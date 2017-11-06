Natural Gas Refuses To Rally

It has been an ugly ride for the bulls in natural gas over the past ten trading sessions. The price has made new lows on the now active December futures contract trading down to lows of $2.847 per MMBtu on November 1. After trading at $3.198 on October 23, the price of the energy commodity had declined by 35.1 cents or more than 10% over the past two weeks.

Natural gas has almost everything going for it these days. Inventories will go into the winter season at the lowest level in three years. Demand for the energy commodity continues to rise, and the uncertainty of the upcoming winter season when it comes to temperatures is a good reason for price stability at the start of November. It seems that the market has already decided that the winter of 2018 will be warm and demand will not drain natural gas from storage down to a critical level.

If I have learned anything in the commodities markets over the past almost four decades, it is never take anything for granted. The best trades often come from fading the herd and these days the stampede is selling the price of natural gas into a hole. We are only rolling the clocks back one hour this weekend and the official start of the winter season is still weeks away. Meanwhile, natural gas continues to trade like it is the end of February or early March and people are wearing shorts and tee shirts in New York, Chicago, and Boston.

The November- December roll results in a price adjustment

The November-December roll in the natural gas market over recent sessions represented the switch from the injection to withdrawal season for the energy commodity. Injections tend to turn to withdrawals from storage during the middle of November, and the spread typically trades at one of the widest levels of the year. The spread was trading around the 15 cent level during the roll period, but as the December contract became the active month, the price of natural gas futures declined sharply. The entire premium in the December contract evaporated in a matter of days. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the continuous NYMEX natural gas futures contract shows little change over recent weeks, but the contango or forward premium from November to December is absent from the pictorial. Meanwhile, price momentum for the energy commodity remains in neutral territory as do other technical indicators on the weekly chart. Source: CQG

Meanwhile, the daily chart of the now active December contract illustrates that natural gas gave up its December premium as the price declined from $3.198 per MMBtu on October 23 and fell for six of the last ten trading sessions to lows of $2.847 on November 1. Price momentum has dropped into oversold territory, and the energy commodity rebounded marginally by Friday, November 3 after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued their weekly storage report.

Inventories approaching the end of the injection season

The EIA told markets that the amount of natural gas in storage rose by 65 billion cubic feet for the week ending on October 27. Source: EIA

A total of 3.775 trillion cubic feet in storage is 4.6% below last year’s level and 1.1% lower than the five-year average for this time of the year. With only two weeks or so to go in the injection season, we will need to see an injection of 112.5 bcf on average for the next two weeks, or an injection of an average of 75 bcf over the next three weeks to reach the four tcf level. Over the last two years, natural gas stocks peaked at 4.047 and 4.009 tcf respectively so the chances of going into the withdrawal season with total stockpiles below four tcf and at the lowest level in three years this winter are high.

The winter is a period of uncertainty- Just look at February 2014 and December 2016

When it comes to natural gas demand during the winter season, only Mother Nature knows if temperatures across the United States will result in low, high, or average requirements for heating. The winter season is always a period of uncertainty for the natural gas market, and prices tend to move to the upside on fears of a colder than average winter. The recent price trend in natural gas assumes that the winter will be mild given that stocks are likely to be below the previous two year’s levels. However, if the cold winds blow and heating demand is higher than current market assumptions we could be in for some fireworks. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the continuous contract for NYMEX natural gas shows that last year, in anticipation of winter the price of the energy commodity rallied to highs of $3.9940 per MMBtu in late December. The rally came at a time when stocks were already at an all-time high level of 4.047 tcf at the start of the season. The weather turned out to be mild, and the price of natural gas futures declined. However, the last time cold weather caused heating demand to rise and stocks to fall were in February 2014 when the price hit a high of $6.4930 per MMBtu, which is over double the level that we are trading at for the winter months. Source: NYMEX

As the forward curve for natural gas this winter season illustrates, the price peaks at $3.093 per MMBtu on the February futures contract which is a minimal premium of only 11.7 cents to the active month December futures contract. The natural gas futures market is betting on warm temperatures and only brief periods of cold that will keep stockpiles at sufficient levels over the coming months. However, it is not just heating requirements that are driving demand these days.

New demand verticals offset big reserves

The price of natural gas futures fell to their lowest level since the late 1990s in March 2016 because of the massive reserves of the energy commodity discovered in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States. At the same time, technological advances in fracking lowered the price of extracting the gas from the crust of the earth. Since those discoveries, natural gas has been replacing coal when it comes to power or electricity generation in the United States. At the same time, the technology that has allowed for processing of the gas into liquid form for export to markets where the price is higher has created a booming export market. Gas-fired power plants and natural gas traveling by ocean vessel for points around the world are two new demand verticals that offset big reserves, to some extent. Moreover, if we experience a cold winter, it is not that easy to tap into reserves on an immediate basis, and the amount in storage at the start of winter will likely need to satisfy requirements until next spring when the injection season commences once again in March.

The future is in the hands of Mother Nature

Natural gas futures are telling us that we are in for a warmer than average winter and even though we are going into the coldest time of the year with stockpiles at a three-year low, there will be plenty to satisfy all requirements. The natural gas futures market is often an excellent guide when it comes to herd mentality about the path of prices and projections by meteorologists. However, Mother Nature plays no role in setting the level of natural gas stockpiles nor does she dictate the price of futures contracts. Moreover, she is capable of throwing the markets a curveball that could increase demand over the coming weeks and months dramatically. Just ask residents of Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Puerto Rico, and other Caribbean Islands about the wrath of unexpected weather events.

The future path of least resistance for the price of natural gas futures is in the hands of Mother Nature as we head into the winter months. However, over recent weeks, the energy commodity has refused to rally. With prices at just over the $3 per MMBtu level and stocks at a three-year low, risk-reward favors long positions. Natural gas hit a low of $2.546 per MMBtu during the second week of November in 2016 before the price exploded to just under $4. Given the oversold nature of the market and level of inventories this year, the energy commodity is likely setting itself up for a correction to the upside over the weeks ahead. I am bullish for the price of the energy commodity and a scale-down buyer of any price weakness going into the winter season. December natural gas futures were trading at around the $2.976 per MMBtu level on Friday, November 3.

