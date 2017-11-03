Asanko Gold' (AKG) CEO Peter Breese on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:AKG)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 3, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Peter Breese - President and CEO

Fausto Di Trapani - CFO

Analysts

Nana Sangmuah - Clarus Securities

Chris Thompson - Raymond James

Matthew MacPhail - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Asanko Gold Third Quarter 2017 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call and Web cast, which is being recorded. A copy of today's press release, the management discussion and analysis, and the presentation is available on the company's web site at www.asanko.com.

I will now hand over to Peter Breese, President and CEO of Asanko.

Peter Breese

Thank you and good morning ladies and gentlemen. Joining me on the call today is our CFO, Fausto Di Trapani; and Rob Slater, our recently appointed Executive for Business Development and Strategy.

Before I begin, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimer on slide 2, regarding customary forward-looking statements and cautionary statements regarding mineral resources and mineral reserves.

Turning to slide 3; Q3 2017 highlights; I will touch on the highlights for the quarter, before going into more detail on our operations. Gold production for the quarter was a respectable 49,293 ounces, at an all-in sustaining cash cost of $975 an ounce, which places us on track to meet our revised guidance for the year.

I am pleased to report, that the mining interventions that we put in place in Q2 are already yielding results, and we are making good progress in embedding them into our daily operations.

Alongside these initiatives, we have also restructured our executive and site management teams, to better align the business focus on operational delivery.

Safety continues to be a core focus of the Group, and I am pleased to report that we continued our excellent safety record, which is industry leading, with the lost time injury frequency rate of 0.19 on a rolling 12 month basis.

Our financial performance improved compared to Q2, and we continued our track record of generating cash. Fausto will go into more detail a bit later on, but the headline numbers are; revenue of $63.7 million from gold sales of 50,241 ounces, at an average realized price of $1,265 per ounce. The mine generated $40.7 million in cash from operating activities, up 20% from the previous quarter. We generated $31.3 million in EBITDA, up 24% from Q2.

Attributable net income increased quarter-on-quarter by $4 million to $4.7 million, which equates to $0.02 per share. And we ended the quarter with $64.3 million in cash and immediately convertible working capital.

This quarter, we also received the full benefit from the shorter metal to money cycle of just five days, which had the positive effect on managing our working capital.

On the corporate development side, we acquired the Miradani Mining Lease, which is a highly prospective exploration project adjacent to the Asanko Gold Mine, and I will talk about that a little bit later on in the presentation.

I would now like to turn to slide 4, with reference to mining performance in Q3. All mining rates for the Asanko Gold Mine averaged 393,000 tons per month for the quarter, at an average mining rate of 1.8 grams per ton and a strip ratio of 6.2 to 1. At Nkran, the grade improved compared to Q2, as mining operations extracted ore from multiple zones within the pits. In addition, the deployment of blast movement technology to minimize all losses and dilution, has been yielding positive results. We continue to embed this technology and expect to be fully integrated into our operations by year end. The average mining grade at Nkran for the quarter was 1.8 grams per ton.

The grade control versus the resource model reconciliation continues to be positive, with an 8% positive variance on ounces for the quarter. During the quarter, we also started the next stage of the reconciliation, which is a confirmation of the mill feed to the reserve model. This reconciliation measures the ability of the mining operations to deliver the planned tonnages and grade predicted by the reserve model to the processing plant. The reconciliation for the quarter was positive, with a 1% variance on ounces. These positive ounce variances are significant, as they scientifically validate the gold endowment at Nkran.

This captive pushback continued according to our plan during the quarter, and progressed along the southeast section of the Nkran pit, moving into more competent material towards the end of the quarter.

At the Akwasiso satellite deposit, mining operations delivered approximately 20,000 tons per month of oxide ore at 1.3 grams per ton. As we announced recently, we completed a confirmatory drilling program in September, which firmed up the reserve model. The purpose of this was to infill drill test the previously inaccessible area to the east, that was covered by historic artisanal mining activities.

At Dynamite Hill, the second satellite pit that we are bringing in to production, site establishment got underway during the quarter. We have completed just over 3,000 liters of grade control drilling, which has validated the resource model and confirmed the mine plan. We also finished construction of the ore road to the processing plant via the Akwasiso pit.

Bush clearing and pit preparations are now at an advanced stage, and we expect to commence initial mining operations in the current quarter. With upside ore being delivered to the plant in Q1 in 2018.

