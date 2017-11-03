TOP Ships: Dangerous Shipping Stock

I am expecting another share count increase of up to 78% by the end of 2017, based on the most recent filings from October 2017.

Source: TradingView

Note

I have previously covered TOP Ships (TOPS), so investors should view this article as an update to my last investment thesis on the company.

Company Update

Since my last article dated September 12, 2017, "investors" (probably we should better say "daytraders"/"swingtraders") have been going through a wild "pump and dump for the best dilution results" scheme, resulting in another 1-for-2 reverse stock split on October 6, 2017.

Source: TradingView

Although the company recently announced the completion of the Kalani equity purchase agreement, fellow contributors Henrik Alex and Morningsidepark correctly pointed out that it hasn't finished entirely as Kalani is still involved with its Series C preferred shares that will need to be further converted into common shares. Based on the last filing "dilution status" update dated October 23, 2017, the company had 666 Series C convertible preferred shares (out of 7,500) outstanding, with a conversion price adjusted to $0.38. Depending on the actual exercise price, we should expect the stock to be quickly diluted with additional shares ranging from 1.8 million to 2.1 million.

A major driver to end the infamous and ruthless Kalani deals completely is that the TOPS management and also other Greek shipping companies such as DryShips (DRYS) as well as Diana Containerships (DCIX) are facing serious class action lawsuits and SEC subpoenas for their non-stop dilution and reverse stock-split actions against their shareholders while enriching themselves from transactions with Kalani Investments.

Please let me briefly explain in the following why I believe that the lawsuits and SEC subpoenas regarding enduring dilution, countless reverse stock splits, infamous self-enrichments at the cost of their shareholders from related-party transactions and from transactions with Kalani might be most likely unsuccessful, or as the respective managements often state, without merit. Instead, it appears to me that this will be a never-ending dilution and reverse-split story.

Poor US shareholder protection with an incorporated Marshall Islands company

I am not sure however if any lawsuit will be successful since TOPS and most of the other Greek shipping companies such as DRYS and DCIX are incorporated in the Republic of Marshall Islands. What most shareholders don't know is that rights and fiduciary responsibilities of directors under the laws of Marshall Islands are not clearly established like they usually are for the directors in the United States. Because of that, shareholders have more difficulties in protecting their interests when management would not act in their best interests, as the companies' actions might differ from shareholders' interests. This means that companies like TOPS, DRYS and DCIX have almost certain freedom of doing whatever they want. Apart from being called a tax haven, the US shareholder protection topic was probably the main reason for all of them to incorporate their companies in the Republic of Marshall Islands before going public in the US.

Less regulation as a foreign private issuer than US-based firms

TOPS is a Greek shipping company, like DRYS and DCIX, and because of that, it is classified as a "foreign private issuer" since it is listed on the Nasdaq. Unlike US-based companies however, the company is not obligated to file quarterly reports (10-Qs) or to provide current reports (8-Ks), disclosing significant events within four days of their occurrence. In addition to that, its officers and directors, for example TOPS CEO Evangelos Pistiolis, are exempt from the reporting and "short-swing" profit recovery provisions with respect to their purchase and sale of securities. This simply means that shareholders are not necessarily provided with any information regarding insider transactions of the company. Last but not least, TOPS is also exempt from proxy rules, and the proxy statements that it distributes will not be subject to review by the SEC! Keep this in mind for the SEC subpoena outcome!

Existing and potential investors should keep all of those warning aspects regarding shareholder protection and regulation in mind when investing in a company like TOPS which is incorporated in the Republic of Marshall Islands despite its headquarters in Greece. This is probably another reason why there are almost no institutional investors with TOPS.

Voting Power & Dilution Potential

On October 23, 2017, the company released another SEC filing, Form SC 13D/A. As discussed in my previous article, this filing discloses some very helpful information regarding the ownership of shares. The purpose of this analysis is to provide you with guidance on the upcoming share dilution based on my own calculations. In doing so, I created the following schedule representing the total shared voting power of the different entities within TOPS, the outstanding preferred shares to be converted into common shares and outstanding warrants, respectively.

Source: SEC filing

The most important update here is as follows:

Management still has absolute power on its corporate affairs and actions with 67.4% voting power, if it would not exercise all of its warrants! Even if it would exercise all of its 8.2 million warrants now, it still would have enough voting power with 43.9%. Keep this in mind for the Special Meeting of Shareholders on November 3, 2017, at 10:00am in Monaco (at 4:00am in New York City).

