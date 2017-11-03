WWE Should Heed Lessons From Its 2014 Crash Before Upcoming TV Rights Negotiations

On Thursday, October 26, 2017, on the heels of a strong quarterly report, World Wrestling Entertainment's (NYSE:WWE) stock price climbed above the $24 for the first time since April 2014.

Three years ago, fervor was growing during the lead-up to the announcement for WWE’s new domestic television deal, coupled with the launch of the new over-the-top WWE Network service. Analyst expectations flew sky high, and the stock tumbled (-20%) following WWE’s April 7, 2014, announcement that WrestleMania 30 had only garnered 667,287 subscribers, well short of the high expectations that WWE would have no problem immediately gaining a million domestic subs. The after-hours May 15, 2014, announcement that a multi-year NBCU agreement for U.S. licensing had been completed again at closer to 1.5x previous levels fell short of the elevated analyst predictions that expected double or tripling of domestic television rights. Stock opened the next morning trading at $10.55, down 43% from the previous day’s close.

The fundamental drivers of the crash three years ago were miscalculation on two key areas:

(1) Overconfidence in the possible transition speed and market size for WWE to move from its legacy pay-per-view business to an over-the-top monthly subscription service.

(2) Overconfidence in the ability of WWE to negotiate a domestic massive television rights deal on the basis of its loyal viewership.

In 2017, we stand at a similar precipice.

Proponents of a WWE rosy outlook will point to the opportunities for growth in the WWE Network (particularly in the international marketplace) and the upcoming massive upside stemming from their new domestic television and digital programming rights which will take effect starting in last quarter of 2019.

I believe there are three key learnings from 2014 for WWE.

(A) Announce Earlier; Disrupt Less

When WWE announced its new domestic television rights deal, it was already May 2014. Its current deal was about to run out in less than five months. At the same time, WWE was anxious to launch the WWE Network in 2014 in time for WrestleMania 30. However, that involved launching an expensive OTT service, which would immediately cannibalize PPV revenue. WWE ended up launching the WWE Network (February 2014) before it finished its domestic television rights negotiations. Even Vince McMahon admitted they were “a little disappointed with the (NBCU) deal” and that the Network launch had “definitely had a negative impact” on the 2014-2019 U.S. TV rights.

This time, WWE has a plan to complete negotiations far in advance of the current licensing agreements expiring. In the most recent conference call following Q3’17 results, WWE indicated its plans for when to expect announcement on its future distribution plans for its three largest television rights deals (United States, United Kingdom, and India). The U.S. deal was tentatively scheduled to be announced between May 2018 and September 2018, which would provide a balance of 12-18 months before the current licensing agreement runs out.

In addition, WWE has ostensibly completed their global roll-out of the WWE Network service.

In 2014, WWE rushed a 200+ country global launch in August 2014 following the lackluster domestic growth and amid internal cost-cutting measures. Key markets United Kingdom and Ireland were added in January 2015. A version of the WWE Network (originally lacking live airing of PPV content) was launched in India in November 2015 (pay-per-view events began broadcasting live on Indian WWE Network accounts in 2017). Germany and Japan came aboard in January 2016 and in August 2017, WWE announced that the WWE Network was now available in mainland China through a revenue-sharing deal with Chinese entity PPTV.

At this point, the WWE Network is essentially available in all key markets worldwide. Most countries have the $9.99 over-the-top streaming service while in some places, distribution partners such as Rogers Communications (Canada) and OSN (Middle East) offer premium linear channels, coupled with authenticated access via WWE Network apps. Pricing also varies in markets like the United Kingdom (£9.99) and Ireland (€12.99) as well as when the WWE Network is offered through distribution partners like PPTV in Mainland China (¥30/month or ¥198/year).

One advantage compared to the last negotiation cycle is that the completion of the worldwide roll-out for the WWE Network means that WWE’s OTT service should no longer be a major stumbling block in television rights negotiations.

One of the main reasons for the scattered launch dates for the global markets from 2014 through 2017 was the trickiness in making peace with the media companies holding the local licensing deals. Many of these partners had originally offered television rights deals with the expectation they’d be splitting the revenue generated from traditional WWE pay-per-view revenues between themselves and WWE.