Mining costs increased slightly quarter-on-quarter to $3.35 per ton. This was predominantly due to mining hard rock in the current sequence of the captive pushback.

From Q4 2017 onwards, as we bring our third potential operation, the mine plan will incorporate all sources of ore available to us, including the various stockpiles. We have about 3 million tons on stockpile at the moment, which is more than sufficient as a risk mitigation measure.

So in order to optimize our operating costs, we will start to actively manage our stockpile balances, alongside the different pit extraction rates, to ensure an optimal blend to the mill [ph].

As a consequence, the mill feed grades are expected to reflect the average reserve grades from the respective pits, as they are mined including a blended grade average from the various stockpiles.

I would now like to turn to processing on slide 5; Q3 processing performance. We processed 862,000 ton of ore for the quarter, at a fee grade of 1.9 grams per ton, to produce 49,293 ounces, taking the year-to-date tally to 153,596 ounces, in line with our full year guidance of 205,000 to 225,000 ounces.

Our processing performance over the quarter was impacted by three mill motor outages, that resulted in 11 days of lost milling time, which equates to an excess of 5,000 ounces lost gold production for the quarter. We have since rectified the mill motor situation, with one motor on full standby and two new upgraded motors due for delivery to site in Q1 next year.

Gold recovery was unaffected and continued to exceed design at 94%, with the gravity recovery circuit recovering over 55% of the gold, which is well above design levels.

As a consequence of the lost milling days, the unit cost of processing was marginally higher quarter-on-quarter at $12.94 per ton. Commissioning of the P5M volumetric upgrades was completed during the quarter, and the plant has achieved milling rates in excess of 13,500 tons per day on a campaign basis. The P5M mill designs were based on a blend of 9,000 tons per day of fresh rock, and 6,000 tons per day of oxide ores. So in spite of higher fresh ore tons being fed to the plant, the milling rates being achieved on a campaigning basis, represent a significant improvement over and above the design parameters.

The increase in higher fresh ore tons is being achieved by modification to the comminution circuit, which currently consists of three mobile crushers plus our primary crusher. However, this is just a temporary measure, as we are planning to install a secondary crusher in the second quarter of next year.

That concludes the operational review of the quarter. I would now like to hand over to Fausto, our CFO, who will discuss our financial performance.

Fausto Di Trapani

Thank you, Peter. So turning to slide number 6, I'd like to start with our cost performance. This quarter is marked by two key financial highlights, namely a positive cost performance despite the operational challenges with the loss of 11 days of milling, and a continuation of the company generating positive operating cash flows and earnings.

In Q3, we generated operating cash flows before changes in non-cash working capital of $31.7 million. Our mining costs was $3.35 per ton, marginally up from last quarter, as a result of the progression of Cut 2 at Nkran into more competent rock, which necessitated drilling and blasting. This was offset partially by oxide mining at Akwasiso, keeping unit costs down.

The processing costs for the quarter were higher than Q2, predominantly as a result of higher maintenance costs associated with the SAG mill motor outages, as well as lower throughputs pushing unit costs higher.

Stripping activity ramped up this quarter with the progression of Cut 2 at Nkran. After accounting for the cost of pre-stripping activity, total cash costs were $549 an ounce, which is 13% lower than Q2, with the reduction being predominantly attributable to the lower operational strip ratio at Nkran and the higher oxide mining mix with the development of Akwasiso.

All-in sustaining costs for the quarter were marginally higher than last quarter at $975 an ounce, driven up by the continuation of our efforts in developing the next phase of all mining operations in Nkran in Cut 2. All-in sustaining margin for the quarter was just shy of last quarter's results, as margin compression associated with higher stripping activities, was somewhat offset by the higher realized prices.

On a year-to-date basis, all-in sustaining costs amount to $955 an ounce, in line with the company's 2017 production and cost guidance. This quarter, we have kicked off a detailed review of our cost performance and it is now a key operational focus, which Peter will talk to you a little bit further on.

Moving on to the income statement on slide number 7; we generated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $31.3 million for the quarter. We continued on our path of positive earnings, with net income attributable to common shareholders of $4.7 million, an increase of $4 million from Q2. This is predominantly due to $3.4 million higher income from mine operations associated with lower total cash costs, higher realized gold prices and higher sales volumes.

