Buy GE When It Really Falls Off The Cliff

Experience has taught me learn from my mistakes; when you can be patient then be absolutely sure to hurry up and wait.

I'm waiting for a better price and greater clarity on the dividend because that's my personality.

I just found out that (GE) fell below $20 today. To be blunt, I'm not too surprised. While this is pretty rare, I actually agree with the analysts. Here's just a quick snapshot of what they are saying:

Weak revenue and low profits

Challenging growth environment

Falling demand, excess inventory and higher costs

Class action lawsuits

Spare plane shenanigans

Despite the price being under $20 today I'm still not buying. That's because I am waiting for clarity on the dividend cut, which I think can be rather positive for investors as I've already explained.

I won't buy GE until two things happen. First, as I've said, I want clarity on the dividend but especially why the dividend is being cut and how the saved cash will be used. This is critical because it tells me how the executives think. If I'm not in alignment and agreement then I simply won't invest. Second, GE needs to fall below $17 before I'll get really interested, and I won't buy until it's below $16.

My Simple Decision Tree

You might think I'm crazy here and that I should buy when the blood is running in the streets. GE's fallen nine days in a row! To that I say, so what? This is about Mr. Market giving me the price that I want, that makes me smile, and gives me a tremendous amount of safety. If I don't get that price, I don't have to buy. There are other fish in the sea.

Give me clarity about the dividend cut first (Yes or No)

If the dividend is not cut how will you survive, e.g., debt? If the dividend is cut how exactly will that get GE healthy?

Give me the price that I want Otherwise I'll simply wait; I'm patient about buying I don't have any GE so there's no "averaging down" on my holdings Because the market can't force me to buy, it only gives me offers



Now, all this being said, I am generally not an unreasonable man. Further, I don't just stand on the mountain and scream into the void.

The thing is, I've been burned!

I've caught some falling knives and that hurts.

"Yes, I've Been Kindered!"

Here's an example of the Kinder Morgan (KMI) knife that I caught:

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

I think that I started buying up around $34 or $35 in the middle of 2015. Then, I just kept buying and buying as KMI kept dropping, dropping, and dropping more.

I won't go into the guts of every trade but I ended up with a cost basis of $27.91 and just couldn't bring myself to load up any more to bring down the cost basis more. The point is that as you add to a position and it gets bigger, it takes more money to bring the price down.

That's not fun and I learned a valuable lesson.

If you think you're catching a falling knife then stop thinking, stop catching. Walk away. You don't need the paint. You've got better options. You might have to wait a few months, but those options are coming. Mr. Market is always cooking up new crazy deals.

Sidebar: I never sold KMI. I'm still waiting and collecting my dividends, despite the cut. Like I was saying, I can be very patient.

Maybe It's a Falling Knife Off a Cliff and Maybe Not...

Now, let's take a look at GE over the last 10 years:

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

You can see with the black arrows on the left side all the times that GE fell below the orange P/E 15 line. You can also see the run up to $30+ in 2015 and 2016. And, lastly, you can see the red box and couple more arrows there. GE's "blended P/E" is still above its normal P/E of 16.2 over the last 10 years.

The exact details of the P/E don't really concern me. Hey, it's just one metric, and that's not everything in my toolbox. What matters is this:

"It is better to be roughly right than precisely wrong."

~ John Maynard Keynes

"You don’t have to know a man’s exact weight to know that he’s fat."

~ Ben Graham

The point is that I don't mind buying companies on the operating table. But, I don't like buying companies that are being wheeled in, without knowing what's really going on, and with a plan to explore as the blood pours out.

A Little "Bloody" But Not A Falling Knife

An example of this kind of known risk investing situation can be seen with Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) right now:

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

I can see the slide down in price, but we're definitely not falling off a cliff. I also like the AFFO growth over time and what we're looking at into 2019. And most importantly, I like the management and I understand the risks quite clearly. In fact, Brad Thomas brought it all together for us:

...some of the negative news regarding the reliability of future rents and the ability to continue to deliver dividend growth to shareholders significantly overstate the issues that operators are managing through and ignores the enormous demographic wave that seniors that will have greatly expanded healthcare needs over the next 5 years.

Plus this:

...the company has generated very steady and reliable dividend growth, averaging 9.6% annual growth since 2009. On the recent earnings call, Omega’s CEO, Taylor Pickett, said he: “remains confident in our ability to pay our dividend, increasing our quarterly common dividend by $0.01 to $0.65 per share. We’ve now increased the dividend 21 consecutive quarters. Our dividend payout ratio remains conservative at 82% of adjusted FFO and 89% of FAD, and we expect these percentages will improve as the Orianna facilities return to paying rent."

The point is that we can clearly understand OHI's issues and we can understand exactly how leadership is handling the situation. Also, the OHI numbers are reasonable to the rational mind.

Just to be clear, I've bought into OHI twice in the last couple of days. This isn't an "idea" of some theory. This is real.

That being said, I still don't like the slide in price despite how I understand it. I'm taking risk here. But I get the "why" of the situation. And, I love the dividend, and dividend growth on top. Bottom line? I'm fine with this kind of risk and don't see this as a falling knife. It's known risk vs. unknown risk.

Bringing It All Together

To wrap it all up, I am comfortable waiting until I know what is going to happen with GE's dividend. I am also happy to wait until I see a price below $16. Those are my conditions. I'm not asking anyone to agree.

To be 100% clear, I am not saying GE is a "Sell" right now. And, I wouldn't think of shorting GE right now. That's not something I'd be willing to risk. GE could explode upward in price before anything happens with the dividend. Instead, my plan is very personal, given my situation, and my psychology.

I hope that my thinking here provides clarity for others. Stay safe out there.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI,OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.