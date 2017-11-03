BlackBerry: Sell The Jaguar News?

On Friday, shares of BlackBerry (BB) rallied a couple of percent after a WSJ article detailed that the company was in advanced stage talks with Jaguar Land Rover (NYSE:TTM) to provide software for its next generation vehicles. While I'm sure BlackBerry's supporters will go on about how this shows the tremendous value of QNX, the news is not likely to provide any real impact to the company in the short term.

The news report suggests that a potential deal could be for Jaguar's next generation of autonomous and electric vehicles, so it is not for anything currently in production. While the automaker is targeting a million vehicles in sales by the end of the decade, it's not clear how many of these vehicles would be under the BlackBerry agreement. Certainly, not all of them will be electric in the next 2-3 years, and the autonomous angle is up for grabs. This also may not be surprising news, given what BlackBerry CEO John Chen said on the latest conference call.

Well, so as you know, our biggest direct to OEM in the last year has been Ford. And as I said also number of earnings call, I said we are working on others and we are working on others, some in particular, one of them are quite close. So, there are some very strong efforts behind it, just takes a very long time.

So, if we believe that this is the potential deal that Chen was talking about, it's not really anything new, just a confirmation of what was coming. We also don't know how much BlackBerry will get per vehicle. While the company's QNX system currently fetches a couple of dollars per car, Chen wants to get that up to $25 per by selling "multiple modules" as he put it on the call.

That results in a lot of ifs here:

If Jaguar actually gets to 1 million in sales from 2016's 583,000 or so. However, the company's profitability is in question due to rising costs. Will this impact future production plans?

If BlackBerry is chosen for all vehicles in the lineup. It may not be chosen for ICE vehicles, for example, or ones that don't contain autonomous driving features.

If BlackBerry can sell "multiple modules" to get that ASP soaring to $25 from the current couple of bucks value.

In the best case scenario here, BlackBerry would be looking at $25 million in annual revenues in a couple of years. By that time, supporters of the company are looking for the name to be over $1 billion in revenues, thanks to future acquisitions and further growth of software/services. Thus, a maximum of $25 million would be a help, but it isn't a game changer just yet, especially if the true revenue value turns out to be a fraction of that, say $5-10 million.

As a result, I wouldn't necessarily rush in and buy BlackBerry shares just because of Friday's news. In fact, as seen in the chart below, the stock has done very poorly compared to the NASDAQ since BlackBerry shifted to the NYSE, even after Friday's jump. This morning, shares were just a penny off their low point since being on the NYSE. If BlackBerry can gain more traction with QNX, there is long-term potential for the system, but a deal that's not finalized that at best brings in $25 million in revenue a couple years out is nothing to celebrate at this point.

