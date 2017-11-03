Northern Dynasty Minerals: Bottom Of The 9th

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) is ahead 5-1 and it is the bottom of the 9th inning with two outs, no runners on base, and the opposing team's infielder up to bat. At this critical time, we wanted to provide investors an update on our investment strategy and happenings at the company. First, our investment strategy remains unchanged since our first article, and we still recommend going long at the current price of $1.86. In addition, we continue to recommend both November 2017 and February 2018 call options, although as noted previously, call options possess higher risks than owning the underlying stock.

As for timeline, our view has evolved modestly as the EPA process winds down. Per the attached piece, EPA news should be anticipated 30 days after the conclusion of the last public hearing, which took place on October 12. Based on my math, that puts an EPA decision by November 11. Granted, November 11 is a Saturday, and November 10 is a federal holiday, so we would not be surprised to see EPA news earlier the week of November 6, but seemingly no later than Thursday, November 9. That said, the 30-day deadline is the deadline for the regional EPA administrator for the Northwest to deliver his ruling, at which point EPA administrator Scott Pruitt can choose to review if he so desires. This additional review process can take up to 10 days, or to November 19, a Sunday. Given Mr. Pruitt's decision to settle with NAK back in May, we do not anticipate that it would take Mr. Pruitt 10 days to review, however it is a risk that should be contemplated. Rather, we expect Mr. Pruitt to either choose not to review, or should he review, to undertake a conscientious yet timely review with a decision rendered on the Monday (Nov 13) or Tuesday (Nov 14) following the November 11 deadline. The selection of Monday or Tuesday fits into the typical news cycle for the current EPA as shown here, with many individual company announcements forthcoming early in the week. Should Mr. Pruitt take the full 10 days to review, we anticipate a final ruling on Friday, November 17, since November 19 is a Sunday and federal EPA offices are closed for the weekend.

To provide an update on partnership timing, it is worth noting several recent company activities. First, we point to NAK's decision to only have a booth and not to present at the New Orleans mining conference that took place from October 25-28. This could signify that NAK's CEO Ron Thiessen was consumed with other matters and thus the company strategically opted to only man a booth. The decision not to present could also be indicative of no material updates since the last speeches by Ron Thiessen on September 25 and Pebble CEO Tom Collier on October 5.

Another recent development concerns updates to the corporate presentation and fact sheet, a topical area that was well covered by fellow contributor, Nic Harvey. We view the updates to the website and corporate materials favorably and indeed see this as a signal that EPA matters are nearing a favorable outcome.

Moreover, we point to recent travel in the past two weeks by members of the management team to Europe. It is no secret that the last partnership deal between NAK and Anglo was signed in London in 2007. We further note that Rio Tinto (RIO) and Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKF) are based in London, and that BHP Biliton (BHP) has an office in London.

Further, unlike the New Orleans conference where NAK only had a booth, NAK management is scheduled to present at two upcoming events. First, Tom Collier is slated to offer an "Update on the Pebble Project" at 4pm EST on November 8. In addition, NAK is scheduled to present at The Cambridge Silver Summit in San Francisco on November 20-21. The decision to present come November 8 and November 20-21 could signify that management believes by then it will have some material updates to report. To be clear, material updates would be shared via PR prior to both events.

Finally, we note a subtle, yet important update in the emails investors receive from NAK Investor Relations when inquiring about the timing of partnership news. Prior to the last two weeks (and the travels to Europe), NAK Investor Relations sent a response that it was the goal to re-partner this quarter. However, beginning yesterday, investors are now receiving the following response: "We remain committed to the goal of re-partnering this quarter and believe this is achievable." The addition of the final five words suggests that the partnership deal is done, and will be announced upon EPA news.

In one other piece of news, we note a positive outreach development in which the Dallas Safari Club (DSC), a group of hunters/conservationists, has endorsed NAK's right to apply for a permit. This is another step in the right direction and demonstrates that NAK's recent outreach efforts, and its responsiveness to stakeholder concerns, are gaining momentum.

In conclusion, all NAK's closer has to do is ground out the opposing team's final batter and the game will be over. Partnership news will come within days of EPA news, possibly later the same day or the very next day. The probability of a simultaneous PR is low but not zero. Once this painstaking 9th inning is over, many Alaskans, local residents, and investors will be celebrating that their NAK team has won the World Series.



Disclosure: I am/we are long NAK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.