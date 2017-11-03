GoPro: Potential Small Speculation Play

Coming into this quarter GoPro (GPRO) announced it would come in at the high end of sales guidance - right around $310M. This propelled the stock upward from the high $8 range to well into the $11 handle as it appeared the beginning of the turnaround efforts were taking hold. Then came earnings on Wednesday and the company reported revenue even higher than that guidance issued two months earlier - a hair under $330M.

But the stock sank.

Guidance for the fourth quarter came in at $470M compared to analysts' estimates of $520M and last year's quarter of $540M. It seems the market had expected the fourth quarter to be hot considering how well this quarter was executed. There seemed to be a bit of hand wringing on the issue in discussing this with readers and those who commented on the news. I considered the quarter to be quite excellent considering where GoPro has been since the middle of 2015 - but that didn't seem to be so well received by some.

Part of this friction comes from my long standing history with covering GoPro. I can't think of another contributor on Seeking Alpha who has written as long or as much on GoPro as I have. And that's not bragging - I can still feel the scars of letting readers down as the company headed off the rails. This doesn't even mention the fact I had skin in the game the whole time - I wasn't just writing to write, I was vested.

But, I admitted my mistake and presented my mea culpa - we can't get them all right all the time and I learned a measurable amount in analyzing these types of companies.

Since then I have been careful not to take management at its word. It needed to clearly and effectively prove it was doing the things required to bring about a turnaround - not just say them. Therefore, the comments I made on the recent earnings news don't come from the perspective of jumping on the bandwagon, lack of jadedness, or without careful consideration. I have reassessed my position in the last year, adjusted my posture while writing and believe I can give an objective opinion of the company. Take it as you may but understand I take my word seriously and I'm not flippant about this.

Have said that, it's a pivotal time in the company and there are three columns in which I see the potential for success and the potential for failure. My effort here is to lay them out objectively and present to you where the company may be headed.

The Strong

If we look at the numbers for the third quarter there is no denying the company performed well and exceeded expectations on all fronts. While I covered revenue already, gross margins came in at 40.1% compared to guidance of 37%, GAAP EPS of $0.10 compared to guidance of $(0.24), and non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.15 versus guidance of $(0.06). These are all solid numbers when we take into account exceeding its guidance as well as the numbers compared to last year.

Third Quarter Financials 2017 2016 Revenue $330M $240.5 Gross Margin % 40.1% 40.6% GAAP EPS 0.10 (0.74) non-GAAP EPS 0.15 (0.60)

Year-over-year GoPro has improved considerably on the financial side. The company also has improved on executing and this is apparent in a near flawless development and launch of its newest camera, the HERO6. Compared to last year's development of the HERO5 and discovering a last minute problem as it went to production (which halted mass production from ramping), this year seemed like an entirely different team. Add to that the development and ready-to-be-launched Fusion 360 degree camera and associated software and an updated Karma drone which has new features and its clear GoPro has been hard at work getting things ready for release without issues at production time.

The company also was cash flow positive and was able to retain cash and begin building its cash pile once again, adding $47M during the quarter. This means the company is not burning cash at a rate which would send it into bankruptcy or make it unable to operate in the coming year. Moreover, the company issued guidance where it expects cash to increase another $28M-$53M and end the year with $225-$250M in cash.

Moving to guidance for the fourth quarter there are some not so negative things to point out. While guidance is indeed lower year-over-year and comes in below analysts' expectations, the forewarning of keeping inventory in check and working toward a less holiday heavy operation still produces 5% revenue growth over last year's second half. This is a plus and, even though many want to bash management for having a light holiday expectation, it's at the same time trying to realign its operations to be more predictable, more profitable, and leaner. While I fully understood in order to have a 10% stock rise instead of a 10% stock decline it would take guidance coming in above $540M, I can appreciate management taking a less aggressive approach to not get "all it can" and instead think long-term, exit the year with inventory lean enough to sell into the channel, and prepare for 2018 on a solid footing.