Net earnings would have been closer to $8 million, had we not adjusted for non-cash taxes. We do not currently pay cash taxes in the tax charge of $3.7 million, is largely driven by non-cash deferred income tax estimates for the year, without the associated recognition of EBIT deferred tax related to carry forward tax losses. If we calculate earnings per share before non-cash taxes, we generated earnings of approximately $0.04 per share. The positive trend in income for mine operations equated to a gross margin of 30%. The third consecutive quarter that we have exceeded 25% gross margins.

So let's now turn to the cash flow statements on slide number 8; as we expected, we continued to generate cash flow from operating activities. Operating cash flows before working capital change amounted to $31.7 million, which clearly demonstrates that the mine continues to generate baseload cash flow, which the company is able to deploy in funding both current and future growth. Cash on the balance sheet grew by $5.9 million, despite the investment in stripping activities for the Cut 2 pushback at Nkran. Stripping and development expenses at Akwasiso and Dynamite Hill, as well as the continued investment in the P5M volumetric upgrades, and certain costs associated with the P5M metallurgical upgrades.

We continue to work with the Ghana Revenue Authority to manage the VAT receivable cycle that we carry on the balance sheet. During Q3, we had a net VAT inflow of $7.5 million after a refund was collected amounting to $13.1 million. I am very pleased to report, that since the quarter end, the company recovered all VAT outstanding, up to and including August 2017, so the company has managed to reduce its VAT aging to one quarter or less, which is very encouraging.

Turning the focus to capital expenditure for the quarter; we spent approximately $13.6 million on growth capital, which included the completion of the volumetric upgrades and advancing the recovery upgrades associated with P5M, as well as pre-stripping activities developing the Akwasiso deposits. Waste stripping of approximately $16.7 million is reflective of the progress made with the Nkran pushback.

I will now hand back to Peter.

Peter Breese

Thanks Fausto. I mean, if we can turn to slide 9, and I would like to talk about Miradani. In September, we announced the acquisition of Miradani, a highly prospective piece of ground that is adjacent to the Asanako Gold Mine concession area, and located within 10 kilometers of our processing facility. We are very excited about the Miradani project and believe it has huge potential to increase our resource base and to contribute to our future growth plans.

We have identified three initial targets; areas along the main structural trend, Miradani, the Central Zone and Tontokrom. Just to give you some context, the Miradani and Tontokrom targets each have a stripe lane in excess of 700 meters, which is roughly the same size of the current Nkran pit. Historical trench and soil geochemistry data, along with the recent mechanized artisanal mine workings, indicate that each target area consists of multiple peril mineralized zones, individually ranging between 3 meters and 37 meters in width.

We will be conducting a phase drilling program, which we expect to commence shortly. The first phase will be focused on the Miradani and Tontokrom targets, and the aim is to gain an understanding of the great width and continuity of the mineralization along the strike of these deposits. We will then move to the second phase, with the move to announcing a maiden resource in the second half of 2018.

I would now like to move to slide 10; outlook. In summary, our Q3 performance has been very encouraging, given that we only started to deploy new mining technologies and systems, only a few months back of July of this year. And the positive resource and reserve reconciliation is evidence of this improved performance. Our focus very much remains on operational delivery, as we continue to embed the new systems and processes into the business' DNA, and we have three clear focus areas.

Alongside fine tuning the resource and reserve conversion and the blast movement technology, we are also implementing some best-in-breed methodologies. These include integration of the structural geology into our modeling techniques. Improving our polygon designs and odd delineation methodology, and in bond work index measurement to our key ore metrics. Alongside grade and rock type to refine the blend to the mill.

We are also making a number of efficiency improvements, such as the use of mill slicer technology to assist us with the performance optimization of the mill. Maximizing the SAG mill throughput by adding extra capacity to the crushing circuit, and adjusting the mill throughput rates based on the all-feed bond work index, to maximize the milling rates.

We expect to see the efficiency improvements translate to the cost of production. We have embarked on a cost optimization program, and they are looking across the entire production value chain and supporting services to drive performance, efficiency, and ultimately best cost performance into the operation. This is a detailed exercise and that will take a good few quarters to deliver real tangible results.

At the operations themselves, Cut 2 will continue in the Nkran input. Akwasiso will continue to contribute around 20,000 tons per month of oxide ore, and will be bringing our third pit, Dynamite Hill into production. Dynamite Hill will start to make a significant contribution from Q1 2018 onwards. Mining flexibility is key. And as I mentioned earlier, the mine plan from Q4 onwards will use all available ore sources, including stockpiles, as the mill feed grade will reflect the average reserve grade from these ore sources. On the processing side, we expect the upgrades to the recovery circuit to be installed in the first quarter of 2018.

