2 Issues The CFTC And CME Would Be Wise To Consider Before Letting Bitcoin Futures Loose

Bitcoin took the next step towards validation as a mainstream asset last week when the Chicago Mercantile Exchange announced that the world’s leading commodities futures exchange would introduce a Bitcoin futures instrument. The Exchange offered an interesting and insightful piece here on Seeking Alpha about Bitcoin, gold, and fiat currencies.

Bitcoin is a phenomenon that has been the best performing asset, perhaps in history. The price of the cryptocurrency has gone from 6 cents to over $7000 over the span of seven years. What began as a quirky technology gimmick to mine coins for the few with technological smarts, has grown into a major force with a market capitalization of over $118 billion and rising. There are almost 1300 other cryptos out there in the marketplace these days, but none can rival the performance or power of Bitcoin which has become the brand name for the digital currency revolution and currently owns more than half the total market cap combined.

The success of a futures contract on this asset, which like no other, requires careful and thoughtful planning. Rushing to get a contract out there in the market’s domain by the end of this year could present problems, but the CME and maybe even the CFTC plan to do just that.

CME will introduce Bitcoin futures before the end of the year

The question of whether Bitcoin is a currency or a commodity was answered by the regulatory body that decided to put their arms around the cryptocurrency and define what is an asset like no other. The Commodities Futures Trading Commission established digital currencies as commodities last year. Chairman Christopher Giancarlo has been one of the few regulators with an early interest in financial technology as he set up a lab and has prepared his agency to be in a position to logically regulate the challenging world of cryptos that fly below the radar of regulators and governments while they operate without borders. The CFTC set up a FinTech lab to address digital currencies, blockchain technology, high-frequency trading, and other disruptive technologies that challenge the status quo of financial markets. The CME’s decision to introduce futures contracts on Bitcoin comes in the wake of the CFTC’s approval of options contracts on the digital currency by LedgerX, the first approved clearinghouse for derivatives contracts settling in digital currencies. However, in the world of futures and options, the CME is the 800-pound gorilla and CEO Terry Duffy told CNBC “Given increasing client interest in the evolving cryptocurrency markets, we have decided to introduce a bitcoin futures contract. We've been working with the regulator. They understand our application. And they understand our model very, very well.” The move caused the price of the digital currency to push through the $7000 level this week.

A rush to release a cash-settled nightmare

The CME appears to be rushing to get these futures on the board before any other competing exchanges. The CBOE has expressed a desire to become the first traditional futures market to offer trading in the crypto world. The CME has said that the new contract will be cash-settled, based on the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate (BRR), a once-a-day reference rate of the U.S. dollar price of bitcoin.

I have two problems with the rush to issue a futures contract on Bitcoin when it comes to both CFTC approval and the CME’s plans for settling on a cash-basis against an index. The first issue is cash-settlement and the second is the plans for margining the contracts.

Convergence is the key to a successful contract

Commodities are the most volatile assets in the world. Prices have a long history of wide variance. The success of the world’s most successful futures contracts in crude oil, grains, gold, and other commodity products all have one thing in common, and that is the ability to make or take delivery of the underlying asset. While less than 5% of contracts undergo the delivery process, it guarantees a smooth convergence of futures and physical prices for the commodities the contracts represent. While cash settlement has worked in many financial market futures and exists in some commodities like feeder cattle and some others, the potential for market manipulation in the volatile Bitcoin market makes cash-settlement problematic. A delivery mechanism for the digital currency would create the opportunity for those with long and short positions to have the security of knowing that they can deliver or take delivery of the esoteric asset rather than rolling forward or closing the contracts on settlement dates. I believe that smooth convergence and an Exchange approved warehousing system for the asset is of paramount importance to the success of futures contracts in the world of digital currencies like Bitcoin.