Additionally, compared to 2016 the company will go from $1.185B in revenue and being highly unprofitable with a yearly loss of $1.44 in EPS to return to 11% revenue growth with a profit of $0.03 per share. Now of course numbers like this seem out of place for a company which IPO'd with mid-double digit revenue growth but the stock trades with a market cap roughly matching its sales expectation for this year - in other words a price-to-sales ratio of 1. And, while the company has plenty of work in front of it, denying the company has not produced turnaround-like results so far would be to deny the numbers.

On a not so number side is the software aspect GoPro is working hard at. Innovations like Overcapture and the ability to punch out a 360 perspective into a normal viewing aspect ratio is definitely an attractive feature. This changes the capture aspect where only one well placed camera can capture all of the action and allow the user to later produce a video with a "normal" view and "follow" the action. GoPro needs to remain on top of this initiative in order to differentiate itself from competitors.

The Weak

The theme here is demand and how demand can affect how well GoPro can turn around its operations. To put it plainly, if HERO6 and its other products were flying off the shelves there would be a quicker turnover in the channel and the company can replenish store shelves at a faster rate. This of course means more revenue in a faster time period. If the company was able to turn over the channel one more time it would have matched last year's sales. But, this is not the case with revenue expectations in the high 400's, and is clear the demand is not ravishingly high.

However, with the company cutting costs it can match its demand and remain profitable, as I outlined in the prior section. But, this creates a weakened company as there is less available to invest into better products and greater talent. This is not the ideal situation and is really the root of most investors' concerns.

Moreover, the stock itself is weakened to the point that any news of a possible competing product sends shares tumbling. I discussed with my subscribers the lack of merit in the Google Clips product actually competing for customers against the HERO6 but the fact remains the stock still responds poorly to this kind of news.

Finally, you still have a very similar management; namely, the CEO. This is probably the hardest thought to overcome in the psyche of the GPRO investor. While CJ Prober is likely doing a decent job of realigning the ship for a course to profits and lean structuring, the attitude and the overall direction of the company is still under the control of the founder. At this point, if an experienced CEO were to take Nick Woodman's place the stock would likely jump a low double digit percentage the same day.

The Unknown

There's a few issues with putting money to work in GPRO's stock. One of which is the inability to accurately gauge management's ability to gauge itself. After establishing a solid track record of guidance after the IPO, the company has been chasing its tail attempting to get a solid understanding of where the company's financials will be just two months out. Or, if it does get it right, it's with lower guidance and the cycle seems to repeat itself.

The other unknown is parallel to the above and it looks like a big question mark on the 2018 calendar. Holding inventory levels at "responsible" levels may not matter if sell-through doesn't occur in the first quarter of next year. All the nice numbers in the world in the latter half of 2017 may be a faint memory if the first half of 2018 doesn't have revenue growth of at least 10-15% or a total of $566M-$592M.

Management also mentioned new products coming in 2018 - is this more than just a "HERO7", could it be a Fusion 2 or a Karma 2? We don't know and the roadmap understandably in one aspect is hidden but on the other side can't be trusted to be all that innovative considering new form factors have been the difference in hardware innovation.

Finally, is the expansion internationally going to reach a peak before the turnaround has taken full effect? This is a looming question as much of GPRO's growth resides outside of the Americas. At some point Japan and greater Asia are going to become mature and not provide the push for continued revenue growth. The question is when will this occur - sometimes in 2018 or sometime after?

GoPro Is A Speculation Through And Through

You thought I was going to spin this some certain way, didn't you? Instead you hopefully found my take well rounded and level headed. GoPro as a short-term trade or speculative hold is all that it can be at this point. If that's what you're shooting for then the opportunity to buy is presenting itself as the stock bounced emphatically off the 200-day moving average on Thursday while it declined on not so heavy volume for the day.

The only way GoPro becomes a company you can invest a larger percentage of your portfolio in is seeing the company tackle the first half of 2018 and execute all of 2018 the way it executed this past quarter. Then and only then will GoPro have some merit to consider it an investment. This, however, doesn't consider the trend of demand going forward and if the company can continue to expand internationally while growing the Americas.

