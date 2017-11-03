Funko - No Fun In This IPO

The valuation has been reset in a big way, as I am waiting more clues before reconsidering my neutral stance.

Funko's (FNKO) initial public offering has not been any fun for investors who subscribed in the offering. The goal of the firm was to initially sell shares at a range of $14-16 per share, as the final offering price has been lowered to $12 in order to induce demand. This was followed by a dramatic IPO day in which shares dropped more than 40% to just $7 per share, being a humiliating exercise for the high-profile underwriters being involved in the offering.

While the valuation and expectations have been reset in a big way, I am waiting to pull the trigger as I need more information about the realistic organic performance of the business.

Purveyor Of Pop Culture

Funko describes itself as a leading pop culture consumer products company, which is quite a specialised business, if you ask me. The company believes that almost everyone is a fan of something as the so-called "pop culture" makes that fans can express their fan loyalty. This fan base can be focused on movies, shows, games, sports teams, or musicians as Funk develops licensed content, including figures, accessories, apparel, and even homeware. The promise of the business attracted Brian Mariotti to acquire the business in 2005, as he continues to lead the business ever since.

The company has relationships with high profile content providers like Disney, Marvel, HBO, and Warner Brothers, among others. The company sells this merchandise through Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), GameStop (NYSE:GME), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), and Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDF), among others. Most of the 5,000 products being sold retail for less than $10 apiece.

The company believes that the multi-billion pop culture business supports the growth of sales. This is driven by more innovative products, a dedicated fan base and the cultural acceptation of so-called "geekiness". The current business is largely the result of a $477 million acquisition of Funko in October of 2015, followed by two smaller deals of Loungefly and Underground Toys Limited earlier this year, both acquired at a $10-20 million valuation range.

The Offering

Funko sold 13.3 million shares for $12 apiece. In fact, Funko only sold 11.6 million shares as the other shares were sold by selling shareholders. The company received gross proceeds of $139 million following the offering at the reduced IPO price. There are 46.3 million shares outstanding following the offering, in a dual class share system, which values equity at $555 million.

Following the plunge to $7 per share, that valuation has dropped to just $325 million. The company reported a pro forma net debt position of $216 million as of June 30, 2017. That was based on an IPO price of $15, which makes that the IPO has raised less money than investors had hoped. As a result, I see net debt now standing at $250 million. Combined with the equity valuation of $325 million, the enterprise valuation still stands at $575 million.

The company generated $427 million in sales in 2016 on which it reported a decent operating profit number of $44 million, on $97 million in adjusted EBITDA. Revenues were up more than 15% in the seasonally softer first half of this year and came in at nearly $204 million on which the company posted a modest operating profit number of $5 million. While sales are up, adjusted EBITDA fell from roughly $35 million to $31 million.

For the important third quarter, revenues are seen at roughly $142 million, a 21% increase compared to the year before. Problematic is that adjusted EBITDA is seen at just around $24 million, down from $31 million in Q3 of 2016. The decline is largely driven by a $5 million impact of the Chapter 11 filing by Toys 'R Us.

If we extrapolate the current trends this year, sales could come in at $500 million this year, and adjusted EBITDA might drop to $80 million or so. The D&A component of this number runs at $30-33 million per annum, for an adjusted EBIT number of $47-50 million. Net earnings results in recent times have been impacted in a big way through elevated interest expenses. With net debt standing at $250 million following the offering, for a 3 times leverage multiple, debt should be refinanced at easily 6%, which works out to a cost of $15 million a year.

That results in an adjusted earnings before tax number of $32-35 million, which, after 35% taxes, works out to be $21-23 million. With 46 million shares outstanding, that works out to $0.45-0.50 per share. At these levels of $7, shares trade at 14-16 times earnings.

De-Risked Enough?

There are plenty of risks associated to the IPO of Funko. Leverage is a risk, reliance on licensing agreements with a few major suppliers, fierce competition, susceptibility to hypes, degradation of past franchises and dual class voting system cast a lot of doubts on the business. Add to that the declines in margins, issues with Toys 'R Us, and there is still a large overhang on the business. As such, it is hard to "establish" the normal going rate of the business, as the company is largely a product of acquisitions.

Pro-forma earnings multiples of 15 times look reasonable, but leverage is on the higher side as well at 3 times EBITDA. Fair to say is that valuations and expectations have come down a great deal, yet I need more info about Q3 and Q4 to establish a better view on the business as well as estimate of the "organic" performance of the company.

