform.

In an era where inappropriate ad placement and fake news issues have come to the forefront, it is refreshing to see a platform take exceptionally proactive steps to rectify those issues, and these proactive steps will inevitably result in more advertisers flocking to Facebook. Plus, these proactive steps ensure Facebook avoids a big government crackdown and potentially billion-dollar fines.

On the second point, FB stock trades at only 33x this year's earnings estimate. If earnings growth were expected to stay at 70-80%, then FB stock would be ridiculously undervalued. Instead, revenue growth over the next several years will likely look something like 30-40%, while opex deleveraging will turn that 30-40% revenue growth into 20-30% earnings growth.

A 33x multiple for 25% earnings growth potential is a steal in this market. That is a PEG of just 1.3, while the S&P 500 is trading at a PEG of about 1.8 (19.6x 2017 earnings for roughly 11% growth).

Overall, then, FB stock looks good here. The growth narratives in video (Instagram Stories and WhatsApp Status both have over 300 million daily users), commerce (20 million businesses communicate with customers through Messenger, while 550 million people buy-and-sell stuff on Marketplace), and enterprise social networking (Workplace has 30,000 companies signed up, including the largest employer in the world) remain as strong as ever.

The valuation remains reasonable even after considering increased security investment. The likelihood of a government crackdown has decreased, while the long-term outlook for advertiser growth has grown more bullish.

For all these reasons, we are buyers of FB stock on this unnecessarily short-sighted dip.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.