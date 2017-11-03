New Senior Q3: Payout Ratio Rises Again

Property sales closed in Q4, so impact is still not seen as of yet.

Q3-2017 results from New Senior Investment were right in line with our expectations.

New Senior Investment Group (SNR) released their third quarter 2017 results and they were right in line with what we expected. We break down the results and why we are sticking to our prediction of a dividend cut next quarter.

1) Same store occupancy continues its trajectory down

SNR continues to see performance on both its triple-net and managed stores decline sequentially with no end in sight.

Source: Q3-2017 presentation

The drop-off in Q3 was the highest in any single quarter and we think another set of properties are going to be dealt with via sales or potentially rent concessions.

2) Rent coverage on the low side

Rect coverage by the underlying tenants is also following the same straight line path down. Unlike many other operators, like Omega Healthcare Inc. (OHI) or Ventas (VTR), SNR is not breaking the tenants down the tenants in groups. There are likely many tenants that already having a hard time making rent and if they are not there, they should reach there soon. Our reasoning is that the metric above is a 12 month rolling average and the declining occupancies along with rent increases will make this coverage ratio worse, even if the properties themselves stabilize.

3) Same store Net Operating Income (NOI) showing another decline

SNT breaks down its properties by managed and triple net. The triple net did fine during the quarter in bringing in rent for SNR, but the managed, where actual occupancy impacts the profits of SNR, declined significantly.

SO far, the triple net properties have been the operators headache. However, if SNR is suffering a 6.6% decline when it operates a property, it is likely that their operators are suffering. To some extent this is reflected in the EBITDAR coverage, but things are likely worse than that ratio reflects.

4) Total NOI decline even more distressing

5% year on year is pretty serious stuff, especially when it is on the NOI side.

AFFO fell 11% year on year. Funds available for distribution (FAD), as predicted fell to $0.23.

The dividend is $0.26 a share and SNR stuck with it for now. With 82.751 million shares outstanding based on the latest 10-Q, the difference between FAD and the dividend was $2.7 million.

5) Q4 sale of properties

The previously announced sale of properties closed as expected on November 1. The impact will be seen in Q4, although the full impact will be pushed out to Q1-2018. Considering the distress seen on the managed portfolio, coupled with these sales , we see Q1-2018 FAD to be close to 20 cents. The dividend if maintained would reach a payout ratio of 130%.

6) The squeeze on AFFO is also from another side

SNR is financing a ton of debt using variable rate loans. Below is the rate on that from Q2-2016 presentation.

With an effective rate of 3.2% things could not have looked better.

Fast forward to Q3-2017 and we see this rate has risen to 4.0%.

SNR has worked some balances down, but that is a 25% increase in interest costs on the variable side. That is manageable when the properties are doing well, but clearly they are not. With another rate hike pretty much set in stone for December 2017 by the Federal Reserve, we think that SNR will be using sales proceeds to reduce the outstanding balance here.

Conclusion

SNR's portfolio is evolving exactly as expected and while we don't doubt that management could payout the same dividend for another quarter or two, the payout levels are getting plain silly as we look into Q1-2018 and incorporate the rate hike scenario. A dividend in the 16-18 cent range would make sense and a lower number will give more flexibility to rework the properties. We think this one is set in stone, although in full disclosure of our foresight capabilities, we should disclose that we were completely blindsided by CBL Property Associates (CBL) decision to cut the dividend.

On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate SNR a Strong Sell and at a 3.0 (Avoid like an unnecessary root canal on a healthy tooth).

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial (nor is it dental) advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. Twice daily brushing is also highly recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL, VTR, OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.