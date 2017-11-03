We Are Selling Greenbrier Companies

While we think the stock has made its run, there are still reasons to be positive longer-term, particularly thanks to international expansion.

We are no longer bullish on the name as catalysts have played out and performance has not met our expectations.

Here we are at a new 52 week high of over $52.50, which means we have doubled since our call.

We opined that The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was a buy under $25 a little over year ago. Here we are at a new 52 week high of over $52.50, which means we have doubled. That is a great run, but we are selling some off here. While we are not recommending that you sell your position in its entirety, we want you to take some profits and hold the rest. If you have been in since our call at $25, then selling 25-40% of the position is recommended. Should the name pull back toward the $40 level we will reconsider a buy. For now it is our thesis that you should take profits and let the rest run after seeing the just reported earnings.

The reasons for this call are several. First, the upward catalysts that we had when the buy call at $25 was made have now played out a bit. The stock had been beaten down by a bad market. Further it was tied to oil, which is now at two-year highs. However, we do not see any immediate catalysts to drive oil prices higher either. We felt the name was a buy despite the realization that revenues and earnings looked set to contract. It was a contrarian call, but the stock was incredibly cheap. Further, the company was transitioning in the short-term, which we felt would drive shares higher. These have now played out, and the company is no longer surpassing our expectations.

Revenues

Although revenues have been pressured in recent years, we were disappointed with the most recent set of results in the quarter which were well below our projections:

Figure 1. The Greenbrier Companies Fourth Quarter Revenues Over The Last Three Years.

Source: SEC Filings

Revenues came in up just 2.7% year-over-year to $$611 million. This result was well below our expectations of $660 million in revenues for the quarter. This was a miss versus our expectations of $49 million. We were more bullish the Street consensus, which was looking for $652 million. This is a sizable and disappointing miss versus what we thought the company would bring in. For the year, revenues disappointed as well:

Figure 2. The Greenbrier Companies Annual Revenues Over The Last Three Years.

Source: SEC Filings

Annual revenues came in at $2.17 billion, badly missing our expectations of $2.35 billion for the year, mostly on the back of weaker than expected third and fourth quarters. However, these results help justify our decision to sell some of the stock and hold the rest, in addition to the fact that earnings disappointed.

Earnings

Factoring in expenses, on the earnings front we saw that the attributable earnings were $23.7 million, or $0.86 per share in the quarter, missing our expectations as well:

Figure 3. The Greenbrier Companies Fourth Quarter Earnings Over The Last Three Years.

Source: SEC Filings

Earnings have faced pressure thanks to declining revenues, but have been helped by significant efforts to control expenses, as well as share repurchases. That said, earnings still missed our expectations by $0.01, as we were looking for $0.87. While we were far more bullish than the Street, the miss was driven by declining revenues. We had factored in expense management, one of the strengths and catalysts we had seen in the company as it implemented a strategic change. Earnings for the year were disappointing as well:

Figure 4. The Greenbrier Companies Annual Earnings Over The Last Three Years.

Source: SEC Filings

Taken as a whole, these results reflect an operating environment that is seeing temporarily weak demand for the company's products, despite an effectively managed company. For the year we expected at least $3.90 in overall earnings (which was above the company’s own guidance). Perhaps we were too bullish, but such outperformance relative to consensus was a reason we were behind the name. We believe upside in the stock is now capped.

Our take on the stock and forward projections

We were buyers in the name at $25 because expectations for the future were bright. While earnings and revenues did not quite live up to our expectations, the stock thankfully was bid up as if they would be. One reason we are concerned is the pace of orders, while positive, has stalled a bit.

The backlog is a key indicator. Railcar backlog as of May 31 was 28,600. This compares to 31,000 units with an estimated value of $3.1 billion as of the end of Q3. New railcar deliveries totaled 5,500 units for the quarter, but just 16,000 for the year. Looking ahead, we have some concerns.

Revenues are expected to be around $2.5 billion, but this assumes 20,000 to 22,000 deliveries, and we question whether this is attainable for the year. Further earnings per share is projected at $4.00, which would be only a slight uptick from 2017. Even at just 13 times trailing earnings, this growth is minimal. However, we are not recommending a sell. We want you to take SOME profit, but there are reasons to still be positive on the name.

The company diversified its business internationally. There were a number of investments in Europe, Brazil and in the Gulf region. We anticipated further international development in 2018 and 2019, which could help offset and domestic weakness. While the backlog of 28,600 units declined, it is higher now than it was to start 2017. Further, the backlog is diversified and includes a bunch of different railcar types. This has grown both internationally and domestically. The addition and expansion of international business should help boost revenues and earnings longer-term, but as far as the stock is concerned, these advantages are baked into the price.

Note from the author: Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.