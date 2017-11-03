Diversified Restaurant Holdings' (SAUC) CEO David Burke on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 03, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Craig Mychajluk – Investor Relations

David Burke – President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phyllis Knight – Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Analysts

Fred Wightman – Citi

Jeremy Hamblin – Dougherty & Company

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Diversified Restaurant Holdings Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Craig Mychajluk, Investor Relations for Diversified Restaurant Holdings. Thank you, Mr. Mychajluk. You may begin.

Craig Mychajluk

Thank you and good morning, everyone. We certainly appreciate your time today and your interest in Diversified Restaurant Holdings. Joining me on the call is David Burke, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Phyllis Knight, our Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. David is going to provide an overview of the quarter and Phyllis will review our financials, and then we'll open up the call for questions.

You should have a copy of the financial results that were released after markets closed yesterday. And if not, you can access it at our website, diversifiedrestaurantholdings.com. There is also a slide presentation posted on our website that we will refer to during today's call.

If you would, please refer to Slide 2. As you are aware, we may make some forward-looking statements on this call, during the formal discussion as well as during the Q&A. These statements apply to future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is stated on today's call. These risks and uncertainties and other factors are provided in the earnings release as well as with other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents can be found on the Company's website or at sec.gov.

During today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP measures which we believe will be useful in evaluating our performance. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP to comparable GAAP measures are provided with the tables accompanying the earnings release.

So with that, let me turn it over to David to begin. David?

David Burke

Thanks Craig and good morning everyone. During the third quarter, we continued to focus on operational excellence to increase the efficiency and enable us to run a leaner organization while addressing sales, headwinds, and the additional pressure on margins from record high chicken wing prices. We've made great progress on productivity initiative and other cost controls that will provide at least $1 million in annual G&A cost savings, plus an additional $3 million to $4 million in cost savings at the restaurant level.

During the third quarter, our teams did an outstanding job of controlling cost and tightly managing labor in the controllable asset cost of sales. When our sales normalized, these efforts will contribute meaningful upside to our go-forward operational margins.

Our third quarter sales were $39.3 million, a $2.4 million decline compared with last year, as we were up against the Summer Olympics in 2016 and negatively impacted by Hurricane Irma.

Slide 6, 7 and 8 provide additional details. Same-store sales fell 4.35% for the quarter primarily due to soft July and August while fiscal September improved partially because of the sales lift from the Mayweather McGregor fight.

Same-store sales for the quarter excludes the days that our Florida restaurants were closed as a result of Hurricane, which resulted in a lost sales of over $600,000. Finally, in the third quarter, we recorded an initial revenue deferral entry related to the Blazin' Rewards loyalty program. This was a cumulative program to-date entry that reduced sales by approximately $300,000 for the quarter, net of estimated breakage.

Our reported same-store sales performances impacted by the same trends that the casual dining industry experienced during the quarter, as the Midwest, Plains and Florida region suffered an abnormally slow summer compared for example to Western United States.

We're optimistic that these markets will return to more normalized sales levels as the late fall corporate ad campaigns gain momentum and our important local sales driving initiatives continue to gain traction. There are also some bright spots in the quarter. One, our average check size has definitely improved driven both by pricing and are in a significant place to improve penetration of the Blazin' Rewards loyalty program where average check continues to run 17% higher than non-loyalty transaction.

Our goal on loyalty is at least 20% loyalty attachment in December and we are well on our way to achieving this. We're targeting over 30% attachment by mid-2018. That way we continue to focus on operating optimal promotions to drive sales while limiting the negative impact on margin. Last quarter we presented the early results of our new BOGO traditional wing promotion that we're running at about half of our locations where we eliminated the half-off concept and we have a Buy One Get One structure limited to smaller orders.

We have now been testing this promotion for more than four months and we continue to be pleased with the results. Higher sales and average check with lower wing cost as a percentage of sales. We expect to continue to run this promotion in select markets. We also intend to test this promotion as a dine-in only offer in order to replicate some of the benefits observed by the bonus promotion being offered by in our franchisor locations.

The short-term success with the bones/wing promo test being championed by Buffalo Wild Wings in its corporate stores were inclined to begin testing it for ourselves in market where we believe it will be most impactful based on bonus market demand and messaging efficiency. With these changes, we would anticipate lower Tuesday sales, but specific to unfavorable small dollar value ticket such that we improve our overall daily margin.