(B) Get cozy with NBCU; figure out WWE Network strategy

While WWE continues to announce one-off television rights deals (for instance, WWE has announced new television deals in Portugal, Caribbean, Australia, Colombia, Turkey, Philippines, Japan, South Africa, France in just 2017), the bulk of its annual television rights revenue comes from three agreements: United States (NBCU), United Kingdom/Ireland (BSkyB), and India (Ten Sports). Together, these key agreements last through late 2019 and represent about three quarters of WWE’s total television revenue.

Domestically, Raw ratings have continued to decline year over year and moved to a permanent three-hour format starting in July 2012. Smackdown ratings have been boosted by a move to stronger USA Network from sister station SyFy in January 2015 and a move to live weekly broadcasts in July 2016 (which coincided with the “brand split” - a reintroduction of separate Raw and Smackdown rosters, events, and storylines.)

Meanwhile, the television rights fees are guaranteed revenue with built-in annual escalators. So, while WWE may be attracting fewer regular viewers each week, the company is still generating more revenue than ever before. And, that’s critical because WWE continues to make promises for record adjusted OIBDA ($108 million to $112 million for 2017, at least $115 million for 2018).

WWE needs to remain focused on keeping NBCUniversal happy. WWE has been an integral part to contributing to USA Network’s top rated place on Cable television. However, professional wrestling has long been plagued with low ad-rates. WWE’s focus on delivering PG-programming is tied to their desire to improve the perception of pro-wrestling among blue-chip advertisers. As discussed by Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer Michelle Wilson in the latest conference call, WWE and NBCU have added 70 new advertisers in the past three years, including “brands like Nationwide, Toyota, Cricket Wireless, Sprint, Pfizer and Kraft”.

The guaranteed revenue from television rights provides stability, at least for a few years, for WWE. Still, WWE cannot simply ignore the underlying factors around eroding television audiences. After all, they need to present themselves as a lucrative business opportunity for any television networks willing to make an offer. Furthermore, about a quarter of WWE’s annual revenue involves more fickle revenue streams such as live events and venue and online merchandise sales, which can be damaged by decreases in WWE popularity.

Oddly enough, one area where WWE’s waning and waxing popularity isn’t strongly reflected is in its WWE Network. While the OTT service is continuing to grow year over year, the majority of its growth is now concentrated in the lead-up to WrestleMania. The rest of the year is mostly defensive - attempting to lose the least number of paid subscribers until next year’s January-April membership blitz.

As the WWE Network currently stands, the strength or number of live PPV cards offered each month does not seem to correlate with subscriber growth. The calibre of matches offered during this year’s third quarter PPV events (with Brock Lesnar, Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman) greatly exceeded last year’s events in the same time frame. Yet, remarkably, the change in number of paid subscribers between June 30 and September 30 in 2016 and 2017 was quite similar (-66,400 in Q3’2016 and -60,700 in Q3’2017). Curiously, WWE Q3 2017 did see a 24% year-over-year spike in traditional pay-per-view buys which highlights the difference between the steady WWE Network business and the peaks and valley associated with the attraction-driven traditional PPV business.

Now that WWE has completed global distribution, barring a radical change in offerings, the service can only hope for small incremental gains in certain markets and the annual WrestleMania bump. That is, unless WWE shifts gears and unleashes a brand new tiered WWE Network. On the heels of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) announcing a pricing increase, WWE may be eying a radical change to its $9.99/month strategy.

Surveys sent out by WWE indicate that the company is considering moving to a tiered WWE Network structure. This would likely involve at least one more expensive tier where additional premium content would be available (such as additional video libraries from other professional wrestling companies, for instance) and possibly a new “free” tier which would involve some programming from the linear channel along with ample advertising. In addition, WWE has discussed developed more centralized “hub” for its WWE Network users where fans could do everything from buy tickets to live events to vote on who should enter the WWE Hall of Fame to create customized playlists and engage in shared watching experiences with friends.

