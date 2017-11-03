Solid Earnings Propel REITs Higher

The labor market continues to exceed expectations and consumer confidence reached a multi-decade high this week. This is in stark contrast to the doom-and-gloom narrative pushed by the media.

The REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR) finished the higher by 1% after two weeks of declines. S&P 500 again closed near a record high. The yield-sensitive sectors outperformed this week amid a frenzy of economic news including the GOP tax proposal, the Fed-Chair appointment, and dozens of earnings reports and economic data. Data centers, cell towers, and net lease top-performing sectors while malls lagged. The 10-year yield retreated back to 2.35%, a dip of 8bps from last week.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Performance as of 12pm Friday)

Homebuilders (XHB) dipped 1% after the GOP tax plan proposed to remove some of the tax incentives for homeownership, particularly in the luxury categories. A doubling of the standard deduction would mean that middle-income homeowners with mortgage debt would likely see lower taxes through the standard deduction than through itemizing. The special interest groups represented the homebuilding industry came out in full force against the plan, accusing the proposal of "benefiting the rich." We disagree with this claim and believe that the plan would disproportionally hurt high-income homeowners while benefiting middle-income homeowners and renters. Regardless, we expect opponents of tax reform to continue to push the "tax break for the rich" narrative, whether or not it is factually accurate.

REITs (REM) dipped 2.6% while international real estate (VNQI and RWX) rose 0.7%. Within the Equity Income categories, we note the performance and current income yield of the Utilities, Telecom, Consumer Staples, Financials, and Energy. Within the Fixed Income categories, we look at Short, Medium, and Long Term Treasuries, as well as Investment Grade and High Yield Corporates, Municipal Bonds, and Global Bonds.

REITs are now higher by 0.6% YTD on a price-basis and higher by roughly 3% on a total-return basis. REITs ended 2016 with a total return of roughly 9%, lower than its 20-year average annual return of 12%. Going forward, absent continued cap-rate compression, it is reasonable to expect REITs to return an average of 6-8% per year with an annual standard deviation averaging 5-15%.

3Q17 Earnings Season: Week 3 Recap

Third quarter earnings continued this week and will conclude next week. Before earnings season, we published our 3Q17 REIT Earnings Preview. More than 75% of REIT have reported so far. Roughly 50% have beat FFO expectations while 20% have missed. So far, the winners of earnings season are cell towers, manufactured housing, data centers, industrials, and hotels, all of which are up 4% or more. Healthcare, student housing, and mall REITs have been the losers so far.

Forward guidance was similarly strong. The large-cap REITs that reported this week included AvalonBay (AVB), Vornado (VNO), GGP (GGP), American Tower (AMT), Boston Properties (BXP), Regency Centers (REG), and Welltower (HCN). We updated our earnings calendar below each stock's initial reaction to earnings results.

The best performing REITs on the week included Equinix (EQIX), Extra Space (EXR), SBA Communications (SBAC), Spirit Realty (SRC), HCP (HCP), and Store Capital (STOR).

The worst performers on the week included CBL Associates (CBL), Omega Healthcare (OHI), Kilroy (KRC), Sabra Healthcare (SBRA), and GGP (GGP).

So far, we updated our REIT Rankings for the Data Center, Student Housing, and Manufactured Housing Sector. sectors. Next week, we will continue our third-quarter updates. Be sure to check out our most recent updates: Apartments, Malls, Self-Storage, Healthcare, Net Lease, Single Family Rentals, Industrial, Hotels, Self-Storage, Cell Towers, and Office, and Shopping Centers, and International.

Real Estate Economic Data

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, HousingWire)

Labor Market Continues to Exceed Expectations

So much for the "first month of job losses in 7 years" narrative that the media giddily pushed last month. Nonfarm payrolls rose 261k in October while September was revised up to a positive 18k. Consumer confidence hit 125.9 in October, among the highest reading since 2000. The overall health of the labor markets continues to be impressive across nearly all metrics. According to BLS data, job growth has slowed from a 2% rate in 2015 to a 1.5% rate in 2017, however, as labor markets have tightened.