Additionally, we will be layering a new happy our and late-night happy hour promotions in some of our markets. This promotion will have a more attractive value proposition and I look to advertise it simple yet more appealing message. We note that our value resonates with our fans and we're anxious to gauge the receptivity of these promotions over the next couple of months.

We believe that the Buffalo Wild Wings brand remains extremely strong and relevant in today's marketplace and we're optimistic that the upcoming marketing campaigns along with greater system wide promotional clarity and new corporate leadership will help us stem the recent track of challenges. We also expect that as the capital dine-in cycle consolidates, we'll be in a solid position to take advantage of the excess demand and drive future growth.

With that I'll turn it over to Phyllis for a detailed look at the financial and then we'll be happy to answer some questions.

Phyllis Knight

Thanks David. Before getting into the details of the financial, let me remind you quickly that the spin-off of Bagger Dave was completed at the end of 2016. There was very limited activity this quarter in discontinued ops, but you should be mindful that the results we are discussing today particularly comparisons to the prior year are from continuing operations only.

Restaurant level EBITDA for the third quarter was $6.3 million or 15.9% of sales. Slide 13 provides a breakout of our historical quarterly restaurant level margins where you can easily see how record high chicken wing prices coupled with sales deleveraging placed pressure on our margins. Cost of sales improved sequentially by 70 basis points but was 180 basis points higher than last year's third quarter as a direct result of chicken wing prices. In addition, our AUV for the quarter dropped to $2.4 million.

Slides 14 through 16 provide additional details on the drivers of the change in restaurant margins including wing cost. Traditional wings as a percentage of total cost of sales continued to increase, jumping to 25.3% in the third quarter, representing the fourth consecutive quarter of increases and an increase of 580 basis points as a percentage of total cost of sales compared with the year ago quarter.

Encouragingly, while volatile fresh wing spot market prices have ranged between a low of $1.38 and a higher of $2.16 per pound since the beginning of 2016, we have now seen five consecutive weeks of decreases with the spot price currently at $1.90 per pound. While prices remain high, we're optimistic that we've seen the worst of it and expect these declines to result in lower December and Q4 average pricing after peaking in October.

In fact, given our current mix and promotional structure, this decrease in prices is expected to contribute about 1 point to margins in Q4 relative to Q3. The wing price trend is shown on Slide 17.

Turning to labor, on Slide 18, you can see our labor cost trends. While we saw the impact of sales deleveraging on the management labor line, we continue to aggressively manage and control hourly labor and it remains a core focus throughout our organization. Despite softer sales and a slight decline in AUV, hourly labor improved sequentially.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totaled $4.3 million or 11% of sales. G&A expenses for the quarter adjusted for the one-time impact of a bank amendment fee were $1.9 million, down nearly $500,000 and at 4.9% of sales compared with $2.4 million in the third quarter last year, 5.7% of sales.

We continue to aggressively manage overhead expenses and this run rate as demonstrated on Slide 20 is at our target despite the more recent sales softness. Given the top-line challenges that we've experienced this year and particularly this past quarter, we're revising our guidance. While we see opportunity for better sales momentum as we close out the year, we're reducing revenue guidance to $166 million to $168 million, we're targeting restaurant level EBITDA between $28 million and $29 million and expecting adjusted EBITDA of approximately $20 million.

And finally, planned capital expenditures which include the one new restaurant that we opened in June as well as two remodels completed in the second quarter should end the year at approximately $5 million.

With that, I'll hand it back to David.

David Burke

Thanks Phyllis. It's been a difficult couple of quarters with sales pressures greater than what we anticipated and previously unseen chicken wing prices driving up cost of sales and adding pressure to margins. But these are not the type of results that we're accustomed reporting, I'm very proud of the way that our team has responded. We're controlling what we can and we're focused on efficiencies throughout our operation, while engaging every team member in sales focused initiative.

We have tremendous confidence in the strength of the Buffalo Wild Wings brand and have many reasons to believe that better days are ahead. We're most impressed with the new leadership on the technology side of the business and we're seeing quick results in the form of new, highly secure payment options, greatly enhanced website and online ordering experience and the impressive development in execution of best-in-class loyalty program in Blazin' Rewards.

On the other hand as the largest franchisor, we're challenging and working with Buffalo Wild Wings to ensure that we remain highly competitive and effective with our marketing and promotional strategy. Additionally, we believe that there is a great opportunity to improve our menu offering, quality and presentation of our food and bring value to our guest in the form of greater emphasis on value proposition, such as our signature sauces and entertaining environment, both of which are unique to Buffalo Wild Wings.