The margin level is an imperative

When it comes to setting original or initial margin levels for Bitcoin, the process needs to pay particular attention to the potential for wide price variance of the asset. While there are many reasons for the success and appreciation of digital currencies over the course of past years, and particularly in 2017, the rate of appreciation has been unprecedented. Commodities futures tend to have initial margin rates between 5% and 10% of total contract value which adds to price volatility and attracts speculators to the leveraged futures arena. The primary determinate of margin levels is price volatility of the underlying asset. Margin is a down payment or good-faith deposit and allows a market participant to control the entire financial exposure of a long or short position in a futures contract.

Today, the most popular future contract with the highest level of open interest in the world of commodities is the NYMEX crude oil contracts that trade on the CME. With over 2.5 million contracts of open long and short positions as of November 1, initial margin for one contract is $4000 on a contract of 1000 barrels with a current market price of around $54,400. Therefore, original margin is currently 7.35% of the value of the contract value for crude oil. In the volatile natural gas futures market original margin level is $2,750 which is 9.4% of contract value. In gold, $6600 controls a contract value of approximately $127,700 which equates to a good faith deposit of around 5.2%. The exchange sets margins as it is a DCM, or Designated Contract Market which under the current regulatory environment makes it an SRO or Self-Regulated Organization where the CFTC has the supervisory duty of overall regulation.

With many of the world’s leading financial minds so passionate on both sides of the argument when it comes to Bitcoin and other digital currency instruments, the potential for extreme price volatility in the asset will continue to be high. The Chairman of JP Morgan Chase has called Bitcoin a fraud; others have called it a Ponzi scheme warning that it could quickly become worthless. Therefore, the level of initial margin will become a contentious issue for both the CME and the CFTC.

Some in the industry are already warning that a margin level that reflects the volatility of the digital currency asset would impede the success of the futures market. The head trader at the digital-asset brokerage company Omega One said the initial margin required by the CME is a make or break decision for the future of the market. If it’s too high, “then it’s not very useful for hedging because you need to have so much money in your account.” However, if it is too low, it could create massive problems if the price of Bitcoin doubles or halves in a short period, which could be the norm rather than the exception.

Futures Exchanges operate a SPAN margin system which takes into account positions across all markets when it comes to the margining process. Since the history of price correlation for digital currencies is limited, including them in SPAN could present problems. At the same time, hedgers tend to pay lower margin rates, and in the digital currency world, the designation as a hedger could prove more than challenging for the Exchange and its regulator. Would coin miners be hedgers? Given the anonymity inherent in the market, it may be difficult to distinguish between hedgers, commercials, speculators, and other traditional market participants.

Futures are a good idea, but the wrong kind of contract could do more harm than good

Bitcoin and other digital currencies have come a long way in a short time, and the disruptive technology has experienced lots of success when it comes to price appreciation and growing acceptance. However, we must remember that human nature loves to embrace bull markets and the ascent of Bitcoin could be the most exceptional bullish charge in history which is a magnet for those looking to cash in on the next best thing. Futures could attract lots of speculative activity and ETF and ETN products, leveraged and unleveraged, will no doubt emerge based on the futures and subsequent CME options contracts. I believe cash-settled futures in Bitcoin could result in a monstrous problem for the markets and the Exchange. While Terry Duffy offers the examples of real estate futures and weather derivatives as cash-settled instruments, neither has been particularly successful and when it comes to Bitcoin a delivery mechanism and warehousing is possible and should be the standard for the world’s biggest futures supermarket.

Futures contracts on Bitcoin and other cryptos are a great idea and will serve to further the market for these assets, but a rush to put them in place without proper margining and the lack of a delivery mechanism that would allow for the smooth convergence of prices at settlement dates is a mistake, in my opinion. Highly volatile assets pose a potential for massive systemic risks to the financial markets if they are subject to manipulation and put an institution like the CME or other Exchanges in a position where they could suffer catastrophic losses. I hope the rush to introduce is not coming at the expense of a thoughtful process about instruments that are bound to increase new and treacherous risks into the financial system in the United States and around the world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.