A tiered WWE Network offers the greatest opportunity to growing a service which is looking towards slow growth and even stagnation well short of 2 million monthly paid subscribers. WWE would have the opportunity to bifurcate its users into those that just want the new live PPV content and the hardcore fan base which is willing to spend more in order to access a deeper library along with additional user benefits. In addition, WWE could also address some of the marketplaces where $9.99 USD is simply too high for many fans (such as India) and offer something that is more appropriately priced.

(C) Strengthen balance sheet

In December 2016, WWE announced its “intention to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $175 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due [in] 2023 in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers.” Quickly, this offering was upsized to $200 million in convertible notes.

These convertible notes are “unsecured, senior obligations of WWE” with 3.375% annual interest and semi-annually payments which began in June 15, 2017. The maturity date for the notes is December 15, 2023, “unless earlier repurchased or converted” whereas WWE could settle “in cash, shares of WWE Class A common stock or a combination thereof, at WWE’s election.”

The transaction netted WWE about $193.4 million, which the company has said it would use for “supporting execution of long-term strategy”.

Historically, WWE has held very little debt - $21.6 million airplane debt from 2013, a $200 million revolving credit facility (mostly untapped) and a $35 million film production credit line. (This is an interesting contrast to say, UFC, and millions it spends annually on servicing its debt.)

Interestingly, the initial conversion price of the Notes was “40.1405 shares of Class A common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes (which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $24.91 per share of Class A common stock).” Since the Q3’2017 earnings announcement, WWE stock has been trading at higher than this $24.91 price. That means convertible note holders could, if they chose, convert their notes into class A shares and sell their shares for a profit.

Asked about the $200 million convertible note offering, Chief Strategy and Chief Financial Officer George Barrios said during the Q1’2017 conference call, “the reason was general corporate purposes as well as we feel having a visibly strong balance sheet that shows the flexibility that we have helps us when we are negotiating and most of the times with companies much larger than ourselves.”

One area that WWE has historically struggled is with free cash flow covering the annual dividends. (About half of the annual dividends go to class B shareholders which are limited to “Vincent McMahon, Linda McMahon, any descendant of either of them, any entity which is wholly owned and is controlled by any combination of such persons or any trust, all the beneficiaries of which are any combination of such persons.”)

Fiscal Year Net cash provided by operating activities Purchases of other property and equipment and other assets Free Cash Flow Dividends FCF cover Dividends? 2016 56,621 (29,904) 26,717 (36,564) no 2015 49,554 (20,010) 29,544 (36,345) no 2014 54,687 (11,901) 42,786 (36,150) yes 2013 23,753 (25,032) (1,279) (35,979) no 2012 63,051 (33,890) 29,161 (35,815) no 2011 63,186 (27,956) 35,230 (47,809) no 2010 39,804 (12,314) 27,490 (83,643) no 2009 116,407 (5,525) 110,882 (82,269) yes 2008 36,243 (26,561) 9,682 (81,397) no 2007 98,163 (18,516) 79,647 (68,664) yes

As of the end of the third quarter, WWE has added about $71 million in cash and $89 million in short-term investments to its balance sheet since December 2015. Presumably, this gives WWE more flexibility when it is negotiating deals, making venture investments, or completing capital investments. While it’s easy to imagine more exotic scenarios involving competitive rivals (New Japan, Impact, Ring of Honor), it’s much more realistic to assume that this cash influx is simply leverage against its next television deal and gives it some wiggle room as it approaches the negotiation table.

Conclusion

No one knows what exactly will happen to the pay television ecosystem in the coming years. Will a live entertainment property such as WWE receive a premium in the marketplace or will a lack of suitors and evolving media landscape prevent a bidding war?

However, WWE has been making smart moves to strengthen its balance sheet and continue to cultivate a strong relationship with its current domestic television partner (NBC Universal). It has outlined a timetable where it will make its announcements well in advance, and it has completed the cumbersome and difficult transition from a traditional pay-per-view events business to a steadier subscription service. While it appears to be nearing the natural ceiling in terms of paid subscribers, there are still pricing and tiering options left on the table to drive incremental revenue from its OTT service.

Currently, television rights with contractual escalations are providing WWE with the revenue stability required for it to promise and deliver record profits. Right now, the most important thing for WWE is to keep its corporate media partners happy and avoid over-promising anything.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.