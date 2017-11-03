Prospect Capital Corp.: All-In?

I aggressively doubled down on Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) yesterday, a BDC that is both loved and loathed by income investors. I think investors have turned too bearish on Prospect Capital, and I believe the present Net Asset Value discount does not properly reflect the risk of an investment in this business development company. Prospect Capital surely isn't the best income vehicle around, but fearful selling and an extreme mispricing make the BDC an interesting contrarian investment from both an income as well as a valuation perspective.

Recent Dividend Cut And Bruised Investor Sentiment

Prospect Capital is not exactly the most reliable business development company as far as dividend continuity is concerned, we all know that. Management slashed its monthly dividend payout from $0.08333/share to $0.06/share in August, reflecting a decrease of 28 percent. If you are an income investor, a dividend cut this steep hurts, a lot. However, Prospect Capital's value proposition is better than investors currently appreciate.

Of course, cutting a dividend is never a good thing for shareholders, and since Prospect Capital also shocked investors with a dividend cut in December 2014 (25% decrease in monthly cash dividend), the BDC does not have the best reputation in the BDC sector. A lot of income investors (rightfully) have a negative view on management given its history of NAV-dilutive share sales, dividend cuts, and high management fees. And given that a lot of shareholders have been burned with an investment in Prospect Capital in the last several years, there are legitimate reasons to be upset. That said, though, I think Prospect Capital makes a rather decent investment proposition given the extreme Net Asset Value discount and solid income potential over the next 12-18 months.

Here are three reasons why I think contrarian-leaning income investors may want to consider Prospect Capital on the sell-off:

1. The Discount To NAV Is Widely Exaggerated

Prospect Capital has rarely sold for a premium to NAV…And, as a matter of fact, it would be difficult to justify a premium valuation given two steep dividend cuts in three years and the company's NII underperformance over the last year. That said, though, Prospect Capital's NAV discount has gotten too large in my opinion, especially after yesterday's sell-off in the BDC sector.

Another business development company, Triangle Capital Corporation (TCAP), unexpectedly slashed its dividend by 33 percent this week. Further, the BDC announced that it was pursuing strategic alternatives for its business which caused the stock to drop more than 20 percent on Thursday. The announcement dragged the whole BDC sector down which caused Prospect Capital's shares to fall to a new 52-week low @$5.51.

Prospect Capital's shares today are priced at a 40 percent (!) discount to the company's last reported Net Asset Value, and they sell for only 7.3x run-rate NII.

2. Investor Sentiment Is Too Bearish…And Will Correct At Some Point

The steep NAV discount is largely the result of a sharp turn in investor sentiment related to Prospect Capital's (expected) dividend cut. However, investor sentiment is quite cyclical and dependent on the news flow from the company. Since Prospect Capital has just cut its dividend, I don't see any real risk to the new monthly dividend of $0.06/share over the short haul since it is covered with current Net Investment Income. In fact, I think the risk of a dividend cut is probably the lowest in two years. Always remember: The safest dividend is the dividend that's just been cut!

As Prospect Capital's dividend coverage stats improve in the coming quarters post-dividend cut, I expect more investors to move back into the stock and capitalize on the large discount to Net Asset Value.

3. Technically, Hopelessly Oversold

Prospect Capital's shares have fallen too far, too fast. The Relative Strength Index flashes a value of 15.64, signaling deeply, deeply oversold sentiment. In other words: Prospect Capital is widely oversold and has significant rebound potential.

Source: StockCharts.com

Your Takeaway

I aggressively gobbled up shares of Prospect Capital yesterday @$5.58 as I believe the reward-to-risk ratio is very attractive from a valuation, income and sentiment perspective. Prospect Capital is not the best dividend-paying stock out there given its history of dividend cuts, but it doesn't have to be.

Prospect Capital's valuation is quite appealing on the sell-off: Investors only pay 60 cents on the dollar for a 13 percent yielder that just cut its dividend. While Prospect Capital may have to cut its dividend again in two years or so, I don't think this crass undervaluation and hopelessly negative investor sentiment will persist for long. Contrarian Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSEC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.