Basic Energy Services (BAS) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

November 03, 2017 9:00 am ET

Executives

Trey Stoltz - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Alan Krenek - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Analysts

John Daniel - Simmons & Company International

Daniel J. Burke - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Trey Stoltz - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Basic Energy Services third quarter 2017 earnings conference call. We appreciate you joining us today.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that today's comments include forward-looking statements reflecting Basic Energy Services' view of future events, and therefore, potential impact on performance. These views include the risk factors disclosed by the company in its registration statement on Form 10-Q and 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. Further, refer to these statements regarding forward-looking statements incorporated in our press release from yesterday. Please also note that the contents of this conference call are covered by these statements.

In addition, the information reported on this call speaks only as of today, November 3, 2017, and therefore, you're advised that time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of the time of any replay.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Roe Patterson, President and CEO.

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Thanks, Trey. And welcome to those of you dialing in for today's call. We appreciate your interest in our company. Joining me today is Alan Krenek, our Chief Financial Officer. I'd also like to take the opportunity to welcome Trey Stoltz to Basic Energy Services. Trey joined us as Vice President of Investor Relations. As a former managing director and sell side analyst, Trey understands Basic's business and knows the oilfield services and equipment space extremely well. We're excited to have him joining our team.

Today, I will cover what we saw in Q3 operationally and where we stand today. Alan will then discuss our financial results in more detail and I'll wrap things up with some final comments about Q4 and 2018.

The third quarter unfolded better than we had previously anticipated, as we delivered a 9.5% increase in revenue compared to our estimates of 6% to 8%. The top line improvement was driven by a continued recovery in our oil-related services, especially the completion and remedial services segment. These results were impressive considering we were able to fully absorb the severe weather interruptions during the quarter which amounted to approximately $6.6 million. Hurricane Harvey alone represented $3 million of this impact.

Increased activity levels in the Permian Basin and the STACK/SCOOP plays of Oklahoma led the way for most of our improved performance. In addition, the Eagle Ford, Niobrara, and California markets also saw an improved demand for our services. Drilling, completion and well maintenance were up in all of these strong oil-driven basins. Even some of our more gas-oriented markets such as the Piceance and the Marcellus showed improved activity levels.

We were very pleased from an adjusted EBITDA standpoint as well. Third quarter adjusted EBITDA of $26.5 million was 121% higher than the second quarter results of $12 million. At a 11% of revenue, this higher adjusted EBITDA represents our second quarter in a row with at least a 500 basis point sequential improvement. This performance was led by our pressure pumping, coal tubing, and other completion and remedial product lines with all of our frac horsepower operating by the end of the quarter. The remaining half of our 74,000 hydraulic horsepower we purchased in the second quarter was placed into service in late August. We also activated our two newest large-diameter coil units that were delivered in early July and deployed in the field in August. Pricing has improved on the completion side of the business throughout the third quarter. Frac, acidizing, cementing, coiled tubing, and rental and fishing tool prices were higher during the quarter.

On the production side of the business, we are experiencing some modest increases in activity in both our well servicing and water logistics businesses as well as increased utilization and revenue per rig and truck hour. All-in-all, most production-oriented markets remain highly competitive. However, we continue to outperform and gain some market share because our fleet is in the most competitive configuration and it's well positioned in the busiest U.S. markets.

This is extremely evident in our well servicing business where over 70% of our total rig fleet are Class 4 high-spec rigs or larger. That's almost 300 rigs and these high-spec rigs had utilization levels of over 70% for the third quarter. This makes our active fleet one of the nation's largest suited for completion and work-over activities in horizontal wellbores. In our frac businesses on top of introducing some new equipment, we saw improvements in revenue and margin as we continue to transition our frac fleet to work where we provide all sourcing and logistics to our customers. A few remaining frac programs existed in the first and second quarter, in which customers self-sourced most inputs. Our fleets perform best when we can manage all logistics and maximize efficiencies at the field level, so we have reoriented this work accordingly. This shift provides our customers with superior service, reduced potential for downtime and improves our financial performance.

Revenue per stage was up approximately 29% sequentially. And our maintenance CapEx continues to trend below 8% of revenue for the pumping segment. This percentage does not include fluid-ins which we expense. Because the pumping market has tightened and we are able to select frac programs that generate a less harsh wear and tear environment, we are increasing our return on capital for this equipment by extending the useful life of our fleet. Currently, our frac calendars and large coiled tubing spreads are sold out through the end of 2017 and we're currently booking dates well into the second quarter of 2018.

Turning to water logistics, we continue to see high activity levels for this segment. We're working to expand our pipeline network into our disposal wells. As of October, we reached our full-year 2017 goal of one quarter of our total disposed water volumes being delivered through pipeline, and almost 40% of our Permian Basin water comes to our SWDs through pipe. Even as our trucking hours continue to increase, we expect this pipeline water trend to continue as well with existing and new disposal wells coming in 2018. We have also expanded our water treatment and recycling capabilities both in the field and at our own SWD sites.

