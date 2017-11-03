Precious Metals Crumbling Under The Weight Of The Dollar And U.S. Rates

Precious metals tend to have an inverse price relationship with the U.S. dollar. Additionally, higher interest rates in the United States not only are a bullish factor for the greenback, but it increases the cost of carrying long positions in precious metals and all commodities. After trading to highs of $1362.40 in gold and $18.29 per ounce in silver on September 8, which was the day that the December dollar index futures contract hit lows of 90.795, gold and silver prices have moved to the downside.

On Thursday, November 2 gold was trading at $1278 per ounce, 6.2% lower over the past seven weeks. At the same time, silver was around $17.14 on the same day which was 6.3% lower over the period.

At their September meeting, the U.S. Federal Reserve told markets that twelve of sixteen members expected another 25 basis point rate hike before the end of 2017, and eleven of the sixteen expect another three 25 basis point hikes in 2018. Moreover, the Fed spelled out their plans for balance sheet normalization at a rate of $10 billion per month commencing in October and rising by $10 billion each quarter to a maximum of $50 billion per month. The roll off of the legacy of years of quantitative easing will reduce the Fed’s swollen balance sheet of around $4.50 trillion. Balance sheet normalization amounts to quantitative tightening as it removed the put option the central bank had placed in the bond market. Perhaps the most hawkish element of the exercise to reduce the central bank’s balance sheet was that the Fed told markets the task would be rote, and it will not depend on economic data. In the wake of the announcement, the dollar turned higher, and precious metals prices have moved lower. At their November meeting this week, the Fed left rates unchanged but in a slight change in nuance, the central bank changed the term “moderate economic growth” to “solid economic growth.”

The dollar breaks out to the upside

The bear market in the dollar lasted from early January through September 8, when the nearby December dollar index futures contract found a low at 90.795. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the dollar has been making higher lows and higher highs since September 8 and on October 6 it broke the pattern of lower highs when the dollar appreciated above the 93.84 level which was technical resistance. The index moved to a high of 95.06 on October 27 and had since pullback to the 94.588 level as of the close of business on November 2. Meanwhile, while the dollar has been probing the upside, bonds had been moving lower.

Bonds break lower- The next move will come from the selection of the Fed Chair

With a rate hike coming from the Fed at their December meeting, the prospects for three more 25 basis point hikes in 2018, and QT underway the longer-end of the yield curve has been moving, and interest rates were on the rise. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the 30-year US bond illustrated, the most recent high at 159-16 on September 6 gave way to selling and on October 27 the bond fell to a low of 150-10 which was only three ticks above the May lows. The bond recovered on November 2 when the President nominated Jerome Powell, a moderate, to be the next Fed Chair. The long bond was trading at the 153-18 level on the December futures contract on November 2 after the nomination. Critical support stands at the March lows at 147-07. With the appointment of the Fed Chair out of the way, the bond market and the dollar are now waiting for news before they make their next move.

Meanwhile, gold and silver have been drifted around within their respective trading ranges and moving with the dollar and interest rates in the absence of any news. However, the strength of the stock market and optimism over tax reform has taken fear and uncertainty out of the markets which could be bad news for the two precious metals. Further strength in the greenback or weakness in bonds could break the back of precious metals prices for the rest of 2017.

A repeating pattern during the final quarter of the year

Fed rate hikes in December 2015 and the last month of 2016 caused gold and silver to fall to lows both years. As the final month of 2017 approaches, the precious metals find themselves in precarious positions. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of COMEX gold futures shows that in December 2015, the yellow metal fell to a low of $1046.20 and during the final month of 2016 to a bottom of $1123.90. In 2016, gold made a higher low by $77.70 per ounce.

Gold has been making higher lows and higher highs throughout 2017 and to keep the pattern intact the yellow metal will need to hold the $1204 level on the nearby COMEX futures contract. A low of $1204 would put gold $80.90 above the December 2016 low. Gold was trading around the $1278 level on November 2, and the price has another $74 of room on the downside before it would threaten the erase the bullish pattern of trading in 2017. Source: CQG

The price action in silver is typically more volatile than in the gold futures market. While silver made lows in both December 2015 and the final month of 2016, a flash crash in early July 2017 sent the price of the precious metal to a low of $15.15 which was below the December 2016 bottom at $15.70 per ounce. Since trading at highs of just over $21 per ounce in July 2016, silver has been making lower highs and lower lows which is a troubling signal for the precious metals sector. Meanwhile, both gold and silver have been moving to the downside since early September and with one month in the books and two to go in Q4, the pattern from the past two years is starting to look like a blueprint for the final two months of 2017.

Geopolitics takes a back seat

The world looks a lot different at the end of 2017 than it did during the final months of the past two years. Donald Trump is the President of the United States, and the geopolitical landscape has become even more complicated this year. North Korea is now a full-fledged nuclear power and rhetoric has been flying back and forth between the hermit nation and the U.S. President with both sides threatening to annihilate the other. Russian-US relations have deteriorated to a post-Cold War low, and the Middle East remains a hotbed of conflict with the current blockade of Qatar by Saudi Arabia and the Gulf States. The war of words and proxy conflicts in the region between the Saudis and Iran continue to pose a threat to world peace. In Europe, Catalonia has voted for independence from Spain, and the Spanish government has said not so fast. In the U.S. political and social division continue to threaten the fabric of peace and security at times. Meanwhile, the constant threat of terrorism around the world is a real and present danger with the last ISIS-inspired attack coming in New York City on October 31. Additionally, the indictment of the President’s former campaign chairman and another aide last week may just be the first shoes to drop in the ongoing investigation by the special prosecutor. Any indictments that get closer to the President could cause alarm bells to sound in markets across all asset classes which would likely benefit gold and silver prices.

Gold and silver prices tend to move to the upside during periods of fear and uncertainty in the world. However, these days the precious metals markets seem to have blinders on when it comes to the geopolitical and domestic landscapes which have taken a back seat to strength in the dollar, the prospects for higher short-term interest rates, and optimism in the stock market.

Wait until 2018

I believe the geopolitical landscape presents an excellent case for higher precious metals prices as any region of the world could experience a flare-up of conflict or worse in the blink of an eye. At the same time, years of accommodative monetary policy in the United States, Europe, Japan, and around the world caused central banks to flood the global economy with liquidity. Traditional measures of inflation used by central banks remain below their 2% target rates. However, the outgoing Chair of the Fed, Janet Yellen, recently commented that she questions and is not comfortable with the way the central bank measures the inflation rate. Almost a decade of artificially low rates of interest and quantitative easing is likely to come at a price. When more capital chases finite goods, inflationary pressures can quickly appear, and gold and silver prices tend to appreciate during periods of inflation. When one looks at prices in stocks or digital currencies these days, there is a certain aroma of financial inflation lurking.

I am not bearish for the prices of gold and silver, but as we are coming close to the end of the year, I am highly cautious when it comes to these two markets. The prospects for higher rates and a higher dollar is weighing on the prices of the precious metals, and it is possible they will spend the rest of 2017 crumbling and testing lower lows and lower highs. However, another low during December could set up a golden opportunity for the upside as we move forward towards 2018. Meanwhile, with so many potential flashpoints around the world, it is dangerous to short these metals in the current environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.