Turning to near mine exploration; we expect to complete the drilling program at Midras South this quarter, and we are aiming to publish a maiden resource for this deposit in Q1 2018. For those of you who are not familiar with Midras South, it's a shallow, near-surface deposit, about five kilometers away from the processing facility. We are aiming to delineate additional oxide tons, that can be blended with the fresh ore from Nkran, during the course of the next couple of years.

As I mentioned earlier, we expect to commence drilling at Miradani, our biggest exploration target in the coming months, and we will update the market further, once the program has started. With regards to our future growth plans, we continue to work on the P5M optimization plan and the associated funding package. This optimization process of all 11 pits is quite detailed. We are not just optimizing each individual pits, we are also having to add in detailed design parameters, such as bond work index, geotechnical and geohydrological implications, and we are working with leading industry experts, to ensure, these elements are being done to best practice.

We are making good progress and continue to engage with our very supportive lenders rate cut. We expect to provide the market with further update in the coming months.

So to conclude, ladies and gentlemen, overall, Q3 has been an encouraging quarter across a number of key areas. Mining operations are improving, positive cash flow generation continue, and we added cash to the balance sheet. There is still work to do. We remain focused on operational delivery. However, we are on track to meet our revised guidance for 2017.

Thank you all for listening. Operator, we will now take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from the line of Nana Sangmuah. Please proceed with your question.

Nana Sangmuah

Thanks operator. Good morning gentlemen. Congratulations on a good quarter. Couple of quick questions here for Fausto. I just wanted to see if you could provide us some guidance on the sustaining CapEx front, a the Cut 2 spread goes on for the coming quarters, what levels should we be modeling going forward?

Fausto Di Trapani

Thanks Nana. From a sustaining capital perspective, specifically on the Cut 2 expenditure, between now and kind of the end of February, we anticipate anything between $4 million and $5 million per month in stripping costs that we anticipate will be deferred. Obviously in February, once that cut is complete, that deferral comes off quite substantially, Nana, and we actually start then depleting the balance on the balance sheet into period costs on a quarterly basis.

Nana Sangmuah

Great. And in Q4, what should we be anticipating in terms of growth CapEx? Because I guess, most of the volumetric changes as [indiscernible]?

Fausto Di Trapani

That's correct, Nana. I mean look, there is still obviously in payables, so there is some working capital to flush through from a cash perspective. And then, the longer lead items in, so far as the metallurgical upgrades, we are expecting over the course of Q4 and Q1. So it's anything between $4 million and $8 million in cash Nana, that will be dispersed in that period.

Nana Sangmuah

Great. And moving on to exploration, you should be commencing work at Miradani shortly. Any idea what the exploration budget is going to be for Miradani?

Peter Breese

So Nana, it's Peter speaking. We are going through the consultation process with the local communities right now. We expect to be able to start putting drills on the ground in the next two to three weeks. As we stand right now, as you know the structure in Ghana, the Paramount Chief has given his blessing, and so -- the local chief, so we have now just got to get the communities to approve that drilling program.

First up, we will be doing -- the Phase 1 drilling program will be completed before the end of the year. That's about a $600,000 drilling program. And then Phase 2 will start in January after the Christmas break, and that's about a $3.4 million project and we hope to have that before the end of May. And I think we will have two to three rigs on the Phase 2 drilling program.

Nana Sangmuah

Great. And last one for me, since we are expecting initial results from Midras South some time in Q1, should we expecting some drill results in the coming months from --

Peter Breese

Yeah. So we will be updating everybody on exploration performance in the coming months, from both the Miradani and the Midras South perspective; and we will keep the market engaged. We are obviously very excited about the programs. We are getting some results in from Midras, which are quite encouraging, and we wait to see what happens with Miradani as well.

Nana Sangmuah

Great. Well, that's it for me. Congratulations guys, and I will pass on to the next call.

Peter Breese

Thanks Nana.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Chris Thompson of Raymond James. Please proceed with your question.

Chris Thompson

Good morning guys. Congratulations on a good quarter. Look, we have got to talk about a lot of this I guess during the site visit, but two quick questions for you. Akwasiso, I guess, what potential is there, that I guess to ramp that production up beyond what you are currently delivering to the mill, and what sort of timeframe should we be modeling?

