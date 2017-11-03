Global Brass and Copper's (BRSS) CEO John Wasz on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Global Brass and Copper Holdings (NYSE:BRSS)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 03, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Scott Hamilton - General Counsel

John Wasz - President and CEO

Christopher Kodosky - CFO

Analysts

Daniel Moore - CJS Securities

Brian Drab - William Blair

Phil Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital

Operator

Scott Hamilton

Thank you, Brigit. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us to discuss Global Brass and Copper's third quarter 2017 financial results. My name is Scott Hamilton, and I am Global Brass and Copper’s General Counsel. Joining me on the conference call today are: John Wasz, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Christopher Kodosky, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before beginning our discussion, we want to make you aware that our prepared remarks and responses to questions may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from any forward-looking statements made by us. Information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements may be found in Global Brass and Copper Holdings' annual report on Form 10-K and the company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.

In addition, our comments today refer to non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted sales and adjusted diluted earnings per common share. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in our earnings release for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2017. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information for evaluating our business performance.

Please be advised the content of this conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of this live broadcast on November 3, 2017.

Now that we’ve covered these cautionary comments, I’d like to turn it over to John Wasz.

John Wasz

Thank you, Scott. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us on today’s call. Despite the decline in adjusted EBITDA compared to the prior year we’re pleased with the quarter, especially taken into account the strong quarter we had in the prior year period due to a volume shift as a result of the Olin Brass production outage in the second quarter of 2016. Volumes continue to be soft and our munitions and coinage markets as a result of demand, but our value proposition and share remains solid.

Our Chase Brass business continues to perform well and we’re addressing performance issues in one of our domestic A.J. Oster facilities. We’re in an industry which requires operational and commercial agility and a continued and relentless focus by our business units to reduce cost, improved productivity, optimize inventory and price our products appropriately. We continue to execute in these areas and our two mill operations maintain best-in-class quality and service levels.

To our balance book philosophy and asset management practices our focus remains on generating sustainable profitable growth rather than chasing volume growth to fill up machine capacity. We will continue to price our products to enhance our long-term profitability and to achieve an appropriate return on our inventory and production assets.

In addition we continue to evaluate strategic acquisition opportunities that meet an appropriate rate of return. As announced Wednesday it is because of this focus and the strength of our businesses that we’re able to acquire Alumet a nationwide industry leading aluminum copper and brass service center and distributor.

With a strong brand, experienced management team and strategically located facilities Alumet provides exceptional availability, quality and service consistent with that of A.J. Oster. We’re excited to capitalize on Alumet strengths expand both our product portfolio and geographic reach and strengthen our position in the aluminum market. We expect Alumet to be accretive to our earnings and encourage you to review the Alumet acquisition presentation we posted last night to our GBC website.

Turning to Olin Brass, I would like to point out that performance comparison to the prior year for Olin Brass are difficult given the third quarter of 2016 volume benefit arising from the second quarter of 2016 have no outage. That said and as compared to the third quarter of 2016 volumes decreased 22% and drove the $6.6 million decrease in adjusted EBITDA.

Volumes decreased predominantly in munitions and coinage, but were partially offset by increased demand in the reroll market. Destocking continues in the overall munitions market as a result of last year’s presidential election and we expect this to continue through the balance of 2017. Olin Brass’s munitions volumes were also negatively affected by a key customer and production outage.

Despite these challenges the Olin Brass team remains focused on reducing cost, increasing productivity and reducing inventory levels through supply chain and manufacturing excellence initiatives.

Regarding A.J. Oster both volumes and adjusted EBITDA decreased from the prior year, volumes decreased predominantly due to operational issues at one of our domestic facilities and the effects of Hurricane Maria on our facility in Puerto Rico. Our colleagues in Puerto Rico are and our facility is operating on a limited basis.

Moreover we have implemented changes to the domestic facility, which has been underperforming and are starting to see operational performance metrics return to acceptable levels. The A.J. Oster team is focused on profitably growing our base business and is excited about the opportunities resulting from the Alumet acquisition.

