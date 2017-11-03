La Nina Coming? Implications And A Look At Commodities

The 2017 Hurricane Season and More Proof of a Global Climate Change Crisis?

Since we last spoke to you in September, we were in the midst of one of the strongest hurricane seasons since 2005, brought on by a combination of a warming Atlantic and developing weak La Niña. Not to make light of hurricanes and their devastating effects to millions of people, but if you want to see how I braved the "not so serious" elements here in Sarasota (we escaped a catastrophe with Irma, as she hit Cuba and moved inland across southwest Florida) click here. You will get a kick out of this video, especially the "Lance Armstrong helmet"

Are we in a climate change crisis? Scott's full article sheds light on the subject here.

The damage and destruction in areas from Houston, Texas to Puerto Rico and the island of St. Croix was one for the record books. Scott Mathews of The Dow Corporation discusses the origin of the Chinese word for "crisis" and addresses the global warming/climate change issue so eloquently. As Scott says, " It is often quoted. You've been hearing it or reading it for years. Politicians and business celebrities use it in their opening lines. Motivational speakers woo their audiences with it. It is the proclamation that the Chinese character for "crisis" is a formation comprised of two characters: one signifies "danger" while "opportunity" is the meaning of the other. Check it out at your favorite online research source, and you'll find that this story is nothing but Fake Etymology (bogus word origin).

What about La Niña?

There is a lot of talk about a developing La Niña and what the implications may be to global commodities. The name La Niña originates from the Spanish term meaning "the little girl", analogous to El Niño meaning "the little boy". It has also in the past been called anti-El Niño. Cool ocean temperatures in the central equatorial Pacific continue to create La Niña type conditions.

Some of the most reliable "weather trending" markets of a La Niña is the dry Argentina weather that can affect soybean (SOY) yields through December and dry winter and spring weather over the U.S. plains that could lower U.S. wheat yields. In addition, wet weather usually benefits cocoa crops in west Africa. So after a demand rally in cocoa on stronger European grind data, history usually suggests bigger crops and lower prices for cocoa in the months ahead. Wet weather in northern Brazil is also benefiting the coffee crop, after previous dry fall weather and has kept pressure on this market.

Right now, however, the soybean market will be trying weigh the impacts of the upcoming USDA crop report and whether U.S. yields will be slightly lower than forecasted, vs. bearish global stocks and generally good weather in South America--for the moment. Soybean prices have a strong seasonal to be long for 3-5 weeks after November 15th due to the demand side of the equation.

For natural gas, usually we see a warmer first part of the winter and cold 2nd half during La Nina events. So the odds of any major weather related rally in natural gas, if we get it, is more likely later in winter.

Look at Commodities the last few months

The rally in the Bloomberg Commodity Index (above) has been inspired by higher crude oil prices and the recent rally in silver and copper. The one agricultural commodity that has seen a modest rally has been sugar (ETF:CANE) inspired by a continued reduction in sugar produced in Brazil due to a price advantage of ethanol over sugar. The replenishment of Thailand's reservoirs last spring and generally a good Indian monsoon this season, were production sparks that pressured sugar over the course of the spring and summer and erased a previous heavy net long position. For clients, we will be looking more closely at production potential in the next 12 months for global sugar, as this will be important to sugar prices in the months ahead.

Back in September and October, there were some huge trading opportunities in heating oil, crude and gasoline spreads inspired by the whims of hurricane Harvey and Irma. Initially, we forecasted Harvey to be a lot worse for the Houston region than many weather forecast services. Refinery shut-downs helped spawn a huge rally in gasoline versus the rest of the crude complex. However, once the dust settled, too many speculators were left with gasoline length. The market caved in on non-hurricane fundamentals and the fact that Gulf Coast refineries went back on-line relatively quickly. Winter weather in the eastern United States and in Europe will have an important influence on the spread between heating oil and gasoline. A warm early winter and lack of snow cover due to a positive Arctic Oscillation Index and weak La Niña would tend to help gasoline over heating oil if it occurs.

Cotton (ETN:BAL) has been bouncing back and forth on the U.S. hurricane season, some frost talk in west Texas recently vs. large global stocks and China's reserves. The orange juice market, which now has only about 25% of the trading volume it had five years ago, bounced about 15% on a wet Florida fall brought on by hurricane Irma, in which up to 50% of the remaining fruit on trees has fallen off. Florida has the smallest citrus crop since 1947. If it was not for the fact that coconut water and other beverages are in much greater demand today, orange juice prices would be sharply higher than they are now.

Most of the weather related commodities from corn (ETF: CORN), wheat (ETF:WEAT), to natural gas (ETF:UNG) and coffee (ETF:JO) have been under pressure from a combination of large stockpiles of grains, U.S. harvest pressure to increased production of natural gas and a warm start to climatological winter (Nov. 1). The wheat market has also been under pressure from a variety of non weather factors, such as China cutting its minimum purchase price for wheat in over a decade (see article here). In addition, huge global stocks, brought on by a record Russian wheat harvest this fall, has more than made up for the short-fall in the Australian and Northern Plains spring wheat crop. We mentioned a possible buy in this ETF last summer, but since then, prices have fallen back about 10%. La Niña could help to rally this market, but our confidence is not nearly as high about a bull market in wheat, as it was forecasting the easing of Brazil's coffee drought and lower prices more than a month ago, or catching the top of the natural gas move.

CLIMATECH (above), our proprietary software, is directly helping our clients, ranging from one of the world's largest food companies to the government of Australia, in making important farming, hedging and trading decisions involving everything from cocoa to sugar and cotton. Here we see the expected 3 month rainfall forecast, centered in South America. It suggests continued good weather for Brazil soybeans and coffee, but some potential issues for Argentina crops in the weeks ahead. What does it say for winter weather and the energy markets and what is our feeling about multiple markets? To find out more, email us at bestweathersubscriptions@gmail.com

Speaking of coffee, more than a month ago, we advised clients from our Climatech program that, despite the rough start to the early bloom, Brazil coffee (ETF: JO) would improve from favorable weather in late autumn. As a result, coffee prices have dropped about 15% the last 5 weeks on expectations of a huge 2018 crop and an "on cycle" crop year. The one problem with getting too bearish coffee at these levels, is the record short 49,000+ contracts by speculators. It will take Brazil hedgers to sell the market aggressively to get coffee prices down below $1.10, something they might not do until more is known about the status of their crop. A warm winter (if it occurs), combined with wet conditions in the coffee regions, would be the most bearish scenario for prices in the months ahead. I don't think that wet weather in Vietnam delaying their coffee harvest is enough of a bullish impact to the market, as global coffee crops are rebounding.

A tropical cyclone headed towards Vietnam could keep Robusta prices firm in the days ahead, but longer term La Nina could result in a rebound in global production.

Cocoa prices (ETN:NIB) have benefited lately from a strong seasonal relationship in prices, brought on by stronger demand from Europe and too big of a short position. A year ago with most traders bullish, we painted a bearish outlook on our forecast for a weak Harmattan Wind in west African and a rebound in global cocoa production. Prices fell some 30% on our suggestion and, for the moment, weather has taken a back seat in the market. La Niña typically results in lower prices in late winter or early spring, and is something we are going to pay close attention to in the months ahead.

In summer, La Nina will create many trading opportunities in grains, softs and energy markets this winter, but it is usually El Nino, not La Nina events that have more of a positive impact on soft commodities, whereas grain prices often react more favorable during La Nina.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.