PriceSmart Swings And Misses

PriceSmart (PSMT) has been stuck in a proverbial rut for the past couple of years as the stock has been in a channel since early 2016 and cannot seem to break out of it. The company's growth in earnings has helped the valuation improve over time but, it would seem, not enough for genuine buying interest that would see the stock break out of its channel. After the Q4 report, it seems to me that PSMT has some growth issues that aren't priced into the stock at this point, and that leads me to believe the risk is to the downside.

The stock has headed straight down since the earnings report, moving from $90 to $82 in very short order. That puts it near the bottom of the multi-year channel and if history is a guide, the stock will bounce in the coming weeks. Indeed, the stock is as oversold as it has been in the past two years, so perhaps that is the short term move. However, I have some significant concerns about the long term viability of the current valuation of PSMT and that means that to my eye, it looks like the risk to the channel is a break to the downside.

Total sales for the fiscal year that just ended were up 3.2%, the product of an extra warehouse being open and slightly higher membership revenue. PSMT is still in the growth stage so we should see some pretty decent revenue growth numbers going forward via more stores being open. However, its membership revenue isn't particularly compelling and its comps aren't all that great either, meaning that store growth is the primary driver of top line growth. That only works until the company stops opening new stores at an appreciable rate and is the least desirable form of revenue growth for that reason. At some point, if PSMT is to grow into its robust valuation, it needs to pick up the pace with comp sales gains and membership revenue growth.

On the margin front, things didn't look much better for fiscal 2017 as cost of goods fell 20bps but SG&A rose 40bps, sending operating margins down to 4.5% from 4.7%. Warehouse stores are notoriously low-margin businesses and PSMT isn't different in that respect; 4.5% operating margins are slim to say the least. The problem is that with new stores come new SG&A costs and the only way to leverage them down is to increase comp sales and/or membership revenue. But PSMT hasn't been able to do that of late and given that cost of goods isn't going to move much - a product of the business model of this type of chain - SG&A is the opportunity. But like I said, PSMT isn't going to move the needle on SG&A and thus, operating margin, until it figures out a way to squeeze more revenue from existing stores.

In addition, the only reason operating margins didn't fall further is because 2016 saw almost $1.2M in pre-opening expenses while 2017 was just $44K. Without that additional money flowing into operating income, PSMT's results would have looked even worse.

Why does all of this matter? It matters because the valuation is a bit bonkers if you ask me. Given the challenges to earnings growth PSMT has in front of it, the PE of 25 on 2018 earnings is tremendously high. Analysts are more bullish than I am on EPS growth at 8% this year and 17% next year, but even with those numbers, the stock isn't cheap. In other words, I don't even have to be right about PSMT's challenges; the stock is expensive enough on its own with current estimates that the bulls have their work cut out for them either way.

Estimates for this year have come down in the past three months from $3.43 to $3.22, a pretty significant revision in my view. I suspect the analyst community is seeing some of the same concerns that I've raised here and is adjusting accordingly, but it looks to me like more revisions may be coming.

I don't want to sound overly critical of the business of PSMT; it has a nice niche it operates in and the company has been very successful to be sure. But given the price of the stock, I just cannot justify owning it here. Fiscal 2017 was weak - there is no ambiguity about that - but analysts are more bullish going forward. Perhaps PSMT can figure things out and reach those lofty targets but that's not something I'm willing to bet on. And given that the stock is already priced for it to hit those targets, the risk of a disappointment far outweighs the odds of an upside surprise in my view. I think the potential for multiple compression on PSMT is pretty high and as a result, if you own PSMT, you'd do well to at least consider taking a little off the table. If PSMT breaks the channel to the downside I'll short aggressively but until that happens, I'll be on the sidelines.