Chase Brass volume decreased in the quarter largely due to specific issues within certain of our building and housing customers, partially offset by growth within the industrial machinery and equipment and electronics, electrical components markets. The team continue to price its products appropriately, improve yields and improve productivity all which helped increase adjusted EBITDA.

In light of the challenging volumes, Chase Brass continues to deliver exceptional quality and on time shipments. As we have done in the past, we intend to continue to strengthen the foundation of our business, generate significant cash flows and strengthen our balance sheet.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Christopher Kodosky, our CFO for a more detailed view of our financials.

Christopher Kodosky

Thanks, John. Good morning, everyone. Unless otherwise noted, my comments and discussion will focus on our Q3 2017 results as compared to Q3 2016. I would also like to reiterate what John said regarding Q3 2016 results benefiting from strong volumes as a result of the Q2 2016 production outage at Olin Brass, and the significant losses on debt extinguishments in 2016 due to our refinancing activities in that year. These make the financial comparisons to the prior year’s quarter challenging.

For overall GBC, Q3 volumes decreased 13% to 119 million pounds, primarily due to decrease in munitions volumes stemming from inventory buildup associated with last year’s presidential election and a production outage at one of our key munitions customers. To a lesser extent, volumes decreased in the coinage and building and housing markets, but were partially offset by increased demand in the reroll channel.

Net sales increased by 9% to $379 million primarily result of increased pass-through metal prices and increased total metal sales. Adjusted sales a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the metal cost recovery component of products sold decreased 10% to $128 million largely due to decreased volumes. We use adjusted sales to monitor the revenues that are generated from our value-added conversion and fabrication activities, excluding the effect of fluctuations in metal prices.

Net income attributable to GBC was $12.4 million or $0.56 per diluted share versus $3.9 million or $0.18 per diluted share in 2016. This increase can be attributed to the net of the following: $20 million in refinancing costs in 2016 compared to $1 million in 2017, Q3 2016 benefiting from the Q2 2016 Olin Brass production outage, which pushed volumes from Q2 into Q3, decreased volumes overall, unfavorable fluctuations and lower cost to market adjustments inventory, favorable fluctuations and unrealized gains and losses on derivative contracts, increased provision for income taxes due to the release of our valuation reserve in the prior year and decreased interest expense.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 12% to $30.3 million due to a decrease in gross profit, partially offset by a favorable reduction in SG&A. While we are making progress with respect to decrease in fixed and SG&A costs this progress was offset by decreased volumes.

Third quarter adjusted diluted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure decreased 21% to $0.64 per share. Along with the factors affecting adjusted EBITDA and the related tax impact, factors leading to the decrease also include increased income taxes and decreased interest expense. As was the case through 2017 an increase in the weighted average shares outstanding negatively affected adjusted diluted EPS by $0.02 per share.

We ended the third quarter with $91 million of cash, $317 million outstanding under our term loan and $198 million of availability under our asset based revolving loan facility. Year-to-date through September 2017, we generated $33 million of cash from operations primarily due to our cash earnings. Please note that we filed our income tax returns in Q3 and changed the valuation method used for LIFO inventory. While this had no P&L effect, we saved nearly $7 million of cash through this election. We also strategically increased our inventories consuming $24 million more of cash than the comparable nine months in 2016.

Moving on to our three reportable segments, Olin Brass's net sales increased 3% to $175 million due mostly to greater sales of unprocessed metal and increased metal prices, partially offset by decreased volumes. Adjusted EBITDA for Olin Brass decreased 36% or $6.6 million due primarily to decreased volumes, mostly munitions and coinage which were partially offset by reduced employee and employee compensation expenses.

As previously mentioned the prior year's quarter also benefited from increased volumes as a result of shipment being shifted from the second quarter into the third quarter due to the production outage.

Chase Brass's net sales increased by 17% or $145 million, mostly reflective of increased pricing, both metal and conversion as volumes decreased. Volumes decreased in the building and housing market due to fluctuations in demand and specific events at several of our customers and increase in our IM&E market due to underlying demand. Adjusted EBITDA for Chase Brass increased 13% or $2.1 million due to favorable product mix and conversion pricing, partially offset by decreased volumes and increased metal loss cost.

