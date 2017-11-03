Schibsted's (SBSNF) CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Schibsted ASA (OTCPK:SBSNF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Jo Christian Steigedal – Head of Investor Relations

Rolv Erik Ryssdal – Chief Executive Officer

Trond Berger – Chief Financial Officer

Espen Risholm – Investor Relations

Analysts

Silvia Cuneo - Deutsche Bank

Rasmus Engberg - Handelsbanken

Hubert Jeaneau - UBS

Good day, and welcome to the Schibsted Group Third Quarter 2017 Q&A Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jo Christian Steigedal. Please go ahead sir.

Jo Christian Steigedal

Good afternoon. My name is Jo Christian Steigedal. I am the head of IR in Schibsted, a warm welcome to this Q&A session in connection with the presentation of Schibsted's third quarterly call for 2017. Thanks a lot for joining us today.

Today with me here in Oslo are our CEO, Rolv Erik Ryssdal; our CFO, Mr. Trond Berger; and also my colleague on the IR team, Espen Risholm.

I would now like to hand it over to Rolv Erik Ryssdal for a short introduction.

Rolv Erik Ryssdal

Thank you, and welcome to all of you to this nice autumn day is Oslo. Together with the team, I am looking forward to answer your question regarding our Q3 reports. But please allow me first to make a short introduction.

We are happy to present a strong Q3 result for Schibsted, with an EBITDA increase of 37%. As earlier this year, the growth is a result of achievements in both Online classifieds, Publishing and Schibsted Growth. Let me say a few words 2017 Online classifieds, the third quarter was in many ways evidence of the strength of our online classifieds business model. With strong brands and market positions, the earnings power is significant. The margins may fluctuate somewhat with marketing spend on campaign.

Going forward, we aim to continue the good development by taking further advantage of our competitive strengths -- strong local presence leveraged by joint, scalable product and tech platforms.

The vertical cars, real estate and job solid growth in Q3 and they have been main drivers for our growth. The background was public innovation, price optimization and a good market conditions in most of our major markets. We have also continued to decrease investment phase losses, this is a result of strong growth in monetization in emerging markets, including Brazil and very favorable operational metrics for Shpock, which has reduced the need marketing investments.

Moving onto the media houses, I would like to point out to the publishing activities continue to deliver impressive results, both digital advertising and digital subscription contributed to revenue growth in the quarter and EBIDTA margin is up from last year.

We were successful in signing up digital subscribers and are approaching a total of 600,000 pure digital subscribers across our new [indiscernible]. Let me also mention the great product development within publishing where we are rolling out [indiscernible] news services regularly. VG is the star performer among our publishing operations, with a revenue growth of 7% and an EBITDA margin of 20% percent.

Before opening up for questions, I would also like to highlight the great development of Schibsted Growth and in particular continued good growth for our personal finance business Lendo in Sweden. Revenue growth for Lendo accelerated to 55% in Q3, and EBITDA margins exceeded 50% percent.

I would also like to make a final note that we recently announced an adjusted organizational structure, where Media and Marketplaces will be organized in two separate divisions. At the same time responsibility for most of our common product and tech initiatives will be moved much closer to the operations. This will help us gain even more speed of development and increasingly leverage our local competence and strong brands. Before opening up for questions I will remind you that the presentation recorded in video this morning is available on our website.

Now, I would like to hand it over to operator who will organize the Q&A session. So, Operator, please go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you sir [Operator Instructions] And we will have our first question in the queue Silvia Cuneo from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead your line is now open.

Silvia Cuneo

Hi, everyone very well today, great set of results. I have a couple of questions. First on Leboncoin, can you please talk about the recent small acquisition you made in the real estate [indiscernible] how incremental is for revenue and EBIDTA? And then about display advertising in France, although it was a little bit soft in Q3, the single-digit growth sounds a bit better than the low single-digit you reported in Q2. So, the funding was guiding the improvement and should we accept it to continue and second question is about Lendo, performance we saw in - my question is how much of the acceleration in the Norway that in your growth was driven by personal finance and marketplace strategy. Thanks.

Rolv Erik Ryssdal

Okay. So, Leboncoin has recently announced the acquisition of AVAL, that's the fourth player, the A Vendre A Louer and it's the first player in the French market and I think this is strategically interesting noting that [indiscernible] has acquired the number three player, I think that AVAL will give the Leboncoin further strength in some urban regions where they were not as strong before. So I think this development gives a new segment to Leboncoin, I don't think Thomas well commented on the EBIDTA or any better cash maybe [indiscernible].

Trond Berger

Some of this maybe public from 2016 financial statement solid, but it's no longer on the EBIDTA not in size that we make any stock exchange as a result of that and I would say that the earnings is just a very few million Euro in asset structure so the important [indiscernible] product.

Rolv Erik Ryssdal

Yes, when compared to Leboncoin is not that significant but it's an interesting product and it's a position. Then we come to advertising market in France, we have seen an improvement, first I would say, I am very happy that the Leboncoin is doing that so well in the verticals, that's really a strategic important price and as you noticed the results have also been picking up, I don't think we guided on that before but we expect to have a continue positive development there. Then the final question was on the Lendo and the impact on figures.

Trond Berger

Well, I mean, we it has just a minor effect on the top line growth. So I think we haven't disclosed the detail of that.

Rolv Erik Ryssdal

I think we can say that, the impact is fairly equal to previous quarter. So, it's not really driving [indiscernible] acceleration.

Trond Berger

It is the underlying the good performance that's correct mainly driven by the main verticals in rates.

