Does Something Evil This Way Come?

Investors were greeted with a slew of financially sensitive headlines on Thursday and were left to digest the implications. Consequently, stocks finished virtually unchanged for the day after a late-afternoon rally trimmed losses from earlier in the session. The S&P 500 (SPX) was 0.02% higher at the close, while the NASDAQ Composite finished 0.02% lower. The Dow outperformed, gaining 0.35% and making a new record high. In this commentary we’ll examine the positive, and negative, aspects of this market and answer the question: “Do investors have anything to fear from the latest signs of internal weakness in the stock market?”

Before we get into that, there were a couple of important news items that hit the tape on Thursday worth mentioning. One was the revelation of the latest tax reform bill. by the U.S. House. The bill features an immediate and permanent reduction in the corporate tax rate from 35% to 20%, a repeal of state and local tax deductions, and a reduction in the number of tax brackets from seven to four. Stocks initially sold off early after details of the bill were leaked by the media, but the market bounced back soon thereafter.

President Trump announced the nomination of Jerome Powell as the next chairman of the Federal Reserve. Many observers consider Powell to be a centrist and expect he will continue the monetary policy of outgoing Fed Chair Janet Yellen. Wall Street seems to be at peace with Powell’s appointment.

The short-term market outlook of recent weeks can perhaps best be described as pleasantly boring. Volatility has been quite low, the large cap indices have drifted higher on almost a daily basis, and the economic headlines have been mostly benign. Moreover, at least four of the six major indices (Dow, SPX, NDX, NYA, RUT, MID) are above the 15-day moving average, which confirms that the dominant immediate-term (1-4 week) trend is up based on the rules of my technical trading discipline. Why then, with Halloween behind us, do so many investors feel like “something evil this way comes”? Is there any legitimacy to these bearish misgivings? I’ll attempt to answer that question here.

To be fair, that feeling is not entirely without some merit. For instance, the recent trend of more than 40 stocks showing up on the NYSE new 52-week lows list continues on a daily basis. There were 92 new lows on Thursday, which is one of the worst days for new lows since August. Keep in mind that whenever there are more than 40 new 52-week lows for several days running it suggests that the market is less than perfectly healthy. Indeed, this has been a troubling aspect to an otherwise strong market performance from the large cap averages.

Many of the stocks which are making new lows are either in the energy or the retail sectors. If this trend continues it will eventually have negative ramifications on the short-term broad market trend. The last time energy-related stocks showed persistent weakness it caused a market-wide reaction, not mentioning the damage inflicted by the energy sector downturn in late 2015. The current weakness in some segments of the energy market is much more contained than it was in 2015, however, which is good news for the intermediate-term trend. In fact, there were more than a few oil stocks on the new 52-week highs list in the latest week which suggests a classic “split tape” in the energy sector.

It’s also worth mentioning that while the number of stocks making new 52-week highs continues to exceed the lows, the short-term rate of change (momentum) of the new highs-new lows has been decreasing lately. Here’s what the short-term directional component of our Hi-Lo Momentum (HILMO) indicator looks like. This graph is a 4-week rate of change measure of the NYSE new highs-new lows. It tells us what the near-term path of least resistance is for equities based on the assumption that the highs-lows are an excellent measurement of the incremental demand for equities.

Chart created by Clif Droke

As you can see here, the short-term directional indicator now has a downward slope. While this has the potential to be negative for the stock market in the very near term, keep in mind that this doesn’t guarantee that stock prices will decline. It only means that the market will have an easier time declining than rising, especially if the market is greeted with unfavorable or unexpected news. A lot depends on whether the bears feel like flexing their muscles to take advantage of the temporary short-term momentum weakness.

Then there’s the latest action in the high-yield debt market. The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) has shown some weakness of late, dropping sharply on Wednesday after failing to reach its July peak during its latest rally attempt. Junk bond prices have served as a leading indicator for the stock market in recent years, although the lag between the two can be several week-to-months. It’s definitely not a pinpoint indicator, but if junk bond prices continue to weaken significantly it could also serve as an invitation for the bears to take advantage and raid the market.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

There’s also some negative testimony from the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA). The Transports have diverged lower against the new highs in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) in recent weeks. Although the negative divergence isn’t very conspicuous, it’s nonetheless a pause for reflection from a Dow Theory perspective. Typically a failure of the Transports to confirm new highs in the Industrials – especially covering a period greater than a month – has historically preceded weakness in the Dow Industrials, at least on a short-term basis. The most recent example of this occurred when the Transports peaked in early July and declined into August. The Dow Industrials peaked almost a month later and pulled back into August before ending its brief internal correction in September. The Dow’s September rally, incidentally, was confirmed by the Transports.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

If the short-term internal weakness we discussed here continues, the market will likely experienced a (relatively shallow) short-term corrective decline similar in magnitude and duration to the August decline. The August pullback put the S&P 500 (SPX) closer in line with its rising 90-day moving average, as seen in the following graph.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

The SPX also tested its 90-day MA in April and again in May. Whenever the SPX has over-extended from the 90-day moving average, as it did February-March, a pullback usually follows which brings the SPX closer to it. I define “overextension” as a rally in the S&P price line of at least 75 to 100 points above the 90-day MA. Currently the index is about 90 points above the trend line, which qualifies as being overextended based on this definition. This increases the chances for at least an internal correction where the major averages either go sideways for a few weeks to allow the trend line to “catch up,” or else stock prices pull back a bit to prevent an overheated market condition.

The above mentioned indications are definitely reasons to be wary of the short-term outlook and walk slowly. Investors can use this time to trim exposure to underperforming stocks in their portfolios and raise stop losses. I suggest that conservative investors should also resist the temptation to do any new buying until the number of stocks making NYSE new 52-week lows falls below 40 again.

That said, the negative signs aren’t yet significant or numerous enough to justify a sell signal. In fact the other major components of our HILMO indicator series are still bullish. For instance, here’s what the important sub-dominant intermediate-term momentum indicator (90-day rate of change of the new highs-new lows, blue line) looks like right now. The dominant intermediate-term momentum indicator (120-day rate of change, red line) is also still in a rising trend.

Chart created by Clif Droke

Together, the two indicators shown above confirm that the stock market’s main interim trend is still healthy. In light of this, and the fact that at least four of the six major indices are still above the 15-day moving average, I continue to recommend that investors continue to lean bullish as the dominant intermediate-term uptrend remains intact.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.