CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor: An Update

This CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) conference call transcript, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust's CEO David Schulte on Q3 2017 Results, prompted this update of the following article that I wrote on January 3, 2017.
Okay, as far as I'm concerned, its preferred is safe investment, at least for the immediate future. Therefore, let's see if it's a worthwhile investment at its present price and effective yield.
At its present price of $24.61 and fixed yearly dividend of 1.84375, it offers an effective yield of:
- 1.84375/24.61 = 7.49%
Not a bad yield for a relatively safe investment at this time.
Let's see how the commons of CORR have performed over the past year since I wrote the previous article. I monitor this because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.
It appears that over the past year, CORR's fortunes have risen as has its share price, going from $27.15/share on 11/4/16 to its current $35.41. Furthermore, during that time it has maintained its common quarterly dividend of 0.75, a substantial canary in the coal mine.
As far as this preferred investor is concerned, this CORR preferred is actually a safer bet now than it was when I last reported about it.
But is it a good investment at this price so far above par, which is callable 1/27/20?
- 1.84375/26.53 = 6.95% yield, which will be dramatically reduced when and if it's called and you lose 1.53/share.
Therefore, it's your money and your decision to make.