Nearly 2 million jobs have been added since last November and more than 17 million jobs have been added since the beginning of 2010. Average hourly earnings took a mild step higher and continue along an upward trend around 3% YoY growth, while CPI inflation remains low, a good development for financial markets. We have continued to point out that the "wage growth is stagnant" narrative is simply wrong. The data actually shows that real wages have seen one of the best periods of growth in forty years. Real wages have increased 7.3% since 2014. Real wage growth is primarily a function of productivity growth and low inflation.

The unemployment rate ticked lower to 4.1%, but the prime working-age labor force participation rate also ticked lower and remains nearly 300bps below the 2000 peak, representing more than 3 million prime working-age people that are not working or seeking work. There are several common explanations for the sustained decline in prime-working age labor force participation: longer time spent in the education system, the opioid crisis, and the expansion and continued use of government welfare programs after the recession. Structural reforms may be needed to fully unleash that segment of the workforce. We believe this suggests further slack in the labor markets and continued modest pressure on wage growth.

Construction Spending Continues to Moderate After Strong Start to 2017

Construction spending continued to moderate in September, dragged down by continued weakness in nonresidential and public construction spending. Residential spending, the only category seeing any inflation-adjusted growth, is higher by 11.7% on a rolling-12-month basis while nonresidential spending is higher by 4.4% public construction is lower by 3.4%. New single-family construction is higher by 9% YTD while multifamily is higher by 4%.

After several years of above-trend supply growth, all of the major nonresidential commercial real estate have seen slowing construction activity. Tighter financing conditions, higher construction costs, and moderating asset valuations have sidelined incremental projects. Construction job growth data is consistent with the construction and housing data.

If we are indeed at or near the end of this construction cycle, it's fair to say that supply growth was more moderate than past cycles. Overbuilding in the 2000s was a contributing factor to the "bust" in commercial real estate valuations during the financial crisis.

Inflation: Despite Hurricane, Low Inflation Persists

CPI, PCE, and PPI inflation continue to trend down despite the upward pressure from the strong hurricane season. Core PCE came in at just 1.3% in September, well below the Fed's 2% target. Low inflation data should keep down the pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates.

Bottom Line

In a frenetic week, REITs finished up 1% while homebuilders dipped 1%. The GOP tax plan, the Fed Chair announcement, earnings reports, and economic news combined to send yields lower. Earnings season wraps up next week. Overall, it has been another solid quarter for the real estate sector. Roughly 50% of REITs beat earnings projections while 20% missed. So far, the winners of earnings season are cell towers, manufactured housing, data centers, industrials, and hotels, all of which are up 4% or more. Healthcare, student housing, and mall REITs have been the losers so far.

The GOP tax plan proposes to remove some of the tax incentives for luxury homeownership. Middle-income earners would likely see an overall tax break. Homebuilders turned lower on the news. Construction spending continues to trend down. Flat commercial real estate valuations, high construction costs, a tighter financing environment, and restrictive zoning are all contributing factors. The labor market continues to exceed expectations and consumer confidence reached a multi-decade high this week. This is in stark contrast to the doom-and-gloom narrative pushed by the media.

Last week, we published our Housing and Construction Report, "Housing Recovery Limps into 2018" where we analyzed the broader trends affecting real estate markets over the past several months. Construction activity has continued to cool over the past few months, dragged down by a significant pullback in multifamily construction, which had been the driving force behind the recovery.

We also examined the impact of real estate on economic growth. Real GDP advanced at a 3.0% QoQ annualized rate in 3Q17, well above expectations. This was a very strong reading considering that the real estate sectors both receded during the quarter, contributing a negative .39% to the headline number.

Construction activity has been solid during this recovery but never reached the fury of the pre-bubble cycle. The combined categories of residential and nonresidential structures have contributed an average of 0.3% to GDP growth since 2011. During the pre-bubble period of 2002-2005, these categories contributed 0.5% as new home construction surged to extravagant levels.

