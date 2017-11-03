Wereldhave - A Dutch REIT Yielding Almost 8%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Investment thesis

Wereldhave is a REIT focused on convenience shopping centers in north-western Europe. What sets it apart from other European REITs is its high dividend yield and discount to NAV. In 2017, the company plans to distribute four quarterly dividends of EUR 0.77 (USD 0.91) each, giving it a dividend yield of 7.91%. Also, the NAV per share stands at EUR 51.58 (USD 60.87) compared to a closing price on Euronext of EUR 38.89 (USD 45.89) on 10 November 2017. I'll be using the Euronext price as the company's shares have a very low liquidity in the USA.

Wereldhave expects to post a direct result (I'll take it as FFO) of between EUR 3.40 (USD 4.01) and EUR 3.45 (USD 4.07) per share for 2017.

According to the October 2017 issue of Nareit's REITWatch, U.S. shopping center REITs were trading at an average price/FFO ratio of 13.66 based on 2017 estimates. The average dividend yield, in turn, stood at 5.23%.

Based on these figures, I think that Wereldhave offers a significant upside potential.

Property portfolio

Wereldhave owns a total of 30 shopping centers spread across the Netherlands, France, Belgium and Finland. The properties have an average size of around 27,000 m2 and are valued at EUR 3.77bn (USD 4.45bn). Also, the REIT has a EUR 230mn (USD 271mn) development pipeline. As of the end of June 2017, the occupancy rate stood at 95.4%:

Source Wereldhave H1 2017 financial report

Almost half of the net rental income comes from the Netherlands:

Source Wereldhave H1 2017 financial report

Of note is Wereldhave's strategy to attract visitors across its shopping centers. With a focus on grocery shopping, a total of 97% of the company's shopping centers have either a supermarket of a hypermarket as an anchor tenant:

Source Wereldhave H1 2017 financial report

Among the REIT's largest tenants from the grocery sector are Ahold-Delhaize and Jumbo.

And this strategy seems to be working as Wereldhave is outperforming the market in terms of change of the number of visitors in the Netherlands, France and Belgium:

Source Wereldhave H1 2017 financial report

Financing

At the end of June 2017, Wereldhave had an interest-bearing debt of EUR 1.5bn (USD 1.77bn) spread across convertible bonds, bank loans and USPPs. The average maturity stood at five years and the average cost was 1.95%. Most of the debt was at fixed rates and Wereldhave has a Baa1 rating from Moody's. The company is by no mean overleveraged.

Source Wereldhave H1 2017 financial report

Financial performance and comparison with U.S. shopping REITs

Regarding financial performance, both Wereldhave's FFO and dividend per share have been steadily improving over a five-year period:

Source Wereldhave H1 2017 financial report

In comparison with U.S. REITs from the shopping sector, the company currently boasts a better dividend yield than all but two, namely Wheeler and DDR Corp. And only Federal Realty has a better credit rating than Wereldhave.

In terms of the price/FFO ratio, Wereldhave's stands at 11.27-11.43 based on the 2017 guidance. A total of six U.S. shopping REITs are cheaper. However, based on the average dividend yield of 5.23% and price/FFO ratio of 13.66, Wereldhave offers an upside potential of 51% and 20%, respectively. Also, Wereldhave is currently trading at an almost 25% discount to its NAV.

Source REITWatch October 2017

Conclusion

Wereldhave is a well-positioned REIT focused on convenience shopping centers in north-western Europe. It has a well-thought out strategy of attracting visitors by using supermarkets as anchor tenants. In terms of NAV, dividend yield and price/FFO ratio, the REIT is trading at very favorable multiples compared to U.S. shopping center REITs.

Wereldhave has been steadily improving its FFO and dividend payments over the past years and I think that the company's shares offer an upside potential of at least 20% at the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.