A.J. Oster's net sales increased 7% to $77 million as metal prices increased faster than volumes decreased. Volumes decreased in the building and housing, automotive distribution and stamping market largely due to decreased customer satisfaction stemming from performance issues at one of our domestic facilities and the effect of the hurricane in the Puerto Rico.

From a profit perspective A.J. Oster's adjusted EBITDA decreased 23% to $4 million due to a combination of decreased volumes, increased costs to service customer needs and reduced selling and general, administrative expenses mostly related to employee compensation and related costs.

Regarding our outlook for 2017, I'd first like to remind you that we focused on the long-term and our ability to provide guidance is constrained for our short lead times and the tenancy of our shipment volumes to lag published market indicators. We have previously provided 2017 guidance as follows: Shipment volumes within the 500 million to 530 million pounds an adjusted EBITDA within the range of $115 million to $125 million.

Having said that and based on the variety of factors including our 2017 results thus far industry trends in Olin site. We are reaffirming this guidance and caution that volumes will likely trend toward the lower end of this range. Please also note that this guidance does not include any benefit from a $7.4 million of insurance proceeds we have collected this year from the prior year's production outage.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to John.

John Wasz

Thanks, Christopher. In conclusion our underlying business remains solid and we're excited to add Alumet to that. We have a strong capital structure and cash flows and we believe we are also well positioned to drive growth through our organic initiatives. We're excited about the opportunities. We have to improve our businesses and are encouraged by the progress our employees have made in advancing improvements across the enterprise.

We remain focused on driving profitable growth and we'll be disciplined on costs productivity, margin management and working capital efficiency as we navigate through the challenging volume environment. Thank you to the employees of GBC for the teamwork and focused efforts on improving our company and creating unique value for our customers. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers and shareholders, thank you for your interest and continued support.

Question-And-Answer Session

Daniel Moore

Good morning John, good morning Christopher. Thanks for taking questions.

John Wasz

Good morning, Dan.

Christopher Kodosky

Good morning, Dan.

Daniel Moore

Maybe to start, just provide a little bit more color regarding the operational challenges at the domestic A.J. Oster facility? What happened there the steps that you've taken to improve performance? And just talk about your ability to manage those customer relationships as performance does comeback online?

John Wasz

So Dan you know that we dropped in an ERP system into A.J. Oster in January of this quarter. It went into the corporate headquarters in the seven facilities that we have. We had some challenges in bringing that fully up to speed in the first quarter, which we previously talked about. But as we existed the first quarter six of the seven facilities were on target and moving along very nicely.

We had one domestic facility that continue to struggle with some of the processes and some of the other training issues, which resulted in the executive team at A.J. Oster and the corporate folks taking a deeper dive. Subsequent to that we went through some organizational personnel changes and as we move through the second quarter started to see things remedied. And as we’ve moved through the third quarter we have seen things remedy even further.

But suffice it to say that the challenge has been our commercial organization as a result of not having the quality and service that our customers are expected from A.J. Oster. We had to go on defenses as oppose to offense and we are sitting here today back on offense and regaining that base of business once again. And as we sit here today, we feel good about where we stand on ERP implementation in total.

Daniel Moore

Got it. And then sticking with A.J. Oster, any way you can quantify the impact of hurricane in the Puerto Rico facility in Q3? How much of an impact are we likely to see in Q4 and when do you expect that to be fully up and running?

John Wasz

Yes in and around $0.5 million and the fourth quarter I will tell you what it’s a bit too early to really be able to make any projections. I would say that the issue at our facility is probably less than the issues that some of our customers have. Our facility is up running and we are making shipments today, but as you aware there is quite of bit of devastation across the island and what we are really focused on is the overall recovery and we are pleased with the fact that all 22 of our employees there are safe.

Christopher Kodosky

Yes I would say we are up and running, but on a limited basis I am our facility does not have electricity yet supplied by the island as a local utility. We have a generator -- we have always had a generator and we are using that and our customers are operating on a limited basis and we are servicing their needs as possible. But again it is on limited basis there is still a lot of infrastructure problems within that area in our plant specifically and our customers' plant.