Peter Breese

Yeah. So Chris, as you are aware, the expectation for Akwasiso, just off the top of my head, it's about a 200,000 ounce reserve deposit. We always anticipated that we would have a significant amount of oxide, which -- what we have done, as you are aware and the market is aware, is that we remove that mud, and we have now done all of the drilling, and actually it's -- a large portion of that deposit is granite in nature.

Now the issue with granite is, the bond work index for that material is about 17.5 as opposed to about 12 to 13 for normal sandstone. So even if we had -- in other words, the reserve is there, but we can't mine it and process it, more than about 45,000 to 60,000 tons a month of granite through the mill, because it's just too hard in the SAG mill. So we will be limiting the whole Akwasiso mining to what the mill is available to consume or able to consume.

Chris Thompson

And what's your sense of Dynamite Hill, Peter? At the moment?

Peter Breese

So look, we have done a whole lot of grade control drilling at Dynamite Hill. You will see next week, we have taken a lot of the cap -- there is this laterite cap that sits on top of dynamite hill. Dynamite Hill is definitely well oxidized, we have confirmed that. There is some granite in there, same as there is in Nkran, but most probably between 5% and 15% of the total deposits will have no impact on the plane. And Dynamite Hill will be up above 80,000 tons a month from next year.

Chris Thompson

Great. Okay. See you guys next week. Thanks.

Peter Breese

Thanks Chris.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Matthew MacPhail of Canaccord Genuity. Please proceed with your question.

Matthew MacPhail

Hi team. Just another question along the lines with Akwasiso. You guys -- you are averaging 20,000 tons per month at 1.3 grams in the quarter. Is that kind of what you expected? I wasn't able to find anywhere in [indiscernible] ports that split out the production by deposit. So slightly below the rollers upgrade right now, is that where you expect it to be?

Peter Breese

Yes. Most of the grade is actually in the hard rock, the oxides. We also have a different cut-off oxide. The oxide cut-off is 0.5 grams per ton, where the fresh cut-off is 0.7 of a gram per ton, and that's just based on economics. So you will naturally get a lower grade through the oxide. Matthew, I am not sure if you are aware, but what happened at -- I think it was the last quarter, we uncovered at the Akwasiso, it was amazing, the interpretation of the Akwasiso deposit. So we had to take some steps to rectify that, and those steps were form of removing the historical artisanal workings and doing a decent sized drilling program of not only [indiscernible] drilling but also, grade control drilling.

So the original plan for Akwasiso was to do, if I remember, somewhere between 40,000 and 60,000 tons a month of oxide. But because the oxides have been predominantly depleted, they explored a couple of 100,000 tons of oxide, but that's in narrow zones, the ability to bulk mine those is lessened. So our plan at Akwasiso wouldn't go much faster than 20,000 tons a month of oxide.

Matthew MacPhail

Okay, that's great. And you mentioned the time over from the Q2, the artisanal mining, the disturbed ground, make money a bit slower. Has that continued into Q3, or are you mostly through that, or do you expect to kind of encounter it piecemeal as you go through the rest of the deposit?

Peter Breese

That's 90-95% of it has gone. I think there is two little glory holes left, when they came and took it out. It saw no impact to the deposit, we know exactly what it is. We have tested the depth extensions, they are non-material. So we know exactly what Akwasiso is right now. And where -- it's part of the P5M optimization plan, which is a new mine plan, as I said in my discussion this morning, which is optimizing all the 11 pits together, it was optimizing Akwasiso with all this new information.

Matthew MacPhail

Okay, great. That's great to hear. And just a quick question for Fausto; if you could just briefly describe, how do you define operational strip, just in terms of what you capitalize versus expense, if it's short enough for this call?

Fausto Di Trapani

Sure, look. I think we defer costs to the extent we are stripping at strip ratios substantially higher than they expected strip ratio in any one of the components in the Nkran pit and at Akwasiso. Obviously now, in Cut 1, we are stripping at operational strip ratios, which is ultimately, we have removed most of the over burden and we are just mining now the ore body itself. So the operational strip ratio comes off quite substantially, once you have removed that initial overburden, and that's been stripped.

So ultimately when we look at kind of Cut 1 at Nkran now, because all that ore is exposed and we are mining out of the ore body, the waste ore ratio is substantially lower, then you come at the 621 that you see in the global number of total waste mine and total ore mine for the quarter.

Matthew MacPhail

That's helpful. That's all I had. Thanks.

Fausto Di Trapani

Great.

Operator

And that does conclude our question-and-answer session. Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes the Asanko quarterly call. Thank you and have a good day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.