Simpson Manufacturing Is Going Higher

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) is going higher. The market that it sells into is booming, with strong underlying demand and not enough workers to complete the work that exists for pent up construction projects. Simpson has a rock solid balance sheet, with a net cash position equal to 8% of its market cap. In addition, Simpson recently outlined growth plans for the next few years and they are so confident in their future that they are aggressively accelerating share repurchases today. The existing pent up demand for housing construction will drive years of growth, and aggressive share repurchases will greatly accelerate earnings per share growth going forward.

Many people outside of the construction industry have never heard of Simpson Manufacturing. Simpson makes the Simpson Strong Tie, which is widely used in the construction industry. They also make a variety of other products used in projects ranging from frame to concrete to steel construction. This company has enjoyed a nice recovery from the housing bust of 2008/2009 but still has plenty of opportunity ahead with, in my opinion, plenty of downside protection.



Source: Briefing.com

Looking at a chart of housing starts a few things should stand out. First, the chart goes back nearly two decades. We see housing construction grew from a base of about 1.7 million annual starts to a peak of 2.2 million annual starts during the boom. The subsequent bust saw housing starts decline to below 600,000 annually. The recovery from these lows has been very real, but investors need to understand that the pre boom trend levels of 1.7 million annual starts are still necessary to meet annual household formation. Every year that we remain under this level only increases the pent up demand for housing.

One fascinating aspect of this story is that the number one reason more houses aren't being built is due to the fact that homebuilders simply cannot get enough workers to actually build them. The shortage of workers is widely reported in the news as well as on the conference calls of national homebuilders. This type of pent up demand problem is a good problem to have for a company like Simpson Manufacturing. It gives them confidence that their business will continue to grow for years.

To that point, Simpson just released what it calls its "2020 Plan".

Some highlights of this 2020 plan are the following:

Expecting 8% annual organic sales growth

Deemphasizing acquisitions and increasing focus on efficiency

Improving working capital management

Improving return on invested capital

Increasing returns to shareholders, with near term "aggressive" repurchases of shares

The fact that Simpson is deemphasizing acquisitions and focusing on organic sales is a big clue that management is very serious about being aggressive with share repurchases. Looking at Simpson's balance sheet we can see the company has over $200 million of cash and no debt. A lot of investors have speculated that Simpson would put this cash, $87 million of which is held overseas, to use through acquisitions. This 2020 plan and the conference call that came with it made it very clear that the focus here is 100% on efficient operations and extremely aggressive share repurchases.

Simpson is planning on reducing inventory through SKU rationalization. The company believes that by eliminating the slowest selling SKU's they can simultaneously double inventory turns whilst freeing up working capital which would then be used to repurchase shares. Management also stated that any financial benefit from tax reform, income tax reductions or a tax repatriation holiday would be used to further repurchase shares. It is worth noting that a reduction in corporate income taxes would be a huge benefit for Simpson as their effective tax rate is 37%. Finally, Simpson is also open to selling real estate through sale/leaseback transactions and using proceeds to repurchase stock as well. The seriousness of Simpson with regards to its plans for share repurchases should not be disregarded here. I believe the company is very clearly telegraphing that they believe their stock is going much higher and they are not afraid to put their money on the line to take advantage of it.

And it's not just balance sheet optimization that is driving these share repurchases. A simple look at Simpson's cash flow statement shows that the company is solidly profitable with plenty of cash flow to cover capital expenditures, a growing dividend, and to repurchase stock. In other words, an investment in Simpson stands on its own through its balance sheet and current cash flow. The 2020 plan gives us even more reason to be excited to own this company.

Going forward, given the earlier mentioned pent up demand for housing, expect housing starts to continue to rise towards the 1.7 million trend levels that we have seen over long periods of time prior to the recent boom and bust cycle. Given today's 1.2 million annual rate of build, that leaves another 40% rise ahead of us. According to management, housing starts are a leading indicator for up to 60% of Simpson's business. The fact that they almost inevitably have to rise gives investors a ton of confidence in owning the stock. In addition to pure housing starts, Simpson actively engages with local governments to improve building code, ultimately increasing the use of their products around the country.

If Simpson gets very aggressive with share repurchases, expect earnings per share to soar higher. As I mentioned earlier, the company sits on over $200 million of cash and zero debt. This amounts to around 8% of their market value. Given Simpson's repeated mention of aggressive share repurchases going forward, I would expect to see this cash pile dwindle quickly. The added use of free cash flow, working capital optimization, and even real estate sales to further fund share repurchases, I would expect to see Simpson's earnings per share rising well above analysts estimates of only 10% annually going forward. Seasoned investors should be well aware that rising earnings estimates do a great job of driving share prices higher, and I believe that is exactly what Simpson is telegraphing through their 2020 plan, and I believe that is exactly what is going to happen.

The market reaction to Simpson’s 2020 plan was to send the stock 15% higher in one day. I would not be discouraged here if you don’t own this stock yet but want to buy it. I believe, and it appears that management concurs, that this stock is going much higher.

SSD data by YCharts





SSD Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long SSD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.