So, it’s really more I’d say dependent upon the ability of everyone in the island to kind of recovery too.

Daniel Moore

Helpful. And best of -- and all our thoughts -- so all your employees down there. Lastly switching gears…

John Wasz

Hey Daniel I will make one more point as the facility we had some issues with the facility and we had some issues with the inventory that were damaged.

Daniel Moore

Got it, okay. And then Alumet, maybe talk a little bit more about their business, the acquisition process how long you have been looking at them and maybe a little bit of detail on the $2 million synergies that you laid out in the presentation are those revenues synergies, costs and over what timeframe any commentary or color on that would be great.

John Wasz

Yes, I mean, we put a deck on the website, we have been working on this since early 2016 as we’ve really engaged in the overall growth through acquisition initiative. This acquisition is a terrific bolt-on acquisition for A.J. Oster and we are excited about the opportunities that come as a result of it. As far as those opportunities relative to how to make one plus one equal three I would say that there’s commercial synergies as a result of having the geographic regional expansion and having the ability for the combined group of these facilities to be able to sell each other’s products.

There is also as there always is whenever we do acquisitions some costs synergies and procurement synergies. So, we are excited from an A.J. Oster standpoint to have a more significant position in the architectural roofing. And from an Alumet perspective having the full breadth of alloys and higher performance alloys that A.J. Oster buys through Olin Brass is a significant benefit as well.

Timing, there is some overlap between A.J. Oster and Alumet and as a results of that our access to the customer information was limited. Earlier this week, we've had a chance to drive deeply into that and I would just say that everything we've seen thus far affirms our previous views. But as far as from a timing perspective TBD.

Christopher Kodosky

Dan, I would say we're really excited about this opportunity and there is really three main reasons why we acquired it, two of them relates to expansions and one of them relate sort of the GBC and the expansion opportunities are both geographic, as well as further expansion into white metal and solidifying ourselves as a player in the aluminum distribution market. And from a GBC perspective, we've had success in our past taking GBC and growing it and improving it through product profitability measures or focused on asset management returns and we see the same-store of opportunities here with Alumet.

Daniel Moore

Great, appreciate the color. Thanks again.

Our next question comes from the line of Brian Drab with William Blair. Your line is open.

Brian Drab

Good morning, thanks for taking the questions.

John Wasz

Good morning, Brian.

Christopher Kodosky

Hi, Brian.

Brian Drab

I guess just continue with Alumet for a second, you said that the annual volume there is about 60 million pounds, can you help us with an up to date kind of frame a reference regarding what the market size is in terms of pounds?

John Wasz

The overall distribution aluminum market is roughly 2 plus billion pounds. So, I mean, there is a sizable opportunity there depending upon how you decide to slice it and dice it. When you get into the coated products as far as the various coated products the Alumet sells, the market size is in the hundreds of millions of pounds.

Brian Drab

Okay. So, would you say that Alumet then is their addressable market is within that hundreds and millions in the companies that you are competing with are really the primarily the coated products providers?

John Wasz

In the majority of the markets the Alumet participates in I would say, yes as it stands today.

Brian Drab

Okay. And then can you talk a little bit about that competitive landscape, who are the top few competitors there and the size of those competitors in this market relative to Alumet?

John Wasz

You have a pretty wide breadth of competitors Brian that participate in this marketplace. You’ve got some of the larger metal service centers that some of which are publically traded, Reliance is Metals USA to some extent, the various [indiscernible] assets. And then there is a handful of smaller competitors, regional privately held that participate and compete on a more regional basis. So I think depending upon which one the facilities the competitive landscape changes a bit.

I think the biggest opportunity we have with this business is Alumet has got a really solid reputation for the product quality they provide and the service levels that they provide to their customers. And I think you marry that up with some of the processors, systems and capabilities and really strategic philosophy that we have at GBC and A.J. Oster and I think there is a nice opportunity for us to make one plus one equal five.

Brian Drab

Okay, great. It sounds like a very good acquisition for you guys. I'm wondering if you could give us a little historical look at some detail around the growth rates over the last few years of Alumet and margins I don't know if you could share anything there or EBITDA per pound anything to kind of give us a sense for how this business has looked historically?