We continue to find opportunities to handle water for our customers from the cradle to the grave in their large field projects. Having built the largest commercial SWD footprint and one of the largest water sourcing networks allows us to meet all of our customers' water needs and lower their water-associated operating expenses. We expect this trend in holistic water logistics to continue into 2018.

With that, I'm going to turn the call over to Alan.

Alan Krenek - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Thank you, Roe. Good morning. I'll provide some additional details on our third quarter income statement as well as discuss selected balance sheet and cash flow items. In the completion and remedial segment for the third quarter, 59% of the revenue was generated from pumping services compared to 63% last quarter, 24% from coiled tubing compared to 20% last quarter, 14% from rental tools compared to 15% last quarter. The remainder was from other services.

In our well servicing segment, Taylor rig manufacturing generated $300,000 in revenue compared to $905,000 in the second quarter. Taylor segment operating margin was $15,000 compared to $89,000 in the second quarter.

The reported net loss for the third quarter was $13.8 million or $0.53 per share. This compares to a net loss of $23.9 million or a loss of $0.92 per share in the second quarter. Special charges in the third quarter included an after-tax $5.3 million charge for credit and valuation allowances on federal deferred tax assets and $2.4 million of after-tax costs associated with due diligence on business development activities. Excluding the impact of special items, Basic reported a net loss of $6.1 million or $0.24 per share compared to a net loss of $14.7 million or $0.57 per share in the second quarter.

Weighted average shares outstanding for the second quarter were 26 million. Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $26.5 million or 11% of revenue from $12 million or 6% of revenue in the second quarter. This excludes the special items mentioned earlier. Excluding $3.7 million of pre-tax due diligence costs associated with business development activities, G&A expense in the third quarter was $35.5 million or 15% of revenue compared to $35 million or 16% of revenue in the prior quarter. We expect G&A expense in the fourth quarter to be around $35 million to $36 million.

Depreciation and amortization expense was $29.5 million compared to $26 million in the second quarter with the increase reflecting the impact of our capital spending. We anticipate quarterly depreciation and amortization expense to be around $33 million to $34 million in the fourth quarter.

Net interest expense was $8.9 million in the third quarter compared to $9.2 million in the second quarter. Interest expense in the third quarter included approximately $2 million of accretion on discounts taken to the company's term loan and capital leases. We expect quarterly net interest expense to be approximately $11 million in the fourth quarter.

The operating tax benefit rate for the third quarter was 48% excluding the valuation allowance related to temporary impairments of the company's tax NOLs. The tax benefit also included a credit for alternative minimum tax refunds. Including the valuation allowance, the operating effective tax benefit rate for the third quarter was 11%. We expect that the full-year 2017 tax benefit rate will be 36%.

Our cash balance was $43.1 million at September 30. On September 29, we terminated our existing $75 million credit facility and entered into a new $100 million ABL facility. The new ABL facility is secured by our accounts receivable that have an accordion feature to increase it by up to $50 million.

On October 27, we entered into an amendment of the new facility to increase the aggregate commitments by $20 million bringing the total current size to $120 million. We anticipate that our borrowing base of our ABL will reach $100 million as early as the end of November. Based on our 2018 expectations, we believe that our borrowing base will exceed $100 million sometime in the first quarter. On September 30, we had borrowings of $64 million under our new ABL facility as follows: $4 million to cover expenses related to the new facility, $15 million for working capital purposes and $45 million for insurance collateral.

Due to the new banks in our ABL facility, we were not able to secure our letters of credit through the commitments of our ABL lenders and had to cash collateralized. As a result of this, we had borrowings of $45 million under the ABL and recorded $45 million as restricted cash on the balance sheet.

We expect that during the course of next year, we will not have to cash collateralize these letters of credit and the ABL will be repaid. The borrowing base of the new ABL was $95 million at September 30 with the borrowings of $64 million. The available amount that we could borrow was $31 million, which was not subject to any covenant restrictions. As a result, total liquidity at the end of third quarter was $74 million.

Our DSO at the end of September was 65 days, up from 63 days at the end of June. Our 90-day receivables represented only 4% of our accounts receivable balance at the end of the third quarter and we continue to experience good collection results with the improving operating environment.

Total debt at September 30 was comprised of $163 million for term loan due in 2021, $64 million under the ABL facility, $106 million for capital leases and other notes, offset by $13 million of unamortized discounts, premiums and deferred debt cost, resulting in a total of $320 million reported debt on our balance sheet at September 30 with $50 million of it being classified as current.