As you see in our press release from yesterday, the Board of Directors of DRH along with the management are exploring strategic alternatives and have engaged Duff & Phelps to assist with this evaluation. This review will include among other things, financial restructuring or possible sale, merger or other strategic transaction. At this point in time, we're not able to comment further on that process.

So, with that, I'll turn the things over to the operator for any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Greg Badishkanian from Citigroup. Please proceed with your question.

Fred Wightman

Hey guys, this is actually Fred Wightman on for Greg. I know that you said, you don't want to talk too much about the strategic process, but just wondering, was that something that you looked at as part of the Bagger Dave spend or is this an entirely separate process?

David Burke

This is an entirely separate process.

Fred Wightman

Okay. And then, you mentioned that the Mayweather fight was a benefit to comps. Could you break that out? I mean could you charge covers specifically for that and can you quantify what benefit that was in the quarter?

David Burke

We did not break it out, but we did charge cover. We charged $20 cover on relative to Midwest and $25 cover in our border markets.

Craig Mychajluk

We did remove the effect – average check, stated this in the presentation.

Fred Wightman

Okay, so the average check figure that's in the presentation and sort of what you are calling comp is not included in the benefit from that fight?

Craig Mychajluk

The average check doesn't include the benefit from the cover charge.

Fred Wightman

From the cover charge.

Craig Mychajluk

Normalized to the cover charge and then if you look at the sales bridge that's in our presentation, see what you can see in the month of September, the Mayweather McGregor fight was hugely impactful. But the fact of it is over the course of the quarter, if you look at kind of U.S. events in total, it's kind of flattened out to where the benefit there was offset by the fact that last year we had several other strong fights that together kind of netted it down, did not much of an impact overall for the quarter.

Fred Wightman

Okay that's fair. So, some benefit in September looking at the quarter not a huge impact. Just the last one from us, if we look at some of the industry data sources that are out there, you know Knapp and Black Box, sales in the casual space are still declining, but that rate of decline has slowed a bit. You know if you sort of back out the hurricane impact, do you think that casual industry sort of bottomed or specifically Buffalo Wild Wings brand?

David Burke

Yeah generally speaking, I think – we feel that there is an essence out there and we're starting see some consolidation, really more and more about value of brands, not just going to bankruptcies, number of disclosure in lot of stores and we believe this is inevitable for the cattle buying industry and we're – you know from a profitability perspective, we're very strong and we feel like this is just weathering the storm and we're going to come out ahead and benefit from it.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jeremy Hamblin from Dougherty & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Jeremy Hamblin

Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. I wanted to ask you about the geographic performance in that map which is pretty interesting. What do you think is causing the dispersion of that you see across the country. I mean there is obviously much higher intensity that you're seeing in the Plain states and the Midwest, and maybe somewhat limited in the West. Is there any particular thing that you would call out? Is it sports-related, is it related to the NFL protest? What do you think is causing that dispersion?

David Burke

It's a great question. This is – I don't have a concrete answer for you. We're not located out in the west, so I really don't have a good feel for what's going on there to compare. You know through Q3, this is very suggestive, but we did have an unseasonably mild summer and I can attest that just from certain locations that are more tourist areas that have some very high comps throughout – much longer into the season than we would typically find and even in during the season, whether it was typically much warner, it was more moderate.

So, that maybe one factor and I think that throughout the Midwest, is part of Plain states. From a Plain states perspective, that's really just our St. Louis market. So, you know outside of that, I can't really state, I mean for Q3, you know football, its' not going to be as impactful as more of a Q4 situation. So, that's a – that's the big deep of it and then you know it maybe just a concentration of lot of the competition in restaurants in that area versus some of the other areas of the U.S.

Jeremy Hamblin

Is there – have you been able to analyze whether or not, so I would think, you would see that most closely tied to area that are directly where BW is directly in like a retail center. Are you seeing that correlation, is that part of where you know because the warmer weather is making people not buy sweaters in September, are you seeing that level of correlation?