Christopher Kodosky

Yes, I mean, I would say it's a similar growth prospect as A.J. Oster we are talking about single-digit. The one factor that's important here from a profit perspective is that it is a smaller company. And so economies of scale are important and while the top-line may grow single-digits, there’s an incrementally stronger benefit on the bottom-line because of the economies of scale. So the bottom-line does grow faster.

I don’t think we’re prepared to get into specific quantification of per pound rates, et cetera, but it’s one of the reasons why we acquired it is A.J. Oster’s metrics are more favorable and we do see opportunity for improvement at Alumet. We’ve disclosed kind of where we think the historical dollars were 5ish million and the $60 million sort of annual pre pound volumes. As far as the future, et cetera I think at this point in time it’s not something we are prepared to answer.

Brian Drab

Got it. How about Christopher gross margin relative to yours that are around 11 to 13 historically?

Christopher Kodosky

11 to 13 will probably be the total GBC I don’t think we really disclosed the A.J. Oster side, I don’t probably do that on Alumet either.

Brian Drab

Okay, all right. And then…

Christopher Kodosky

If you take the predict I mean here in, but probably that’s what we’re working through today.

Brian Drab

Right, okay no understood, just I’ve got to ask the questions.

Christopher Kodosky

Fine, we’re going to do our jobs and we got to do ours.

Brian Drab

Right. So the last one I have for you at the moment, just as we look at the guidance and your comment that it will be closer to the lower end of the guidance and what that means for the fourth quarter. Where you’re coming out at around $0.20 per pound plus or minus for the fourth quarter EBITDA per pound and I think that’s a lot of -- you talked about some of -- what’s going on in the end markets and other seasonality, but is that kind of a fair assessment that EBITDA per pound is ticking down sequentially meaningfully and what are the major factors driving that?

John Wasz

Yes, Brian it usually does in the fourth quarter and that’s the result of the outages and other things that we do at our major mills in the fourth quarter. But as you think about volumes, I would say it’s a safe bet to think that our third quarter and fourth quarter volumes will be somewhat similar, which basically mean that if you look back on 2016 volumes will be in and around the same.

Now that’s absent the fact that here over the last few weeks we’ve seen a little bit of a pickup in activity level. But as we think about volume we’re really thinking about it and saying okay, year-over-year, quarter-over-quarter the munitions issues been an issue, in the third quarter we had coinage difference. But it’s important to point out that in the first quarter of this year we saw coinage actually blow out the previous first quarter.

And that’s part and parcel to how we -- why we’re such a terrific supplier to that customer is because we’ve inventoried and positioned product so that we can meet their ever-changing needs. And I would also like to point out that we’re pleased to report that we did just reach agreement with the U.S. Mint and have just signed another five year commitment to continue to be a valued supplier to them.

And then you got the B&H issues and I feel like we’re making great progress in working with our customers to help them not lose business to foreign imported parts at the Chase. And then as we mentioned with A.J. Oster the domestic issues I think we’re making real good progress there and Puerto Rico will get better, but probably won’t be up to full speed until sometime next year.

Christopher Kodosky

Yes and Brian I don’t know you referenced a $0.20 per pound number there, if I just take the low end of the volume guidance and subtract out sort of year-to-date and do the same with the high end and the same with the EBITDA I'm coming up with a adjusted per pound EBITDA on the low end at $0.175 and at the high end $0.205. So I think yours $0.20 might be a little higher if you’re sighting the middle, I’d sight somewhere more in the $0.19-ish range in the middle.

Brian Drab

All right that’s why I said plus or minus because I don’t want to pin you down to exact number, but that is very helpful color there. We’re actually coming out at around $0.19 too. So that’s helpful. Okay, thanks guys.

Christopher Kodosky

Sure, thanks.

Phil Gibbs

Hey good morning.

John Wasz

Good morning, Phil.

Christopher Kodosky

Good morning, Phil.

Phil Gibbs

John, can you give us an update on the munitions side, obviously weaken in the quarter. But any line of sight on that business improving in the fourth quarter or picking up into the first half. I mean, any color you could provide and kind of a perspective outlook here would be helpful?

