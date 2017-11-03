Tesla: Fumble, Grumble, Tumble

On Wednesday afternoon, I provided my initial thoughts on the Q3 investor letter from Tesla (TSLA), where the company posted a record quarterly loss and announced a three-month delay on the Model 3 production ramp. Between all of the recent news and the fall in the stock, I didn't think things could get any worse, but Musk and others found a way to do just that on the conference call.

First of all, the company needs to stop this narrative that Model S/X sales are doing so much better than anyone could imagine. We keep hearing about "record net orders" and "accelerating orders," yet the company is worried about bloated inventory so much and actually cutting production of the S/X in Q4. On the call, Musk basically brushed this off, saying it was only a decline from like 2,000 to 1,800 units a week. However, this is the same company that was boasting it would be past production of 2,400 units per week in Q4 2016. We haven't seen anything close to that, and given the current situation, I doubt we ever will. The company can sugar coat the situation by saying it is shifting resources to Model 3 production, but if you have record orders, you don't cut production and sell from inventory.

So why would a company that's seeing net record orders talk about decreasing inventory? Well, one explanation is that they already have too much inventory, and when trying to preserve capital, that's not a good use of resources. A second key point is if they are trying to wait as long as possible to open as many new galleries/delivery/service centers, they don't need to have as many showroom and loaner cars available, especially if they are selling them to themselves. But a more interesting thought I had comes just from looking at the balance sheet, this time in the liabilities section.

You may remember that in the early days of the Model S, Tesla was providing residual value guarantees on its vehicles, typically for a three-year period. After that time, you could sell the car back to Tesla for a predetermined price. Well, we're starting to get to the point where a lot more vehicles under that program are eligible to be sold back should the customer choose to. The following chart shows the residual value guarantee figure in the current liabilities section, meaning the amount of vehicles that could need to be bought back by Tesla in the next 12 months. In Q3 alone, the rise was over $200 million, and with more than $2 billion of long-term residual value guarantees on the balance sheet, this short-term number is not going down anytime soon. The company may need to reduce current inventory levels and cut production just because it is expecting a lot of customers to sell their vehicles back. It would certainly make sense to do so if you didn't have any Autopilot features originally or would like to get a new car before the $7,500 Federal tax credit is axed. More on that later.

(Source: Tesla quarterly and annual filings)

Second, anyone who listened to the call could tell that management is starting to feel a lot of pressure. Elon did his best President Trump impression when attacking journalists for their coverage of the recent Tesla job cuts, and as usual blamed a non-Tesla entity (this time a supplier) for the biggest Model 3 problem. There was even a moment where CFO Deepak Ahuja had to exclaim "Elon is not providing guidance!" - because the company is getting more tight lipped about giving forward looking statements given all of their flops that continue to add up. For example, Musk initially stated that the Model 3 should be "in the thousands" at the end of this year, and then him and others tried to walk that back throughout the call. He also gave the same number of employees as the prior call. Shouldn't a company that's looking to rapidly expand increase its headcount?

Another thing I found curious on the call was that management again ducked the question about Model 3 reservations. Last quarter, they were fine giving a total because it was a huge increase. Even though the customer deposit balance soared in the balance sheet section of the investor letter, which was as of the end of September and before the first initial bad Model 3 news, there was no statement of current reservations. Many will be wondering about cancellations given the revised timeline, and perhaps it's not good that Tesla updated its Model 3 FAQs, some seen below, eliminating the part about test drives for example.

(Source: Twitter status update from Tesla watcher)

One thing consumers are interested in learning more about is Tesla's Autopilot function. When version 2.0 came out last year, it was stated that the hardware was good enough to enable full self driving. However, it appears that certain suppliers continue to improve their products, and Elon Musk confirmed on the call that if they need to switch computers, they will do it for customers. This could be a very expensive fix, so I'm curious to wonder if Tesla is going to start accruing a liability for this? You could be talking about hundreds of thousands of cars that need to be upgraded, times a computer that probably costs several hundred or a few thousand dollars, plus the labor involved to make the switch. Do the math, it adds up quickly.

The news got even worse on Thursday when it was reported that the latest potential bill for tax reform included the repeal of the $7,500 EV tax credit. For many Model 3 buyers, this was a significant item, and especially with the production delay pushing many deliveries into 2018 and beyond, this is very worrisome. While not all Model 3 buyers were going to get the full amount due to Tesla passing the 200k EV credit threshold, even those who were getting partial credit were relying on this to lower their effective price. This could cause massive cancellations or step downs from more well equipped versions of the Model 3. It also could provide a short-term boost to Model S/X sales, but that remains to be seen given Tesla's production cut for those models.

In the end, investors have to be very disappointed in Tesla and its leadership. The company continues to fall behind schedule in production plans, with management trying to throw out almost every excuse in the book. We keep hearing about record orders for S/X, yet production is being cut and is 25% below where it was supposed to be this time last year. I've called for a full-time CEO to replace Musk in the past, and this latest conference call did little to change my mind. Shares are now 22% off their all-time high and struggling to hold the $300 level, and they likely will head lower if progress is not made soon. So far Tesla has fumbled the Model 3 launch, management is grumbling at the media and suppliers, and the stock is tumbling.