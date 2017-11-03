DDR: A Stable REIT With A Positive Future

Company

DDR Corp. (DDR) is currently an undervalued REIT that has strong potential to return to previous price levels. The strong financial position of their tenants and well-placed real estate in affluent areas mitigate a lot of concerns surrounding REITs recently. I believe the market has currently mispriced the company and will begin to see the promise the company holds in the near future.



Macroeconomic/Industry Outlook

Recently there’s been a lot of discussion surrounding the uncertainty of corporations that have a large retail presence as the rise of e-commerce continues to displace these businesses. With a large portion of this REIT’s portfolio and 2/3 of their ABR coming from shopping centers comprised of retail stores it is definitely something investors should take note of.

I don’t see the rise of e-commerce and fall of physical retail locations being an immediate problem for DDR Corp. The delinquency rate on commercial real estate loans has been on a steady decline since Q2 2010 according to data released by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. With large online retailers already in place this trend doesn’t seem to yet have a large impact on physical retailers as far as delinquencies go. The eventual trend of failing retail stores and the REITs that own them will be slow. Additionally, I believe much of this factor is already priced into the security. Given this slow decline DDR Corp. could reposition their real estate assets more strategically to combat failing retail outlets and could still very well succeed in the long run. This could include working with tenants that have an "experience" aspect to the business (movie theaters, Ulta, PetSmart, etc.) or getting into commercial office buildings.

The possibility of rising interest rates is also something to be considered by the REIT investor. Some analysts are citing historical data showing a strong inverse correlation between REIT prices and interest rates while others claim the rising interest rates are emblematic of our stronger economy which will help REIT prices. Whichever factor prevails it still stands that increases in the Fed Funds Rate and interest rates will be slow coming and that they should have a marginal impact on the stock in the near future.

Despite a declining unemployment rate since 2010, our economy currently sitting near full employment and inflation rates having spent lengths of time at, very near or above the Fed’s targeted 2.0% we have seen interest increases have been sluggish. And even though the pace has been picking up lately, any indicator showing the slightest bit of economic uncertainty could grind moving interest rates to a halt. However, under the assumption that interest rates do rise and do so at a rapid pace I think that DDR Corp. will still do fine. They have a large portfolio of assets and if our economy is doing well and rates rise they will profit from the increased rent they can charge. Even with rate increase rates are still low and still would remain lower than rates we’ve seen in previous years ensuring DDR Corp. could take advantage of cheap debt financing.

Peer Comparison

REIT Dividend Yield P/FFO FRT 3.08% 4.98 REG 3.28% 11.04 CDR 3.45% 132.80 NNN 4.46% 13.32 O 4.47% 12.07 WRI 4.74% 15.69 SKT 5.43% 15.28 KIM 5.55% 15.84 RPT 6.52% 24.03 DDR 8.54% 27.24

Valuation

In order to value DDR Corp. I used two models, a net asset value model and a discounted dividend model both of which are shown below.

To construct the NAV model I broke down their revenue into two major sources of income (rental income and real estate operations commissions & fees). I then came up with a forward NOI for each source. In order to do this, I used forecasted revenue estimates from Bloomberg for the 2017 and 2018 years. I then used historical data to find out, on average, what the percent of revenue was for rental income, commissions & fees and operating expenses. Operating under the assumption this proportions won’t be materially different from previous averages in the near future I applied these to forecasted 2017/2018 revenues to develop 2017/2018 NOIs for both commissions/fees and rental income. Using linear interpolation from current NOI I determined the Q3 forward NOI (approximately 12 months from now) for rental income to be $507.6mm and for commissions/fees to be $34.1mm. I found a 6.8% capitalization rate from a calculation used in a debt covenant for their RLOC detailed on Bloomberg.

The NAV model shows the REIT currently trading at a discount of just under 1% using the 6.8% capitalization rate. A further sensitivity analysis conducted on the model with capitalization rates ranging from 6.0-7.0% shows the price target for the company being in the $8.25-$11.55/share range. Thus presenting strong upside return potential and very limited downside return potential from the current share price of $8.90.

The dividend discount model was constructed off of a couple simple assumptions. First, I assumed that dividends would continue to increase overtime at the same average rate they had been from 2014-2016. This is a reasonable assumption because despite volatility in earnings there has been a gradual and consistent increase in dividends over this period of time. My next assumption was that the next dividend issued by the company will have an increase at the same average rate of change from 2014-2016 previously mentioned. This is also a reasonable assumption because the company has increased dividends roughly every year since 2012.

Below you can see the chart detailing the results from the discounted dividend model. Though I kept the assumptions for dividend increases in the immediate future similar to past increases I developed 3 different possibilities for the terminal value of the stock in the model which I have noted as low terminal growth rate, medium terminal growth rate and high terminal growth rate. The low terminal growth rate was based off the 2014-2017 average increase (including 0% increasing 2016-2017). The high terminal growth rate was based off a trend of stagnating dividend increases in the future but did not include the no increase in 2017 assuming it was an anomaly. And the medium terminal growth rate was an average of these two numbers assuming that the no increase in 2017 will have some impact on future dividend increases but not as much as shown in the low terminal growth rate.

Looking at these three different possibilities we have price targets of $7.15, $9.60 and $15.09 respectively. Presenting a downside of 19.7%, an upside of 7.9% and an upside of 69.6% respectively.

Final Decision

Coming to a final decision on the price target I would be looking more to the NAV model as this is more of an industry standard method of valuing REITs compared to the DDM. The purpose of the DDM was to see if there was a drastic difference in price between the two models which there was not. In determining a final price target utilizing the NAV model it was necessary to pick a specific capitalization rate. I picked 6.5% which was directly in the middle of my sensitivity analysis of 6.0-7.0%. This gives a final 12-month price target of $9.77/share presenting a 9.8% return (capital appreciation of the share price) off the REIT. Considering that many other REITs will be negatively impacted due to floating rate mortgages during this period and the company already has a strong dividend this return is very reasonable given the current economic climate.

Factoring in the company’s current financial standing, outlook on macroeconomic factors that could have a material impact on the share price of the REIT and the valuation methods I used I would say the company is definitely a buy. Despite the fact that they are priced slightly higher than their peers and some macroeconomic concerns they have the highest dividend out of the REITs I compared and a solid real estate portfolio. I see a lot of upside potential with minimal downside risks in the immediate (12-month) future.

I think there is strong potential for positive returns indicated by both the models I've created and the strategic advantages the company holds that I've pointed out. Holding the company for a period of 12 months would be safe and reliable returns should be seen through this period. Due to uncertainty in interest rates and their impact outside of this timeframe I think that the company should be reassessed at that time before holding it longer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.