John Wasz

So if you just hearken back to the third quarter of this year, we were off as a total company still 18 million pounds, 16 million of it was at Olin Brass and roughly two thirds of that was munitions, so 9 million to 10 million pounds. I think roughly half of that was the result of continuing the destocking in the channel.

The other half of it was give or take whatever, the other half was anomalies as a result of 2016 third quarter being stronger as a result of the motor outage in the second quarter of '16. And then maybe some continued aftershocks of the customer that had an issue with their facility in the first quarter of 2017, which is subsequently now up and running.

So that's kind of just how to think about the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, I think we're going to continue to see destocking. And as we think about 2018, I'm of the view that we should see munitions volumes improve as to how much who knows. But the fundamental underlying reality is that Shooting Sports continue to be increasing in popularity.

And that coupled with other elements leads us to believe that the volumes can't continue at the level they have done over the last couple of quarters. If you look at the last five years and you compare where we are today to the five year average, we're currently clicking away at underneath the average.

Phil Gibbs

Okay. Really appreciate that in terms of the view on the bad selection versus last year that's solid for us I appreciate it. And on the guidance Christopher you said the volumes on the lower end of the range. That doesn't necessarily suggest that the EBITDA has to be on the lower end of the range you're just talking about the volume side?

Christopher Kodosky

Sorry say that again?

Phil Gibbs

You said, volumes on the lower end of the full year range on -- for your full year view. I'm saying that doesn't mean that the EBITDA has to be on the lower end of that range?

Christopher Kodosky

Correct. And also Phil just to point out too, we saw your published analyst comments from last night. And I probably instead have said this on the release. Our volume and EBITDA guidance doesn't include anything related to the insurance proceeds. It also does not include anything related to the Alumet acquisition. And as we said before from a profit perspective, marginal impact on the profit perspective. But just see to the volume perspective we've got nothing in our guidance for volume partly because there is not a significant profit impact.

John Wasz

So leading towards the lower end on volume Phil and that's without any consideration of Alumet volumes.

Phil Gibbs

Okay. So if that's the case, where would the counter seasonal pickup in volume be for the business? Because volumes are normally down somewhat relative to the third quarter.

John Wasz

Yes, I think we had an unusual third quarter. So that's a great question. But you're right, I mean it's historically you're looking at either your second quarter as the strong or your third quarter as the strongest usually the first quarter is the third strongest, and then the fourth quarter is the weakest. But I think this year our third quarter because of the issues that we faced at Olin Brass with munitions and coinage being a pretty sizable volume differential results in some parity between the third quarter and the fourth quarter in 2017.

Christopher Kodosky

Yes, to maybe to say it different way it’s not too much that there is recovery in the fourth quarter it’s more that there is seasonably low in the third quarter.

Phil Gibbs

Okay, that’s fair. Anyway to couch the normal outage costs on an absolute basis in the fourth quarter versus what you normally see?

John Wasz

I think last year we have said it was around $4-ish million in Q2, Q3 last year I would say that there was not a significant amount of increased cost associated with the production outage. There was definitely a benefit from a volume and leverage standpoint to the bottom -line.

Phil Gibbs

No, I am just asking normal seasonal maintenance outages in Q4 in terms of what the impact should be relative to the third quarter, a few million bucks, I would think?

John Wasz

Yes, I would think in line with the volumes too.

Phil Gibbs

And my last question Christopher is just can you provide us any free cash flow update for the full year?

Christopher Kodosky

Yes, I think for the full year we are probably expecting a decrease for the levels I told you last quarter, in this sense that we are probably going to be in the 40s right now as oppose to the 60s and the biggest driver of that is some strategic builds on inventory that we have made in the year and we will be leading those off, but not fully through the rest of the year.

Phil Gibbs

Okay, perfect. Thanks very much.

Christopher Kodosky

Yes.

Scott Hamilton

Thank you, everyone, for joining us today and for your continued interest in and support of Global Brass and Copper. And we look forward to speaking with you again during our fourth quarter conference call. And thank you everyone and have a great day.

