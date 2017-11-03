CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor: An Update

However, at its current price is CORR-A still a good buy?

Both its common and preferred have appreciated in value nicely.

This CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) conference call transcript, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust's CEO David Schulte on Q3 2017 Results, prompted this update of the following article, Dynex Capital: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor that I wrote on January 3, 2017.

When I concluded.

Okay, as far as I'm concerned, its preferred is safe investment, at least for the immediate future. Therefore, let's see if it's a worthwhile investment at its present price and effective yield. At its present price of $24.61 and fixed yearly dividend of 1.84375, it offers an effective yield of: 1.84375/24.61 = 7.49% Not a bad yield for a relatively safe investment at this time.

Let's see how the commons of CORR have performed over the past year since I wrote the previous article. I monitor this because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.



It appears that over the past year, CORR's fortunes have risen as has its share price, going from $27.15/share on 11/4/16 to its current $35.41. Furthermore, during that time it has maintained its common quarterly dividend of 0.75, a substantial canary in the coal mine.

According to the Finviz summary of DX's financial highlights...

... this company is valued at $421.27 million. It earned $28.80 million on $88.80 million of sales. It has a book/share value of 28.88. YTD it is up a modest 1.52%. Its current D/E is reported at a tiny 0.44.

And the reason I don't take the word of analyst's seriously is better stated with the following screenshot than with 1,000 words. I have no clue why they recently downgraded this company.

As far as this preferred investor is concerned, this CORR preferred is actually a safer bet now than it was when I last reported about it.

But is it a good investment at this price so far above par, which is callable 1/27/20?

1.84375/26.53 = 6.95% yield, which will be dramatically reduced when and if it's called and you lose 1.53/share.

Therefore, it's your money and your decision to make.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.