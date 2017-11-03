Introducing The Chemist's Quality CEF Report - September

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory one month ago.

As I'm sure you all know, I curate the Chemist's CEF Report that gives rankings based on common metrics such as discount, yield, z-score, as well as metrics I developed such as the "D x Y" and "D x Y x Z" metrics.

Based on the feedback and comments that I see in both my premium and public articles, it seems that a very many number of you, understandably, place a great emphasis on coverage and return of capital (ROC). I'm not going to rehash the entire ROC argument here (the issue is much more complicated than "ROC = bad"), but suffice to say that a fund that maintains over 100% coverage is attractive simply because you know that the earnings are covering the distributions. Such a fund may be at lower risk of a distribution cut, which can cause devastating impacts to a fund's market price (for value investors, right after a dividend cut is actually a great chance to buy), and may even afford to raise its distribution in the future.

Therefore, I thought I would change the focus of the mid-month Chemist's CEF Report. I had actually discontinued this for a few months now because there was not much member enthusiasm for it. But I think with this little twist, the Chemist's "Quality" CEF Report might be of more interest to members.

What does the "Quality" indicate? Simply put, it means that the distribution coverage is greater than 100%. Now, what we'll find is that the top lists are dominated by fixed-income funds, as most equity funds do use ROC to make up the distribution shortfall. Therefore, I won't be splitting the funds into equity and debt, but instead I'll be considering the entire universe together.

Also, I'll be including the fund category as well in the tables (according to CEFConnect designations). I realize that not all of you look at CEFs everyday and therefore there might be a great number of unfamiliar funds. With the category label you should be able to immediately see what class of fund a particular CEF belongs to.

Moreover, these top lists appeal more toward buy-and-hold income investors rather than traders, I won't be including certain top lists such as highest premium or highest/lowest z-scores as those are metrics are more geared towards arbitrage traders.

What are the caveats to this analysis? Firstly, the coverage ratios are calculated using earnings data from CEFConnect. No efforts have been made to independently verify the coverage ratios from the individual fund annual/semi-annual reports themselves. Secondly, having a coverage ratio >100% does not guarantee that the fund's distribution is secure. Many funds reduce their distributions periodically in line with market conditions in order to maintain good coverage. Thirdly, a coverage cut-off ratio of 100% is, ultimately, an arbitrary number. A fund with 99.9% coverage will be excluded from the rankings, whereas funds with 100.1% coverage will be considered, even though only a sliver of coverage separates the two.

I hope that these rankings of quality CEFs will provide fertile grounds for further exploration.

1. Top 10 highest Quality discounts

The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest discounts and coverage >100%. Yields, z-scores and leverage are shown for comparison.

CEF Category Premium/discount Yield z-score Leverage Baseline expense Coverage (BWG) Non-US/Other-Global Income -13.3% 7.97% 0.0 35.9% 1.6% 101% (NXJ) Tax-Free Income-New Jersey -12.4% 4.99% -0.5 38.2% 0.8% 103% (VPV) Tax-Free Income-Pennsylvania -11.7% 4.99% -0.5 38.5% 0.9% 107% (EVP) Tax-Free Income-Pennsylvania -11.4% 4.10% 0.0 36.8% 1.9% 107% (EVJ) Tax-Free Income-New Jersey -11.3% 4.46% -0.6 37.8% 1.7% 103% (EHI) Non-US/Other-Global Income -11.1% 7.90% -0.7 25.1% 1.3% 101% (EMI) Tax-Free Income-Michigan -11.1% 3.49% -0.2 36.5% 2.0% 105% (NMY) Tax-Free Income-Maryland -11.0% 4.58% -0.4 37.4% 1.0% 100% (EMJ) Tax-Free Income-New Jersey -10.8% 4.51% -0.9 39.0% 1.4% 107% (NBO) Tax-Free Income-New York -10.7% 4.09% -0.8 40.5% 1.3% 108%

2. Top 20 highest Quality yields

Some readers are mostly interested in obtaining income from their CEFs, so the following data presents the top 20 highest yielding CEFs. I've also included the premium/discount and z-score data for reference. Before going out and buying all 10 funds from the list, some words of caution: [i] higher yields generally indicate higher risk, and [ii] some of these funds trade at a premium, meaning you will be buying them at a price higher than the intrinsic value of the assets (which is why I've included the premium/discount and z-score data for consideration). Only funds with coverage >100% are considered. To make the charts more manageable I've split the funds into two groups of 10.

CEF Category Yield Premium/discount z-score Leverage Baseline expense Coverage (ACP) Taxable Income-Senior Loan 9.9% -3.7% 2.0 30.1% 2.6% 103% (IVH) Taxable Income-High Yield 9.2% -4.0% 1.1 31.4% 1.6% 102% (BGH) Taxable Income-High Yield 9.1% -4.2% 1.9 25.3% 1.5% 110% (RCS) Non-US/Other-Global Income 8.7% 27.1% 0.4 63.8% 1.0% 111% (HIX) Taxable Income-High Yield 8.2% -7.9% -1.2 26.4% 1.2% 102% (BWG) Non-US/Other-Global Income 8.0% -13.3% 0.0 35.9% 1.6% 101% (PHT) Taxable Income-High Yield 7.9% -8.8% -1.1 28.6% 1.0% 115% (AOD) Non-US/Other-Global Equity Dividend 7.9% -9.9% 1.3 8.8% 1.2% 105% (EHI) Non-US/Other-Global Income 7.9% -11.1% -0.7 25.1% 1.3% 101% (EAD) Taxable Income-High Yield 7.9% -7.3% 0.9 25.9% 0.9% 104% (BGX) Taxable Income-Senior Loan 7.8% -7.5% -0.2 34.4% 2.0% 101% (ARDC) Taxable Income-Senior Loan 7.8% -9.1% 0.9 29.0% 2.4% 104% (AGD) Non-US/Other-Global Equity Dividend 7.6% -8.2% 1.0 7.3% 1.2% 123% (FPF) Taxable Income-Preferreds 7.5% -2.4% 0.3 30.3% 1.3% 102% (HYB) Taxable Income-High Yield 7.5% -6.3% 0.7 27.5% 1.3% 100% (HYI) Taxable Income-High Yield 7.5% -9.0% -0.3 0.0% 0.7% 102% (AIF) Taxable Income-High Yield 7.4% -7.4% 0.4 35.3% 2.4% 107% (ISD) Taxable Income-High Yield 7.3% -9.2% -1.1 24.3% 1.0% 105% (GHY) Taxable Income-High Yield 7.3% -10.4% -0.7 29.6% 1.3% 104% (NHS) Taxable Income-High Yield 7.3% -10.1% 1.3 32.2% 1.2% 104%

