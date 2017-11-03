Shopify: Its Volatility Is Another Chapter In The Madness Of Crowds

Shopify (SHOP) reported the results of its Q3 earlier this week. For most companies, the results posted would have been considered a blow out. After all, revenues grew by 72% and were 3.6% above the consensus. And non-GAAP EPS turned positive, significantly sooner than had been anticipated. Even a key GAAP metric was strong with GAAP gross profits rising by 86%. The company’s GAAP operating expenses, up by 78% year on year, were still rising more rapidly than revenue and contributed to a GAAP operating loss of 7% of revenues compared to a GAAP operating loss of 10.2% of revenues in the same quarter, the prior year.

The company’s improved gross margins are both a function of scale but also a function of a gradual mix shift to higher margin services such as Shopify Shipping and Shopify Capital. The opportunity for Capital is clearly enormous as can be seen from the growth that Square (SQ) has had with its offering. It is not really a function of long-term growth estimates because no one today has any idea of how large the opportunity might be.

Shopify reports its revenues in two segments, subscriptions and merchant services. Subscription revenue growth at 65% actually reaccelerated, albeit by a minor amount. The fact is that at this point, Shopify has such a powerful brand name within the e-commerce community that it will continue to expand its share of first time e-commerce users. But the real cause for the receleration in growth was the huge jump in revenues coming from Shopify Plus. That phenomenon will be discussed later in this article.

Shopify Merchant solutions, ultimately the company’s other key long-term growth driver, rose by 78% last quarter primarily because of the increase in gross merchandise value which was up 69%. The major difference between the two growth rates relates to Shopify entering markets where its payments platform is not yet available. Shopify still receives a significant fee even in those cases where it does not actually process payments.

The company continues to show operating cash flow losses on a headline basis. These headlines showed a cash burn of $6.2 million last quarter and about $11 million for the year to date. That is entirely a function of the company’s loan program with merchant cash advance receivables rising to $50 million last quarter, up from $33 million in Q2 and compared to $10 million last year.

Excluding the amount of these cash advances, the company’s cash generation this past quarter was about $13 million. In the prior year, when merchant cash advances were not significant, SHOP’s reported CFFO for the quarter was about $1 million. On a year to date basis, and excluding merchant cash advances, CFFO has risen from $16 million to $30 million. That increase has occurred despite the rise in receivable balances that reflects the growth of sales. Much of the increase in cash flow generation was a function of rising stock based compensation which has more than doubled over the period. Hiring developers these days means paying out stock-based awards as part of a recruiting package, and given this company's plans, stock based comp will continue to increase rapidly. An additional component of the increase reflects the rapid growth of depreciation which jumped by more than 60% and a small component of the cash flow increase was attributed to the larger increase in deferred revenues.

While CFFO and free cash flow, regardless of their definition, is far too small at this point to support the company's current market cap of nearly $10 billion, the rapid increase is certainly a very positive harbinger of the company’s longer-term business model potential. During the course of the conference call, the company implied that as a result of the impending holiday season, merchant cash advances would likely be significantly higher in this current quarter. I assume that at some point, SHOP, like Square, will arrange for third-party capital sources to fund its merchant cash advances. There is, apparently, a strong appetite on the part of institutional investors for participating in this market with a loan originator that enjoys the advantages of Shopify.

The company provided guidance that was thought by some to be less than stellar although this company has been providing conservative guidance since I first became aware of this business. The company does not supply churn statistics which apparently is a bone of contention on the part of some observers. It would be surprising, given that SHOP sells mainly to SMBs that are start-ups, if the company did not have significant churn. Given just how low the barriers to entry are in the e-commerce field, and the ease of canceling a SHOP subscription, churn at some significant level is likely to remain significant. That said, the company now has subscriptions from more than 500k businesses. That metric almost doubled in little more than a year.

The company’s CEO addressed the issues raised by the so-called research that was launched against its stock by Citron. As a SHOP user, I can’t imagine that many serious people put much stock in some of the wilder allegations advanced by Citron and its founder/author, Andrew Left. And yet the shares have gone down by more than 12% since the earnings were released and the chart might be considered to be sickly looking by some analysts who focus on that kind of thing. The question of what is next for the stock is vexing. The question as to what is next for this company is surely less so.

