Nevsun Resources - Top Tier African Minerals Company

The Timok Project is anticipated to come online in the half a decade. This will provide hundreds of millions in additional revenue for Nevsun Resources.

The overall copper and zinc markets have seen their prices rise significantly recently. This means increased profits for Nevsun Resources.

Nevsun Resources has had a difficult time over the past year. However, the company has managed to keep increasing earnings.

Nevsun Resources (NYSE: NSU) is a leading mid-tier mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company has a market cap of more than $0.7 billion with its only producing asset, the Bisha Mine, in Eritrea, Africa. However, the company's recent performance, combined with the recently acquired Timok Mine in Serbia, and strong financials make it a strong investment at the present time.

Nevsun Resources Recent Performance

Nevsun Resources production has continued to go up while the company's stock price has continued to take a big hit. The stock price hit has come from a drop in the company's income, while the company's production has continued to remain strong.

Over the past quarter, Nevsun Resources achieved record zinc production and recoveries, at the cost of a drop in copper production. The company is focused on continuing to improve performance in the coming quarters. However, over the past quarter, the company's zinc production increased by 14.8 million pounds while the company's copper production decreased by 1.7 million pounds.

That means the decrease in revenue from copper was made up by a 300% as large increase in zinc revenue.

Looking at the company's specific third quarter financials, we can see that the company's payable zinc sold increased by 27% while the company's payable copper sold dropped by 60%. Overall the company's revenue still managed to increase to $71 million. The company's cash flow and net income tend to fluctuate from building projects.

However, looking at the company's cash cost, we can see some things. The company managed to increase payable zinc sold by 9.1 million pounds while cash costs dropped by 9%. Given current zinc prices of $1.51 / pound, that means that the company's zinc profits have increased from $20.0 million to $29.1 million, not counting the fact that zinc prices have been rising. This is a 50% increase in zinc earnings.

At the same time, copper cash costs increased from $1.59 to $1.70 per pound. At current copper prices of $3.09 per pound and taking into account the decrease in copper production, copper profits have decreased from $11.6 million to $4.3 million, or a decrease of $7.3 million. However, not only is that decrease more than made up by increasing zinc production, but prices for copper have also been going up dramatically.

This has all happened despite Nevsun Resources stock price dropping from more than $3.0 per share at the start of the year to $2.4 per share at the present time. That does not make sense in the face of increasing earnings and helps to show why Nevsun Resources is undervalued at this time.

Nevsun Resources Timok Mine

One of the major decisions that Nevsun Resources has made recently was to acquire the Timok Mine in Serbia through an acquisition of Reservoir Minerals.

The Timok Upper Zone project is one of the best undeveloped copper projects in the world. The project has an after-tax NPV of $1.5 billion at $3 / pound copper and $1300 / oz gold, which is below current prices. The mine is expected to have a 15 year life during which it produces an astounding 2.1 billion pounds of copper worth more than $6 billion at present prices. Using the company's Bisha Mine prices, this alone could turn to more than $2 billion in profit.

The mine will require a relatively astounding $630 million in start up capital for a $730 million company, however, the 1.4 year payback period for this will make it relatively negligible. Looking at the specifics of total measured & indicated resources, there are enough resources for almost $10 billion in profits. Even a decent profit rate of 20% will be enough to more than double Nevsun Resources market cap.

Nevsun Resources plans production to begin in 2021 in Serbia. The company wants to use a bulk tonnage mining method that will cost the company' less than $20 per ton. Ideally the company will be able to use this method to mine down to the Lower Zone. That means the company will be able to take advantage of the noticeably larger resources in the lower zone and potentially keep the mine running and profitable for decades to come.

This shows the potential of the Timok Project and its ability to provide long term stable cash flow for Nevsun Resources.

Nevsun Resources' Strong Financials

Now that we've thoroughly discussed Nevsun Resources recent performance along with the potential of the Timok Project especially the Upper Zone, it's time to finish up by discussing the company's strong financials.

Nevsun Resources managed to increase its revenue over the past year by roughly 5%. The company's current revenue annualized over a 3 month period would come out to $214 million, or $300 million annualized. At a $730 million market cap, the company continues to earn roughly $100-150 million in annual profit, meaning the company has a P/E ratio of just 5.

That P/E ratio doesn't even take into account that the company's profits should increase significantly starting in 2021 after the company opens up the Timok Project. The company's debt should increase some due to the $630 million in capital cost to start production, however, as we saw above that should be made up in just a few years of production.

As a result, this shows Nevsun Resources' strong balance. The overall market P/E ratio of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) is roughly 25 and Nevsun Resources' P/E ratio is a fifth of that. The company cut its dividend to have additional capital for the Timok Project, however, that doesn't mean that the company's earnings have changed at all.

As we can see here, Nevsun Resources has strong financials, with growth expected from the Timok Project, and respectable recent performance. These things together make Nevsun Resources a strong investment at the present time, and one that I highly recommend investors look at in the current market.

Conclusion

Nevsun Resources has had a difficult time over the past year. The company has watched its stock price drop on the back of a significant dividend cut despite rising production and rising prices for metals. The market has also looked down upon the company's purchase of Reservoir Minerals for the Timok Project, however, this is a project that will produce billions of dollars of income once it comes online.

Nevsun Resources has had a strong recent mining performance. The company's copper production fell some but that was more than made up by an increase in the company's zinc production. The company's Timok Mine acquisition in Serbia cost it a decent amount of money, however, this acquisition is anticipated to generate hundreds of millions in annual revenue for the company starting in a half a decade. Lastly, the company has strong financials and profits carrying it forward.

As a result of these things, the company is a strong investment at the present time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.