Based on the most recent 13.2 million outstanding shares reported, the company would dilute its shareholders roughly by another 10.3 million shares, leading to the newly estimated 23.5 million outstanding shares. In other words, the company expects the total outstanding shares to increase by 78.4%, if it exercises all of its warrants and converts its preferred shares to common stocks.

Reverse Stock Split World Championship

Because the share price has been trading for more than 30 consecutive days under $1, the company recently received written notification from the Nasdaq, indicating the closing bid price was below $1.00 per share, and because of that, the company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement for the Nasdaq's listing rules. The company has been granted a grace period to regain compliance within 180 days or until April 9, 2018.

Considering the stock split history of the company (see table and graphic below) and all the information discussed above, I don't believe shareholders need to wait that long for this. Like all my TOPS fellow contributors such as Henrik Alex, Morningsidepark and Research & Investment, we expect that the outcome of the special shareholder meeting in Monaco will result in another approval for the management to do one or more reverse splits with up to an aggregate 1-for-10,000 split ratio in the very near term and in the future.

As this will be most likely the case, we would have a new battle for the crown of the reverse stock split world championship. Right now, the mother of all reverse stock splits and dilution, DryShips, is still the number one in the world with a total of eight splits, with five in 2017 alone. But not so fast, TOP Ships is fighting hard for the crown and could make a big move with its fifth reverse split in this year as well. If this would be the case, both TOPS and DRYS would be the reverse split champions of the world, followed far behind by Diana Containerships with "only" five reverse splits, despite its latest on November 2, 2017.

Frankly speaking, like most analysts and common shareholders, it is hard to keep track with the countless record reverse splits, especially in 2017. You don't need to feel ashamed if you don't remember the amount anymore because you are definitely not alone! Because of the never-ending and overwhelming reverse split issue, I created this "schedule of shame" with the graph below and will try to keep it updated for the next ones, if required.

Source: Stocksplithistory, Own Illustration

If this wouldn't be so sad and dangerous for existing and potential shareholders, it could be somehow funny. It is remarkable that all of the three companies mentioned have performed a total of 13 reverse splits in 2017 alone. They are belonging to the Greek shipping industry and are/were connected with Kalani Investments, and once again, are incorporated in the Republic of Marshall Islands. According to the reverse stock split world championship issue based on DRYS, I would recommend to watch the "Spooky Stocks Part 1" (4:58m) published by WNY School of Real Estate. I would not mind if WNY would also publish the issue with TOPS.

Bottom Line

Since the "dilution" status update dated October 23, 2017, TOPS share price has been going through a pump and dump scheme which should have helped to reduce the 666 preferred shares outstanding. Because of this, we may see another speculative share price spike once the completion of the preferred share conversion to common stock is announced.

Nevertheless, I expect the next reverse stock split to be approved and to be done within the next 2-3 weeks. This should help the company to regain compliance with Nasdaq's listing rules, to help reduce the outstanding shares, and to start diluting its stock all over again. Because of its outstanding warrants, its high cash burn rate and negative working capital, I expect the dilution to go on for a while. See also an interview with TOPS CEO Evangelos Pistiolis in 2014, which makes me believe that I may be right with my assumptions.

After all, I can only say that this stock is definitely not for investors, so potential investors be aware of it! This stock should be only "played" by experienced daytraders or swingtraders. As long as the dilution and reverse stock split saga keeps on going, there is only one recommendation for me to make: Go Short.

However, even if you go short, please be aware of the tiny float which would come with the reverse split and the extreme volatility the stock is typically going through. There are also some pump and dump moments which could cause high losses for short sellers if they are not covering on time. Another important aspect to consider is the strong possibility of a buyout by another strategic investor such as DryShips. The rumor has been going throughout investor boards on the Internet and could be a serious consideration for a big catalyst event, if this should really happen. I will discuss this scenario in my next DRYS article.

Either way, please be aware of the extreme risks which come with this spooky stock and don't put all your eggs in one basket!

Author's note: If you liked my article, then don't miss the next one I will publish by clicking the orange "Follow" button at the top of this page or my profile. Thank you to all my readers and followers!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.