Rating a quarter for a shooting star

One of the things that can’t be stressed often enough when considering Shopify is that it has essentially established a category by itself and really has little in the way of direct competitors. I have recently written about Wix (WIX), which might be considered a competitor at some level. But for those users who want to establish a retail business online these days, SHOP almost is certainly the solution of choice. One of the things about the so-called Citron research is that it has been done without the slightest knowledge of or evaluation of who actually subscribes to SHOP and why they do so. How might I write so confidently about that. Well I am, in another life, a SHOP merchant and conducted a reasonably thorough evaluation before acquiring the software with knowledgeable web designers assisting me in my endeavor. And no, they got no commission from SHOP for their recommendation. Most of what has been written by Citron on this subject is not just wrong - but exactly wrong.

Because of this company’s positioning, which by this time is well understood by most investors, every quarter that the company reports is expected to be a blowout. And so far as it goes, investors are accustomed to large beats and expect to see so-called consensus expectations march upward every quarter as well.

The company did raise guidance but perhaps there were some observers who thought the increase in guidance should have been be greater. Overall, the company had been anticipating $645 million of revenues. The company beat its revenue guidance by $6 million for the reported quarter and raised its revenue guidance by $12 million for the full year. Consensus revenue expectations had been $203.7 million for this current quarter and the company has now forecast revenue for the quarter, at the mid-point of its guidance range, to be $207 million. So, it did raise Q4 guidance by about 2% compared to the prior consensus which seems quite conservative given the strength of the global economy, some modest amount of currency tailwind and strong e-commerce sales trends.

Still, the new guidance would indicate about a 21% increase in sequential revenues, partially reflecting normal seasonality for retail sales. This compares to 13% growth in sequential revenues from Q2 to Q3, which inevitably reflected some retail sales seasonality. Summer quarters typically show negative growth for retail sales. Sequential revenue growth in Q4 2016 was more than 30%, although the company was far smaller at that point. Overall, the company is now forecasting that it will achieve revenue growth of about 52% in Q4 which would be a noticeable deceleration from the 72% revenue growth reported this past quarter.

The company recorded relatively strong earnings performance in the quarter, mainly due to the mix of revenues within merchant services. While merchant services has substantially lower gross margins at this point compared to subscription services, the gross margins for merchant services jumped sharply.

In any event, the company reported non-GAAP EPS of $.05 and this compared to prior guidance of a loss of about $.02 and prior consensus expectations for a non-GAAP loss of $.01. The company is now forecasting a non-GAAP profit of $ about $.03 at the mid-point of its forecast, including an expectation of $16.5 million of stock based comp. in the quarter. Stock based comp. was $13.3 million last quarter.

Again, I would be quite surprised if EPS wasn’t noticeably higher than the company’s forecast simply based on the continuation of the mix trends in Q3 coupled with some continued moderation in the percentage growth of operating expenses which grew by 10% sequentially, last quarter, compared to 13% revenue growth. As mentioned, gross margins on merchant solutions rose from 28% to 37% year on year last quarter, and should be higher still in Q4 based both on volume and a higher percentage of revenues that are coming from software services.

I think it is fair to say that the quarter was reasonably positive, although not perhaps more than that, based on what investors have been led to believe about the prospects for this company. I think the guidance provided was more than a bit of a sandbag, meant to be exceeded on both the topline and the earnings line.

How to build a reasonable forecast for SHOP for 2018 and beyond

No, I do not propose to build a detailed model. After 20 years-plus and thousands of detailed models, I have hung up the model building keys on my PC and have tried to forget about how to build excel spread sheets. What I can say is that I doubt that 40% growth, which is currently the published consensus on First Call for this company for 2018, could possibly support the current valuation, let alone propel the shares so that they might produce positive alpha. And I would be even more emphatic that investors are going to want to see a bit steeper ramp in terms of profitability and cash flow than is currently embedded in consensus numbers which call for EPS of just $.21.

I also would say that trying to put together a forecast for this company even one quarter at a time is likely to be a frustrating exercise. No one can write about the real size of a market that is just now being created and expect to be believed. Perhaps the leaders of SHOP thought there was a market for 500k web stores a dozen years ago. Probably not.

Does anyone have a real idea based on some credible divination as to just how many people want to run web stores? I confess that I certainly do not have that kind of second sight. I imagine it is reasonable to believe that the cadence of growth for Shopify’s subscription revenue will fall at some noticeable level simply as a function of the law of large numbers. How fast that might be is not something I can guess at, especially when there was a slight growth acceleration last quarter.

