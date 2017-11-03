ING: Know Why You Own It

Can it break out of its Eurozone value constraints?

Investors will see a stock of high quality on a lower PE than you pay for a bank in the US.

Investors have come to expect few surprises from ING (ING) and 3Q 17 proved another quarter of slow and steady growth.

After the group's restructuring was completed in late 2014, ING has generally delivered ROE of just below 10% with little variance, making its 4.2% yield attractive.

This chart uses Bloomberg data (ROE yellow, ROA green)

The good news for investors here is that ING remains very reasonably valued and has in fact got cheaper on a forward PE basis over the last two and a half years.

This chart gives you the price in the white line and the 2 year forward PE in the yellow line. Back in June 2015, ING was trading at 12.7x forward EPS, now it is on just over 11x

It's worth referring back to the ROE chart above when considering the price line (white) in this PE chart. Through 2015-mid 2016 ING lost 46% of its value while its ROE only dipped slightly in Q1 2016

Putting this in a global context brings to mind the large US global banks such as Bank of America and JP Morgan, which trading on 11-11.7x 2019 EPS.

This valuation comparison is interesting because the revenue mix of ING is more reminiscent of a US regional bank, and a fast growing one focused on volume rather than ROE. I say this because banks like US Bancorp (USB) have income mixes featuring a high level of fee income, but, as we see in the chart below, ING is mainly reliant on net interest income.

Company Data

As well as giving ING interesting long term development potential, the present business structure makes it fairly simple to analyze. Analytical simplicity can often underpin higher valuation. The growth in net interest income we see above is driven by modest volume growth and great management of the net interest margin, which is expanding nicely:

Company Data

So if ING is a bit like an attractive US regional bank, where do such banks trade? The likes of USB presently trade at around 13.5x two year forward earnings. ING is about 23% cheaper.

The catch of course is that ING's apparent cheapness hasn't got much to do with ING. It's primarily a function of its position as a European bank. Its discount to the likes of USB, of around 23%, is bang in line with the Eurostoxx discount to the S&P500 (21%).

Here are the evolving PE ratios of the Eurostoxx (SX5E) and S&P (SPX)

Company Data

In recent years, the Eurotoxx-S&P discount reached 28% in 2011, driven by the Eurozone debt crisis but has generally been in a 20-24% range. The reason it exists is mainly sovereign governance, with the contradictions inherent in a currency zone that lacks a single fiscal policy alongside ongoing issues such as labor reform in certain EZ member states.

What will move the stock forward from here? AKA why you own it

ING was growing income considerably faster than costs through 2015-16, and this growth in operating leverage has slowed down in recent quarters, a function of the bank expensing efficiency improvements up front.

Here is CEO Hammers on the cost targets (3Q results call)

"So that's why we've gone to four quarter rolling average and you see that is slight uptick here at 53.8%. The benefit from the digital transformation programs will be back end loaded and we stay committed though to our ambition to have the cost/income ratio to be between 50% to 52% by 2020."

Let's index this to see what it might mean to ING:

These operating leverage dynamics if achieved will drive 27% growth in operating profit by 2020 or 8.3% annually. Assuming ongoing benign credit conditions this will translate to a similar rate of EPS growth, while you are earning 4-5% a year in dividends. This makes ING a solidly double digit return value here.

Conclusion

The massive dip in ING's share price from mid 2015-2016 was fundamentally unwarranted. The stock is back up to those highs price wise, but is at a lower valuation and can mechanistically deliver growth as it executes on its efficiency and volume strategies. Investors can buy the stock on a medium term horizon and dream about valuation catch up with the US if the Eurozone ever improves its governance parameters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ING over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.