For the nine months ended September 30, total capital expenditures were $118.1 million including $61 million for capital leases. Spending was comprised of $74.6 million for sustaining and replacement projects, $41.4 million for expansion projects and $2.1 million for other projects. Expansion capital spending included $35.6 million for the completion and remedial segment, $5.4 million for well servicing and $400,000 for the fluid services segment.

We expect that our capital spending for 2017 will be in the vicinity of $135 million, of which $70 million will be in the form of capital leases. The $135 million includes $45 million of expansion CapEx and about $90 million for sustaining and replacement projects. Capital spending in the fourth quarter will be limited for sustaining and replacement projects. We were very pleased that we're able to improve our liquidity position in the third quarter. This sets us up in 2018 to meet any working capital requirements that may be required in an improving market.

At this point, I'll turn the call back over to Roe for closing comments.

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Thanks, Alan. As I said earlier, we're excited about what we're seeing on the horizon for Q4 and 2018. Recent oil prices offer compelling returns for most of our customers in these oily basins where our assets and facilities are highly concentrated.

Based on these current and near-term projections for oil prices, we expect the fourth quarter of 2017 to be very similar to the third quarter in terms of pricing traction and utilization across all business lines. Feedback from our customers indicates that they're currently planning to maintain steady activity levels during the holidays. As a result, the typical seasonal slowdown during the fourth quarter should be offset somewhat by strong demand for our services. As always, weather interruptions can alter these future results dramatically.

We also continue to experience a healthy level of inquiries regarding equipment and crew availability for all of our services into 2018. As stated earlier, for the completion and remedial segment, most assets and fleets are being booked well into the second quarter of next year. Therefore, we remain optimistic that our activity levels will be robust in 2018 if oil prices can remain in their current trading ranges. In light of OPEC's intent on maintaining production cuts until the end of 2018 and the fact that Saudi Arabia has determined to IPO a piece of Aramco late next year or in early 2019, it's our current belief that commodity pricing will likely remain within this range of $50 to $60 per barrel for the remainder of 2017 and into 2018. This is a healthy level and it creates a strong demand for our services.

Should we experience a flat drilling rig count going forward, we don't expect it to impact the rate of completion activity given the backlog of drilled and uncompleted wells and the rate of attrition for hydraulic horsepower in the current market. Service intensity alone has created a tightening market for all services, especially frac equipment. This impact should drive financial results for 2018.

On the personnel front, we've been blessed to retain one of the finest workforces in the industry. Competition for experienced personnel will continue to push labor rates higher and serve as the primary driver for overall pricing increases. As a result, pricing for our services is continuing to be quoted on a spot basis in order to give us the flexibility to adjust our rates for increasing labor and other input costs. We've been approached to lock up some services with contracts and we're considering those opportunities. If we do sign any agreements, clauses for adjusting prices for increased input cost will have to apply. We are determined to pass through any cost increases.

With that, I'm going to turn the call over to the operator and we'll take any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We'll now be conducting a question-and-answer session. Our first question comes from John Daniel from Simmons & Company. Please go ahead.

John Daniel - Simmons & Company International

Hey, guys. Roe...

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Good morning.

John Daniel - Simmons & Company International

...can you speak to the regional activity outlooks for regions outside the Permian? I'm just curious if you've seen any difference in customer inquiries given the rally here in oil in those areas.

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

I would just say it's up into the right, John. In these oily markets, we've been challenged to meet the increased demand that we've seen. So we're crewing up equipment and we've seen utilization tick up, pricing starting to catch up in markets outside the Permian and increase a little bit. So it's just been a nice, healthy increase really in all of these oily basins. I would say the weakest basin we've seen is probably the Williston market and the strongest is probably the Eagle Ford and/or the SCOOP/STACK.

John Daniel - Simmons & Company International

Okay. Correct me if I'm wrong, but if I'm not mistaken, a lot of sort of a higher margin workover projects kind of hit the pause button when we went into the 40s. When do you see that type of activity, not just the manufacturing but the bigger workover projects coming back.

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

It's right now.

John Daniel - Simmons & Company International

Okay.

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

As I said probably in the last call for sure and even the call before that that when prices burst $50, get north of that, we see that larger workover activity start to spike. And so, we put several 24-hour packages out over the last 90 days or so and we're continuing to see more requests for those bigger workover projects. Those are easily larger rigs with full set of ancillary equipment, pumps, pits, swivels and more, kill trucks, et cetera. So, that's exciting for us because that's great work and it shows a lot of confidence on our customers' side too.

John Daniel - Simmons & Company International

Okay. And then just a last one from me, Roe, is as you think about CapEx for next year, where would you most likely direct organic growth CapEx, which is the business lines?

