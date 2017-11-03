Is Hudson Bay The Most Undervalued Real Estate Stock?

It has repeatedly highlighted that the value of its properties far exceeds it share price.

Hudson Bay Company (OTCPK:HBAYF) is a Canadian retailer with a presence in US and Europe. HBC's leading banners across North America and Europe include Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Gilt, Saks OFF 5TH, Galeria Kaufhof in Germany, and Belgium's only department store group Galeria INNO.

Source: HBC investor relations

As with the malaise seen in all department stores, HBC too, is struggling, although its sales and gross margins have held up better than many of its peers. Also, as with other struggling retailers like Sears Holding (SHLD) and Macy's (M), HBC too has highlighted that its real estate is an extremely valuable and underappreciated asset. This is is best highlighted by this slide in Hudson Bay' presentation.

Source: HBC April 2017 presentation

HBC is estimating that its real estate alone is worth $35.24 CAD, which is a wee bit higher than where its shares are at.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Well, are the shares a buy then? Where else can you buy a stock trading at less than a third of its intrinsic value.

Put on you thinking CAPs

A large part of estimating the value of real estate is the capitalization or CAP rate. Let's look at HBC's assumptions.

Source: HBC April 2017 presentation

Based on the slide above, HBC has broken its properties into 4 separate categories and applied different CAP rates to each. So for Saks Fifth Avenue flagship building, the CAP rate applied is 3.75%. HBC estimates that if it sold this building and the new landlord charged them rent, they would be able to generate a Net Operating Income (NOI) of $183 million CAD. Dividing that by the CAP rate, gives a fair value of $4,884 million. Subtracting out the mortgage on that property of $1,980, allows HBC to arrive at the equity value of $2,329 million CAD.

1% CAP move

A small change in CAP rate can make a big difference in valuation. This is particularly true when the starting CAP rates are small and there is substantial debt (that stays constant) associated with the transaction. Moving the CAP rates 1% decreases the equity value by about one-third.

Source: Author's calculations

In a time when interest rates are rising and department stores appear to be going out of business, HBC's CAP rates might be a tad optimistic.

Reasons to trust the valuation

HBC's Joint ventures (JVs) were done with HBC retaining the lion's share of the properties. This substantially increases the odds of the JV partner continuing to get paid rent. In a true complete sale and leaseback, we have no way of being certain what the NOI generated would be unless we had a a breakdown of the actual sales in those stores. That said, there are some reasons to trust the valuation.

1) The partners HBC has lined up so far are extremely impressive and we doubt they would be doing deals without a great due diligence and investigation into whether they would be safe if HBC had issues down the line paying rent.



In other words the JV partners would have valued the property at where they likely would be able to get other tenants in at the same rents. Hence assumption is probably close to accurate.

2) The L & T flagship building was just sold at a higher value than estimated.

Source: HBC October 2017 presentation

At a value of $1.055 billion CAD, the value realized was almost $200 million higher than estimated in 2016. This is in spite of a 4% exchange headwind as the Canadian dollar is stronger than at the time of their presentation. We were a little stunned at the sheer amount of money paid for real estate transfer taxes and prepayment Fees on the mortgage, but the net value realized was still higher than the initial estimate.

Why is this not valued higher?

Ok, so we saw that HBC is not exactly pulling numbers from the ether to come up with this valuation. Surely the market sees it also. Why is the stock where it currently is?

We think the primary reason is the inability to monetize assets much further. Adjusted EBITDA was around $636 million CAD in 2016.

Source: HBC April 2017 presentation

After interest, the recently monetized L&T flagship on which HBC will pay some rent (small square footage retained), HBC would be running with around $400 million CAD of room. However 2017 has seen gross margins decline 130 basis points and HBC's headroom is thinning out. HBC could still monetize a portion of the SAKS Fifth Avenue property as if it can actually get those CAP rates, even a 25% stake sale could raise, $1.2 Billion CAD. But beyond that HBC will have to improve its retail sales substantially and show a consistent performance. Nobody wants a tenant that cannot pay rent.

Conclusion

HBC could be one of the most undervalued real estate plays. In a time of declining department store sales, if enough big ones drop and HBC can steal market share, it might be able to monetize its assets. Many of these properties have densification potential and other uses as well. But the complexity of valuing HBC based on that is just too high and the market is saying "no thanks". We don't own this stock but we can see the rationale for it playing a small role in someone's speculative portfolio.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. TipRanks: HOLD HBAYF

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in M over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long position would be through selling of puts.