David Burke

I don't think it would be any correlation with warmer weather in lower retail traffic. I just think in general, retail traffic is down in general, just to the Amazon of that. Another issue was the movie theater impact. Really, we're not big and I think that's – they're pretty heavy in the Midwest obviously, but it were I think 10% down, one of the worst movie studios in the last decade, I understand it. So, I think it's more of – again, we'll try to relate it to anything.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. Let me move on them to labor trends, you know obviously the charts you show and we love the detail. Labor as a percent of sales is gone up about 200 basis points over the last couple of years. How much of that, 200 basis points is really a pressure from higher wage rates that are having to be paid or staff and managers versus the sales deleverage?

David Burke

Well, I'll let Phyllis comments on the specifics, but one thing I want to point out is that if you are referring it back from Q1 of 2015, that was prior to our St. Louis acquisition, so there is some dilution there just based on the AUVs. You look at the AUV, I think you want 2015 for 3.1 and they've been diluted down because they are AUV of St. Louis market 18 stores, that's almost a third of our portfolio is $2.3 million and then you are going to have higher obviously wages as it extend to sales there.

So, there is a big piece of that. If you look at the trends from Q3 2015 to now, there is variation, but from a percentage of sales, they are relatively consistent and we've managed that very well despite lower AUVs over the last few quarters. And that's all based on productivity improvements. And we have seen inflationary pressures on hourly wages without question. It is lot of it's just competition, and the unemployment being down et cetera and just finding people that want to do that job in general, particularly back of house. And from a manager perspective, there also inflation, but we're managing that through again, again through productivity improvements. There is a number of methods that we follow and I think our team has done a fantastic job of keeping that in check.

Jeremy Hamblin

Absolutely. What are the wage rate – what is the inflation pressure on wages at this point year-to-date, is it kind of in the like 5% range?

Phyllis Knight

Yeah. I think on the hourly side, Jeremy the 5% range is probably right and still over the course of the last couple of years the hourly as percent of sales has really been kept in check. So, we've worked on productivity initiatives to help offset that. I mean we don't get terribly impacted by minimum wage in our market, partly because most of our employees are already above the minimum wage in the markets that we're in. You see more of it on management. This is the reason we break that chart out, so you can kind of see hourly versus management. The management is going to be all fixed salary based and there is you know maybe probably higher than 5% pressure today on manager salaries, just because of the situation Dave talked about with competition and you know just getting the right people and making sure you have got the right teams in your stores and then the sales deleveraging is obviously and you saw that top-up to a little over 7% in the quarter we just finished and that's entirely related to the drop in AUVs in the sales that we took.

Jeremy Hamblin

Great. Thanks and let me transition to the Wing Tuesdays and clearly some – I think some interesting things coming out of corporate switch to the boneless promotion, and it sounds like you are going to test that yourself. What I wanted to know was how many stores are in your current BOGO test, and then how many stores are you looking to put in the boneless test?

David Burke

So, currently our BOGO traditional test that we're doing is it's in our St. Louis market which is 18 stores. It's in our Florida market, which is another 18 stores and then we have in our Northern Michigan which is six locations. And so, our Detroit market, (Illinois) market and Chicago, Indiana markets are still on the half pricing Tuesday promotion as of today.

As we announced, we have many conversations, weekly updates and discussions, strategically and looking at the test that couple of hours is doing on our franchisor on the boneless Tuesday and that we're seeing some results that are convincing enough that we should probably take a step forward in some of our markets where it makes sense.

And as we stated, by that I mean – there are certain markets where boneless more is dominant than the traditional wing, they are higher favorability which we think will be at a more favorable impact. And then also the ability to do some our marketing, messaging efficiency, go forward on mix market with either another franchise for instance, we wouldn't be able to do effective marketing campaign on a boneless Tuesday if they are not willing to switch with us.

So that's why we're looking at Chicago area, because we're working – the corporate is in that market as well. Northern Michigan is a – you know a very high product mix of boneless versus traditional unlike Florida for instance, and then we're considering St. Louis as well, which is a larger market and working through that. That's a captive market of ours. We can do all of our own messaging and we can really push that as a new added commercial benefits on for Tuesday if we do a bonus. At the same time we see some most likely some margin pick-up as well.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay great. Thank you for taking the questions. I'll hop back.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. There are no further questions in queue. I'd like to hand the call back over management for closing comments.

Craig Mychajluk

Thank you everyone for joining us on today's call and your interest in Diversified Restaurant Holdings. Please feel free to reach out to us any time and we'll look forward to talking to you all again after the fourth quarter and year end results Thank you for your participation and have a great day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's teleconference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time and have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.