Main Street Capital's (MAIN) CEO Vince Foster on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 03, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Mark Roberson - IR, Dennard Lascar Associates

Vince Foster - Chairman & CEO

Dwayne Hyzak - President & COO

Brent Smith - CFO

Analysts

Robert Dodd - Raymond James

Doug Mewhirter - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Presentation

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Main Street Capital Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mark Roberson with Dennard Lascar, Investor Relations. Thank you, you may begin.

Mark Roberson