ItzCash Part 3 - Where ItzCash Becomes EbixCash And Ebix Reaches $10 EPS

On September 21, 2017, Ebix announced that it was acquiring Paul Merchant’s Inward Remittance business for approximately $40.7 million, through one of its Indian subsidiaries.

The May 24, 2017 acquisition of ItzCash kicked off a blistering pace of acquisitions and JVs in India. I wrote about the ItzCash, YouFirst and WallStreet Finance acquisitions here and here. Since then, there has been, to put it mildly, some activity in the acquisition and JV front for EBIX in India. Announcements of more acquisitions and JVs are expected in the coming months.

The Paul Merchants acquisition

On September 21, 2017, Ebix announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the Money Transfer Service Scheme (MTSS) Business of Paul Merchants Limited (BSE: PML), for approximately $40.7 million, through one of its Indian subsidiaries. Paul Merchants Inward Remittance Exchange Encompasses 20,000+ Distribution Outlets, 165+ Branches, Processing over 6 Million Transactions Per Annum. Ebix acquired the Paul Merchants business through YouFirst which EBIX bought on August 21, 2017. Paul Merchants will in turn take a 10% stake in YouFirst. On a related note, in 2016, India was the top receiving country for inward remittances. Indians working across the globe sent home USD 62.7 billion in 2016, making India the top remittance-receiving country surpassing China, according to a UN report.

With this acquisition, EBIX now owns about 60% Western Union's inward remittance flows in India. Per Paul Merchants' 2016 annual report, Western Union had 62.5% of the ‘Cash to Cash’ segment of remittance market in India. From the annual report, we also learn that Paul Merchants earned Rs102 Cr (about $15.3M) on remittances of Rs13000Cr ($1950M) in 2016.

The JV with BSE

On October 26, 2017, Ebix announced that:

India’s leading stock exchange BSE and World’s largest insurance exchange Ebix, Inc., today announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding to form a joint venture, to set up a pioneering insurance distribution network in India.

Also from the press release announcing the JV:

The new venture to be branded as BSE-Ebix intends to deploy an insurance distribution exchange platform, that will allow distribution outlets, stock brokers, wealth management advisors and financial institutions etc. across the length and breadth of the country to sell life and non-life products. The venture will utilize the distribution reach of both BSE and Ebix that spans more than 200,000 outlets across the entire expanse of the country. The state of the art platform that will leverage Ebix’s world leading end-to-end insurance exchange technology, will encompass the entire insurance life cycle from customer relationship management, agency management, multi-quoting, underwriting, policy creation, claims filing & settlement, to back end insurance policy administration.

The Via.com acquisition

On October 31, 2017, EBIX announced that it had acquired Via.com, an Omni-channel online travel and assisted e-commerce exchange, for $74.9M. From the press release accompanying the acquisition:

The acquisition of Via expands on Ebix’s distribution network to over 224,000 distribution outlets in the South East of Asia, besides offering significant cross selling opportunities for Ebix’s EbixCash Financial Exchange portfolio of products.

Also:

Via is recognized as a leader in the travel space in India, besides being the only profitable Travel exchange out of all its peers, while having grown at a CAGR of 45% over the last 3 years. One of South East Asia’s leading travel exchanges with over 110,000 distribution outlets and 8000 corporate clients, Via processes over 24.5 million transactions every year.

Via is already a profitable company that is going to be immediately accretive to EBIX’s EPS. EBIX expects this business to generate around $33 million in GAAP revenues in 2018 with approximately 30 percent operating margins.

The Rebranding of ItzCash to EbixCash

RR had been talking about rebranding ItzCash as EbixCash ever since the ItzCash acquisition. This is not a thought experiment anymore. The company has launched its rebranding effort with a big splash. On November 01, 2017, Ebix took out a front-page ad in a leading Indian newspaper (Hindustan Times) advertising EbixCash. I reckon this is the first of many EbixCash ads we will see in the coming months and years.

Ebix could join a new billion dollar club…

The press release accompanying the JV with BSE quoted RR as saying that India could deliver $400M to $500M of revenue in the next 3-4 years. RR also said:

We had earlier planned and talked about spending a $100 million, but I think that number is too small for where we are headed right now. We will end up spending at least twice that amount.

If EBIX achieves RR’s revenue targets for India, EBIX could well be at $1 billion of revenue in 3-4 years. This is because, EBIX is not shutting down its Rest-of-the-World (RoW) operations. The data exchanges, insurance certificate tracking and all the other existing revenue streams in Australia, Brazil, US and other countries is humming along nicely. Not to mention excellent progress on significant contract wins like the London PPL exchange and other significant deals outside India. Four years from now, these RoW operations could reach a run rate of $125M per quarter from the $80M or so they are currently generating per quarter. In other words, in 4 years, Ebix - the whole company, India plus RoW, could be at a run-rate of $250M per quarter in revenues!!

Where did I get my $10 EPS?

Good question. I am glad you asked :-) As I outlined above, EBIX could reach $1 Billion of revenue in 4 years - $500M from India, $500M from the RoW. Assuming an outstanding share count of 30M and a 30% blended margin, we are looking at $300M in Earnings or $10 EPS!!

And Raina could join a billion dollar club of his own - the billionaires club…

At $10 EPS and a 20P/E ratio, EBIX would trade at $200 per share. RR already owns about 4M shares of EBIX stock. Adding future stock awards, one could see his holdings go up to 5M shares in four years. So, there you have it – 5M shares at $200 per share is $1 Billion!!

Risks and uncertainties

Of course, here is no “free lunch” in the corporate world (not legally at least). These moves come with their own special set of risks and uncertainties. This is new territory for EBIX. The company has always been a back-end facilitator and processor. There has not been a retail presence before. But now, all of a sudden, Ebix will be very much in front of the customer in thousands of retail locations across India. There is also country concentration risk and currency risk. If the revenue targets are achieved, 50% or more of the company’s revenue would be coming from one country – India. And be earned in Rupees! So, you have currency risk and country risk, coupled with the challenge of rapidly integrating a number of acquisitions and delivering on the expectations of the JV partner(s). Not to mention, you are venturing into new territory – customer facing as opposed to back end processing!

Conclusion

Ebix, under the able leadership of Robin Raina, has made a number of acquisitions and JVs in India in the past 6 months. From all accounts, this blistering pace of acquisitions (and JVs) is set to continue in the coming months. These acquisitions are not random. RR has a vision of “disintermediation and consolidation”. He wants to position Ebix to be at the center of the Phygital space in India – Phygital, as in, convergence between the literal and the virtual. If he is successful, Ebix will be a significant player in India in insurance exchanges, remittances, travel exchanges, prepaid gift cards and other financial and insurance related products and services. There will be ups and downs – of course. But RR thrives on challenge. And he has a multi-decade, demonstrated history, of integrating acquisitions, and of realizing his vision of morphing Ebix into a global, diversified player in the insurance and financial space. Whatever happens, one thing is sure. It won’t be boring. So hang on to your hats and come along for the ride!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EBIX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.