Silvia Cuneo

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you, and we'll take our next question from the queue Rasmus Engberg from Handelsbanken. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Rasmus Engberg

Yes, hi. Again, great set of numbers. I wanted to ask you about Blocket in Sweden, you have received a competitor there that as far as I can tell has seen a significant growth in the number of ads at your expense, how - is this material enough that we might see Blocket revenue decline going forward or is it a small thing.

Jo Christian Steigedal

I can start off, Christian here. I think they have gained from customer accounts to ads that's natural I think. However, it is not really coming at Blocket expense that is probably not really the case that on the contrary I think that the feedback from many in the market is that the Blocket is actually producing leads in a good and it's an important part of their sort of mix of marketing and driving traffic to their content.

So, we have not lost a significant revenue of that and but of course we take every competitor very seriously and we are looking at their product and see what they're doing and I will just make that work even harder on our product. So that we can provide the most effective leads, we take this very seriously but we believe we have a good plan for our own product.

Rasmus Engberg

But maturely the number of ads at least I mean I calculated them, they are down about 18% since the beginning of September and that's roughly equal to the number of ads at [indiscernible] isn't that a significant decline?

Rolv Erik Ryssdal

I think, we will continue that from -- they just have obviously sideways but we are also seen some testing of the efficiency of ways compared to Blocket and I think that they the feedback that we get is that Blocket is really important, exactly the number I can't comment on those specific numbers on October that is -- I don't have that ahead of me

Trond Berger

Your numbers are not the standard, we're looking at but I am sure that you are [indiscernible] a bit more on that later.

Rasmus Engberg

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions] we will take our next question Hubert Jeaneau from UBS. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Hubert Jeaneau

Thank you for taking my questions. I have a couple of questions on Shpock and you had mentioned in the past that the you're looking at monetization and strategy towards the lower end of the used car market in the UK and the Ireland. So I was wondering it's still how is that trending and the second point you had mentioned competition from LetGo in Norway and Sweden and I was wondering if there is any update on that situation is it getting more competitive or getting better. Thank you.

Rolv Erik Ryssdal

Yes, to start with the last question I think very, very hopes in the years of development for our homes services in Norway and Sweden so, we feel that, has strengthen their position even further this year so we're very happy with that situation. When it comes to [indiscernible] it's right that we're going to experiment with different parts of month that they should for this but we're also looking at from paid product. We're also looking at what we can do in the growth and their cars has been mentioned and think it's fair to say that where we're working on that and we have not much more about that in, I would say three to six months.

Hubert Jeaneau

Right. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you very much. [Operator Instructions] And there are no further questions over the phone at this time, Ryssdal, I'd like to hand the call back to you for any additional or closing remarks.

Rolv Erik Ryssdal

So be just encourage to think again whether there are few more questions, since it's be on the line but..

Trond Berger

Hold line up here to answer your questions so please don't hesitate that you have any. Thanks.

Operator

We have a follow-up question from Silvia Cuneo from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Silvia Cuneo

Hi, again and just a follow up on book market place and the recently a non-CR moving into the kind as tactical in the U.S. And then you have any thoughts about what indications and they can have they are all out in other markets.

Rolv Erik Ryssdal

Well, I think it's of course the [indiscernible] and I think U.S consider their brand space for experimentation and we're watching closing what they are doing and the we have not seen negative effect any of our site due to the Facebook groups or that market went up. So far, but that this is obviously something we're watching closely and the following that are experience so far into the marketplace has more expanded this hopeful markets. So I believe that the, what we are doing its we're closely with the professional customers in our market and that seems to be as sales force strategy for us.

Silvia Cuneo

Great.

Operator

Thank you. And now we take our next question from the queue follow up question Hubert Jeaneau from UBS. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Hubert Jeaneau

Thank you. Follow up question on Brazil which is to be doing very well but I was wondering if you could give a little bit more color on, how is it doing in the investor calls, cars [indiscernible]? Thank you.

Trond Berger

It's doing great in cars and continues to take market share from due to and more specific marketplace like you get more thoughts and across and we are constantly developing the product there. Coming to real estate, we also had invested and bigger new product that also allowed being more diversity new construction. So, and do you see that have market is interesting opportunity in Brazil. It is large but first of all construction is large and there are couple of players and that we're and [indiscernible] size so, I think there is opportunity in the…

Hubert Jeaneau

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And now we will take our next question [indiscernible]. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks for taking my question. I mean just following up on Brazil. Can you just talk about your longer term plans for that asset because it looks like you executed some of your assets in Asia and concentrating more on Latin so, do you think that some point you might try to again may be high as taking that? Also what do your thoughts on and how you portfolio should look like in terms of the geographies for the next two years do you think there is some market that probably or less important to you this point?

Rolv Erik Ryssdal

Well, we have the comfort with our market or portfolios around the Europe and Latin America and the average two sites also in North Africa but mainly Europe and then we have a Brazil, Latin America and that we were happy with that portfolio as for [indiscernible] there is still growth to come in Europe. I mean believe also that our decision in Latin America is having an extra leverage opportunity for prepared growth. So we're happy with portfolio and those have any times to change that's for professionals to typically as, we have just recently increased our specs from 25% to 50% of so, we're very happy owners of that asset growing forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There seems to be no questions over the phone at this time gentlemen.

Rolv Erik Ryssdal

And we will be happy to be answer as your service for direct calls of this call, IR people are [indiscernible].

Trond Berger

Yes, thanks a lot for participating and I also finally another we remind you about Investor Seminar in Barcelona on the 14 November. You all welcome to join. Also followed us on the webcast from that event more Internet [indiscernible] media division so, a very good day to all of you. Good luck.

Operator

Thank you. So, ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today's conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