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

That's a great question. I think we'll probably continue a steady construction project for our SWDs. We've got several in the queue. We're just sort of waiting to hit the play button on and take those to fruition. I think we've probably built some additional capacity for California, we've had great success with the well servicing rigs we put out there. We may build some pumping equipment, but it may not all be directly for frac horsepower, it may be some larger pumps for workover. These are 10k (00:22:05) pumps, things like that. We'll probably build some bigger catwalks to add to our current catwalk fleet, and we'd probably build some additional rental equipment. If we get the option and the ability and we have the balance sheet to afford it, that's kind of where we'll probably see that capital directed.

John Daniel - Simmons & Company International

Okay. Thanks for your time, guys.

Operator

Our next question is from Daniel Burke from Johnson Rice. Please go ahead.

Daniel J. Burke - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Hey. Good morning, guys.

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Good morning.

Alan Krenek - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Good morning.

Daniel J. Burke - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

I appreciate the tail on the transitioning in the pumping business towards one emphasizing full sourcing. It was a little unclear. So where do you stand in total today or are you self-sourcing across the entire frac fleet or still a portion?

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Everything but one spread.

Daniel J. Burke - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Okay. All right. Thanks, Roe. And then, I guess, looking at the detail on – do a little math here, revenue per stage up 29% sequentially, looks like that's up a greater percentage than overall frac revenue. And just playing around with the mechanics there, is that partially that you're supplying more sand, what are we seeing there? I mean, did your utilization hold up? I assume your utilization held up from 2Q to 3Q.

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

It did. We've just seen the – that sort of reflects that shift of us providing more of those inputs, little bit of some input cost increases as well and some pricing traction. So it's kind of a mix of all.

Daniel J. Burke - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Okay. Got it. Thanks, Roe. And then, I guess, in summary, if we think about Q4, I guess an expectation that revenue overall will be up sequentially, but to an un-quantified magnitude. I just want to make sure synthesizing that is the right way to think about it that despite the commodity-related optimism on the production side that the right way to balance the model is C&R revenue sequentially up to some magnitude and the production business is flat to down or could production be up?

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

They could all be up and that's what we anticipate. But it's hard to judge weather. In the fourth quarter, it's always a mix bag. And we still represent and hear that it's a delicate balance out there with pricing. So if crude oil is to do anything crazy, then we may have to adjust those numbers in our outlook. But right now it looks like it's kind of an increase across the board.

Daniel J. Burke - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Okay. All right. Well, great. Thank you, Roe. Appreciate the answers.

Operator

And our next question comes from Mike Urban from Seaport Global. Please go ahead.

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Thanks. Good morning, guys.

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Good morning.

Alan Krenek - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Good morning.

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

On the well service side, you noted the spike in activity and/or at least interest as you moved – as we moved above $50 here. Both from yourselves and your competitors, I mean it still sounds like that just the that broader well service market is not great in terms of pricing and margin that seems to be where you're having the most problem with labor as it is kind of the typical entry level position. As you're seeing that demand pick up, I mean are you able to get some better pricing and margin prospectively or is it just more of a function of, hey, let's get the stuff out there, maybe the market tightens up and we'll be able to push pricing later or down the road?

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah. I can't speak to our competitors. I mean from what I've seen about what they've said, we're having different results. So as far as our results, we've been able to push pricing and we are continuing to do that. So we're satisfied with our level of utilization, the level of interest, our ability to move pricing in selected markets. It's not every market, but there are markets where we're able to push some price. We like to shift to more workover work that we're seeing. And so I can't speak to what some of the other peers are saying because from what I've seen, they're pretty unhappy with that particular business segment. We're not. We're doing pretty good.

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Okay. That's good to hear. And the other one that kind of stood (00:26:38) out for me was the California market. You've been more of a recent entrant there and again seems like a little bit of a different result. It'd not been a great market, little bit quiet both from just cost and then also just some transition in terms of ownership of the assets out there. What's driving that and again is that just purely a function of oil price, is that the customers sorting through their own internal issues and moving forward? I would be interested in your thoughts on that and some color on the California market.

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Well, I certainly think that oil prices are driving some of the demand we've seen out there. But when you look at kind of our returns across our well servicing fleet, California market brings in some of our best returns. So I don't know what the history is there with some of the other competitors, but we've been happy with the customer reception that we've had there. We've been able to perform at a high level and I guess we've been able to attract some customers to the kind of business that we do and our kind of equipment and service offering that we have. So I don't see it being a place where we're going to be able to slap 50 rigs, but we've been able to stick them in there in twos and threes and see good utilization. So as long as that continues and we don't find ourselves with a bunch of stacked equipment, we'll continue to feed that business. If the returns are good and we're able to keep the utilization rates where they are, we'll continue to feed it.

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

All right. Great. That's all from me. Thank you.

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Okay. Well, thank you. We appreciate everybody who dialed in and we'll talk to you next quarter.

