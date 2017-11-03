Is Silver Signaling That A Gold Rally Lies Ahead?

Gold rose to a one-week high on Thursday on the back of a weaker dollar. Along with the slipping dollar index, increased demand from Chinese retail investors provided support for gold. Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,278 after hitting its highest level since Oct. 26. December gold futures edged up 0.1 percent to $1,278. Gold is at a critical juncture and will likely make a key reversal next week. In this commentary we'll examine the market clues as to gold's most likely near-term direction.

There were some market-moving headlines in the last two days worth mentioning. First, the event investors were waiting for all week was finally made official on Thursday. President Trump formally nominated Jerome Powell as the next head of the Fed. Many observers consider Powell to be a centrist and expect he will continue the monetary policy of outgoing Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

Meanwhile the Fed kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, noting solid U.S. economic growth and the strong job market while downplaying the impact of recent hurricanes. Some Fed watchers see this as a sign the Fed is on track to lift borrowing costs in December, although the Fed remained uncommitted. The Fed's decision to leave the benchmark rate unchanged undoubtedly helped buoy gold investors' spirits since they view rising rates as undesired competition for gold.

Investors were also greeted to an even bigger announcement on Thursday concerning U.S. tax policy. The dollar pulled back from its 3 1/2-month high as the U.S. House unveiled its latest tax reform bill. Highlights of the bill include an immediate and permanent reduction in the corporate tax rate from 35% to 20%, a repeal of state and local tax deductions, a limit for mortgage interest deductions on new home loans of less than $500,000, and no major changes to 401((NYSE:K)) tax laws. The bill also calls for reducing the number of tax brackets from seven to four - 12%, 25%, 35%, and 39.6% - with the rate for top earners remaining unchanged.

While the above mentioned headlines had at least some impact on the dollar and the gold price, the key drivers for gold are going largely unnoticed by the financial media. One development which could have serious implications for the intermediate-term gold outlook is the market for high-yield corporate debt. Junk bond prices have been weakening lately, as the graph of the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), below, testifies.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

This chart is a reminder that gold's safe-haven bid could quickly be revived if the junk bond market shows significant weakness in the coming weeks. One reflection of the increased softness in the market for high-yield corporate debt is the growing number of energy-related stocks and bond funds which have made new 52-week lows on the NYSE lately. One reason for gold's lack of direction since September has been the diminution of investor fear as stocks around the world have made huge strides and geopolitical worries have diminished. A revival of fear - be it financial or political in nature - would almost certainly increase demand for safety-oriented assets, including gold, Treasuries and the yen.

In my previous commentary I pointed out two technical factors which suggest that gold could still rebound in November despite its recent underperformance. One factor is the near-term strength in the Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index ((Pending:CRB)), currently at a 6-month high (see chart below). The other is the crude oil price, which is also at a 6-month high. Leadership in the oil price often generates buying interest among commodity fund managers in gold due to the perception that the inflation trade is becoming more attractive.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Another factor which I didn't mention last time is the silver market. Silver often leads gold at critical short-term junctures, and the 2-day close above the 15-day moving average in the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) should be treated as a "heads up" that gold could soon follow silver's lead. (Incidentally, a closing above the 16.18 level in SLV would technically confirm an immediate-term bottom in that ETF per the rules of my technical trading discipline). The gold price by contrast remains under its 15-day MA, though that may soon change if the latest strength in silver is any indication.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Combined with the continued strength in crude oil, copper, and CRB, the odds are certainly beginning to stack up in gold's favor for a rally attempt in November. The iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU) attempted to rally above its 15-day moving average on Thursday but failed to close above the immediate-term trend line. A weekly close above the 15-day MA on Friday, however, would telegraph a coming rally effort next week. Meanwhile, I'm still long the IAU above the 12.11 level (stop) and I expect the directionless trend in the ETF will soon be resolved - and hopefully in a way which favors the bulls.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Turning our attention to the gold mining stocks, the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU) is currently testing its pivotal low from last week. Another close above the 5-day moving average (yellow line in chart below) would likely buy the XAU some breathing room and allow the bulls to run the shorts for perhaps a few days (as is usually the case following a simple 2-day close above the 5-day MA). Much like the gold price, the actively traded gold mining stocks are at a critical juncture right now and the next couple of trading sessions will likely pave the way for the immediate-term (1-4 week) trend.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

The main consideration for the XAU, however, is that the price line remains under the 15-day moving average. This of course means that the dominant immediate-term trend is still down. In light of this I don't advocate trying to "catch the dagger" in anticipation of a bottom. An immediate-term bottom will be confirmed when the XAU closes two days higher above the 15-day MA.

Ideally, the next rally above the 15-day moving average in the XAU index should be accompanied by an upward turn in the short-term directional indicator for the gold mining stocks. This indicator is based on the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the 10-week new highs-new lows in the 50 most actively traded gold mining shares. This indicator normally leads, and always confirms, rallies or declines in the XAU due to its tendency to reflect incremental demand for gold stocks on a short-term basis. The directional indicator shown below has been declining in recent weeks, telling us that the near-term path of least resistance for the gold mining stocks has been down. An upside reversal is therefore needed to confirm that internal momentum for the gold stocks as a group improved.

Chart created by Clif Droke

For now, the waiting game continues as the gold stock market tries to establish a low and reverse the trend which has been underway since September. Incidentally, I'm in a cash position with regard to the gold and silver mining stocks and await the next confirmed immediate-term bottom signal in the XAU per the rules of my technical trading discipline.