My guess, and it is just that a guess, is that subscription solutions will reach $310 million in revenues this year and then see growth of 45% in 2018 which will yield revenues of $450 million. Some of the growth in subscription services is a function in the growth of Shopify Plus, where monthly pricing starts at around $2000/month and can be several times that amount (up to $40,000 month, actually) compared to $30 for base Shopify. So, it is no longer strictly a function of increasing the number of users at an accelerating rate in order to forecast dramatic growth for subscription service revenues. (I have linked here to a current review of Shopify Plus for those interested in understanding the business dynamics and the optimized customer for the service.) Shopify Plus revenue is rising very rapidly at this point and it is now 20% of monthly recurring revenue compared to 18% of that metric last quarter. That is a sequential growth rate of almost 25%.

Merchant solution revenues are likely a bit more visible, at least for the company. Last quarter, merchant solution revenues grew by 11% sequentially, which does reflect some seasonality. Gross merchandise value processed on the platform grew by 10% sequentially.

I think that sequential growth in merchant solutions revenue will show a very strong seasonal pattern that overlays organic growth. I think that it is reasonable to believe that merchant solutions revenue can grow by 25% in Q4 on a sequential basis, particularly as the company enjoys a substantial increase in its sales of additional back-office services within its installed base. Again, at this point, we have no idea specifically about the growth cadence for revenues, as opposed to cash advances, generated by SHOP Capital.

In addition, the company has a new pricing model for Shopify Plus that will likely be a noticeable tailwind in terms of growth and which kicked in during August. That would bring full-year merchant services revenue for the year to about $350 million and take full year revenue to $660 million, modestly higher (1.5%) than current guidance.

My guess on the growth of merchant services revenue in 2018 would be about 60% to $565 million. Merchant services revenue is both a function of the success of larger sellers using the platform and the ability the company has to attract new users. That would take full-year revenue to $1015 billion, or growth of 54%. The growth of merchant services revenue is going to be a significant function of the growth of the larger sellers on the Shopify Plus platform, the company’s premium service. Last quarter, Shopify Plus was launched by a record number of users including some better-known names (at least to some) including the Phoenix Suns, the Royal Bank of Scotland and Rebecca Minkoff as well as Blue Diamond Growers, Beer Nuts, Igloo and Yeti. There comes a tipping point, I think, at which point all but the largest users make the decision to use some kind of a hosted service for their e-commerce sales. That is really the heart of the bet one is making in terms of forecasting rapid growth above the consensus.

I doubt very seriously if anyone is really particularly invested in expectations of a growth number consistent with the 40% First Call consensus for next year for next year. At the time of this writing, a couple of days after the earnings release, First Call indicated that it has only one estimate for both the current quarter and for 2018 although the company is followed by more than 20 analysts.

The company continues to hire at an exceedingly rapid pace and announced that it plans to triple its headquarters staff in Waterloo, Ontario, in the next couple of years and has opened a second building to double the company’s physical footprint. The announced hiring plans for Waterloo alone would most likely raise the company’s opex by more than 20% in just a couple of years. While management continues to articulate a growth focus, as opposed to a focus on improving operating margins, there are many potential margin drivers including pricing, volume, ancillary services such as capital and shipping and the opportunity the company has developed with Plus to sell an e-commerce platform to large users.

I think that most analysts - and that includes those with hold ratings on the shares - are actually looking for something closer to 50% growth, possibly a bit more. My estimate of 54% is perhaps on what is likely the high side of consensus growth expectations, but not by all that much.

I would be very surprised if this company were not able to show some significant improvements in core profitability metrics while growing revenues by $350 million year on year. As it happens, operating expenses have already seen decelerating growth. Last quarter, opex rose by 78% year on year. That percentage growth is consistent with the growth so far this year. But sequentially, the growth in opex dropped to just 9.8%, perhaps the smallest sequential increase in opex since SHOP has been a public company. The guidance for Q4 suggests that management believes that this metric might reaccelerate, and, as mentioned earlier, management spoke during the call about its desire to focus more on growth than operating profit. My guess, however, is that the company will simply not be able to hire the kind of staff it wants, at the rate it wants and particularly in some of the smaller cities such as Waterloo that it calls home within the last 50 days of this year. I would be surprised not to see at the least a seasonal spike in operating margins in this current quarter coupled with secular improvements in margins in 2018.