3. Top 10 best combination of Quality yield and discount

For possible buy candidates, it is probably a good idea to consider both yield and discount. Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. I considered several ways to rank CEFs by a composite metric of both yield and discount. The simplest would be yield plus discount, however I disregarded this because yields and discounts may have different ranges of absolute values and a sum would be biased toward the larger set of values. I finally settled on the multiplicative product, yield x discount. This is because I consider a CEF with 7% yield and 7% discount to be more desirable than a fund with 2% yield and 12% discount, or 12% yield and 2% discount, even though each pair of quantities sum to 14%. Multiplying yield and discount together biases towards funds with both high yield and discount. Since discount is negative and yield is positive, the more negative the "D x Y" metric, the better. Only funds with >100% coverage are considered.

CEF Category Premium/discount Yield z-score D x Y Leverage Baseline expense Coverage (BWG) Non-US/Other-Global Income -13.3% 8.0% 0.0 -1.06 35.9% 1.6% 101% (EHI) Tax-Free Income-Virginia -11.1% 7.9% -0.7 -0.88 25.1% 1.3% 101% (AOD) Tax-Free Income-National -9.9% 7.9% 1.3 -0.78 8.8% 1.2% 105% (GHY) Tax-Free Income-National -10.4% 7.3% -0.7 -0.76 29.6% 1.3% 104% (NHS) Tax-Free Income-National -10.1% 7.3% 1.3 -0.73 32.2% 1.2% 104% (ARDC) Taxable Income-Preferreds -9.1% 7.8% 0.9 -0.71 29.0% 2.4% 104% (PHT) Tax-Free Income-National -8.8% 7.9% -1.1 -0.70 28.6% 1.0% 115% (HYI) Taxable Income-High Yield -9.0% 7.5% -0.3 -0.67 0.0% 0.7% 102% (ISD) Tax-Free Income-National -9.2% 7.3% -1.1 -0.67 24.3% 1.0% 105% (HIX) Tax-Free Income-California -7.9% 8.2% -1.2 -0.65 26.4% 1.2% 102%

4. Top 10 best combination of Quality yield, discount and z-score

This is my favorite metric because it takes into account all three factors that I always consider when buying or selling CEFs: yield, discount and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative 1-year z-score. As both discount and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "D x Y x Z" metric, the better. Only funds with >100% coverage are considered.

CEF Category Premium/discount Yield z-score D x Y x Z Leverage Baseline expense Coverage (PPR) Taxable Income-Senior Loan -9.3% 5.6% -1.8 0.94 27.9% 1.6% 106% (HIX) Taxable Income-High Yield -7.9% 8.2% -1.2 0.78 26.4% 1.2% 102% (PHT) Taxable Income-High Yield -8.8% 7.9% -1.1 0.77 28.6% 1.0% 115% (ISD) Taxable Income-High Yield -9.2% 7.3% -1.1 0.74 24.3% 1.0% 105% (EFT) Taxable Income-Senior Loan -6.2% 5.8% -1.8 0.65 34.4% 1.3% 102% (EHI) Non-US/Other-Global Income -11.1% 7.9% -0.7 0.61 25.1% 1.3% 101% (GHY) Taxable Income-High Yield -10.4% 7.3% -0.7 0.53 29.6% 1.3% 104% (AFT) Taxable Income-Senior Loan -7.6% 6.5% -1.0 0.49 33.3% 2.3% 104% (EVO) Tax-Free Income-Ohio -10.2% 4.0% -1.2 0.49 35.6% 1.8% 103% (EMJ) Tax-Free Income-New Jersey -10.8% 4.5% -0.9 0.44 39.0% 1.4% 107%

I try to emphasize that the Cambridge Income Laboratory is not primarily about "picks." Yet if you were to ask me to choose the quality CEFs that I find most attractive right now, they would simply be most of the top funds in the "D x Y x Z" category. Particularly, the senior loan funds Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) (5.6% yield, -9.3% discount, -1.8 z-score, 27.9% leverage, 1.6% baseline expense, 106% coverage), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate (EFT) (5.8% yield, -6.2% discount, -1.8 z-score, 34.4% leverage, 1.3% baseline expense, 102% coverage) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT) (6.5% yield, -7.6% discount, -1.0 z-score, 33.3% leverage, 2.3% baseline expense, 104% coverage) all look like attractive contrarian plays now that rates have fallen to YTD lows. Two high-yield funds that were my top picks in the main Chemist's CEF Report, Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) and Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund (ISD) also have coverage ratios of >100% and appear in the top list here as well. PHT is actually a standout with its 115% coverage, although this has been the result of a number of distribution cuts over the last couple of years.

Note that I will not be keeping track of top pick performance in the quality CEF edition, unlike in the main report.

