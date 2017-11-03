The Month In Closed-End Funds: October 2017

For the second month in a row equity closed-end funds (CEFs) witnessed a plus-side return on average, rising 0.14% on a net-asset-value (NAV) basis for October.

And for the third month in four their fixed income CEF counterparts posted a return in the black, gaining 0.33%.

For October 20% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 19% of equity CEFs and 20% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.

Pacific ex-Japan CEFs (+4.65%) and Developed Markets CEFs(+1.99%) posted the strongest returns in the equity universe, propping up theworld equity CEFs (+1.50%) macro-group.

All but one of Lipper’s municipal debt CEF classifications posted returns in the black for October, with Pennsylvania Municipal Debt CEFs(-0.12%) being the group laggard.