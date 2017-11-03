AMD: Where It's Really At

Top Loser In S&P 500

After the Sturm und Drang of Q3 earnings reaction, where does Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stand as a vehicle for investment? As the dust settles, this author projects what the future holds for AMD stock.

A beat of revenue estimates, with net non-GAAP up $110 million, representing an increase of 300% year-on-year, nonetheless saw AMD crash $3.60 (25.3%) over four trading days subsequent to the earnings announcement.

The magnitude of this drop meant that in the context of the broader market AMD was the top loser in the S&P 500 on October 30, 2017, falling 8% on that day alone.

Fueling the fall, concerns are manifold. In 3Q17 revenue gains were driven by intellectual property income and not revenues from AMD’s key product lines. Ryzen's single-threaded gaming performance has been mediocre, prompting PC Gamer magazine (September 2017) to recommend Intel’s core i5 7600 as the best gaming chip, Intel’s Pentium G4560 as the preferred discount gaming chip, and Intel’s Core i9-7900x as the best high-performance gaming chip.

Analysts worry about gross margins, the company's high valuation, the performance of Radeon Vega, and the volume of insider selling. Increased competition in the fast-evolving deep learning market and data center, with the arrival of major players like Fujitsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTCPK:FJTSY), which also have weighed on AMD's stock, as these segments represent AMD's main avenues for growth.

There have been predictions of a decline in the gaming market and anticipation of a downturn in cryptocurrency demand as a result of technology changes in the payments process of Ethereum, lower crypto market participation, and the developing prospect of government oversight of cryptos.

Adds To Investor Uncertainty

Analyst opinion on AMD is still broadly divided, with price targets ranging from $22.00 down to $5.00, which given the large disparity adds to investor uncertainty.

Centrally, this is the second quarterly earnings announcement in a row which has produced an immediate marked drop in AMD's share price. The report for Q2, even though it announced a return to non-GAAP profitability and increased cash, saw share price slump 9.0%.

By extension, market reaction to AMD since February 28, 2017, indicates that the stock will now enter a pullback of significant proportions. After achieving a high of $15.55 on February 28, 2017, AMD did not hit a new high of $15.65 until July 26, an interval of five months. Thereafter that July high was sustained for less than one trading session, with the price falling back. Since that time AMD has plummeted 33%.

On two successive occasions of positive quarterly earnings announcements now, the market has reacted negatively, strongly indicating that there is entrenched reluctance among traders and market makers to take this stock higher. Also after market rejection at higher levels, as it pulled back, AMD has broken below key long-term support levels and by so doing indicates that there is considerably further for the stock to fall.

Conclusion

Despite the introduction of Ryzen and Vega, and with positive earnings, considerations of heightened competition in deep learning and gaming, low gross margins, high valuation, insider selling and concerns about gaming and cryptocurrency demand are winning the battle to take the stock lower. That fall should go significantly below present levels.

As these factors are not yet fully priced in, AMD is a short when efficient low-risk entries are presented.