So far this year, non-GAAP gross margins have been about 58% which is up 300 basis points year over year. Non-GAAP gross margins rose by 200 basis points sequentially. And given some normal Q4 seasonality, I imagine that trend will continue into Q4. As mentioned, the growth in opex was less than 10% sequentially last quarter. But even operating expense growth were to reaccelerate to 15% sequentially, that would still leave operating expenses at $128 million or 61% of revenue compared to 65% of revenues in Q3. With 60% non-GAAP gross margins, and about $112 of non-GAAP operating expense, Q4 operating margins would be about 6.5% and the company would have a $4 million operating loss on a GAAP basis. I think those numbers would be positively received by investors - although I suspect Q1 guidance will be a bit of an issue, based on a cryptic comment by the CFO during the conference call.

I think that 2018 is likely to see some continuation in gross margin improvement although at a lesser magnitude than has been the case this year. Overall, I think that GAAP gross margins could reach 60%. How fast might opex grow? On a conservative basis, I think growth could possibly reach 51% which would bring GAAP operating expense to $650 million. Stock based comp will probably be about $80 million next year. That would yield non-GAAP operating margins of $45 million and EPS of around $.35-$.40.

Is that kind of topline growth and earnings improvement enough to support a buy recommendation? The following section takes a look at some valuation metrics and tries to answer that question.

Valuation

Shopify shares have not been cheap for a long time now and they will not appeal to any but momentum growth investors. If deep value or GARP investing is your preferred style, you shouldn’t be reading this article except for comic relief - and 3,000 words or so in, you need to have a very black sense of humor to make that work. SHOP is a momentum growth story for investors or its shares are not worth considering.

At this writing, SHOP has a market capitalization of just shy of $10 billion. It has a cash balance of a bit more than $900 million, in part a function of the recent secondary offering. That yields an enterprise value of a bit over $9 billion. Based on my forecast for just over $1 billion in revenues next year, that is an EV/S of 9X. Yes, that is high, but not outlandish high. With growth of over 50%, I think that this valuation lies on a plotted line relating growth percentage to EV/S ratio and is no longer far above such a plot as may have been the case in the past. The EV/S ratio, while not a screaming buy indicator, is no longer outside the bounds of what most momentum growth investors find acceptable.

I have constructed my own set of expectations regarding earnings. But clearly the P/E is simply not reasonable as a valuation metric at this point. And given the company’s emphasis on growth, earnings seem unlikely to reach levels at which they will be a significant factor in supporting a buy case. Currently, the company’s use of stock based comp. is not outlandish, but it is rising substantially and given the hiring of developers, I imagine it will continue to rise at rates greater than revenue in the years to come.

I mentioned earlier in this article that CFFO, as I choose to define it (not the standard GAAP definition) is positive and rising. My projection of what I consider to be CFFO is for that metric to reach as much as $50 million this year, dependent on the specific trajectory of balance sheet items, particularly receivables. I expect CFFO to increase at some level mainly consistent with revenues in future periods. But regardless of the specifics, the company is unlikely to achieve free cash flow of as much as $100 million. Investors will not be able to value SHOP shares on a free cash flow yield for years to come.

How much does that all matter? I would suggest at this point, with EV/S no longer at outlandish levels, much of the trajectory of these shares is going to be based on sentiment. I think sentiment is relatively balanced at this point, in the wake of the scurrilous slander that was disseminated by Citron Research. I doubt that most of the institutional holders, who own 62% of the outstanding shares according to Yahoo Finance, and probably own more than that percentage in the wake of the secondary offering in May, put much credence in those baseless allegations. Analysts spent lots of time on the call asking about the specifics of the allegations in detail and receiving, as expected, specific rebuttals.

I presently do not own the shares - I sold them at prices less than here. But to be fair that was a few months ago. I'm searching for the right entry point, which is usually more visible in arrears that prospect. I sometimes miss names by limiting my portfolio to 11 names. That shouldn’t matter much to readers.

Putting that aside, I think the shares can be attractive because there really is nothing quite like SHOP available to investors. There may be a speed bump when the company discusses guidance during its February call and probably winds up guiding Q1 to a set of conservative expectations based on retail sales seasonality. But for investors with a long-term horizon, wanting to own shares in what is clearly the best in class company in this space, SHOP is as good as it gets.