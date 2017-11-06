The President Chooses Jerome Powell To Head The Fed - The Next Appointments Will Make The Difference

The selection of a Fed Chairperson is both a political and apolitical exercise. The person who steers monetary policy at the central bank of the United States is in many ways the economic leader of the world. In months and years after 2008, following the global financial crisis, it was the Ben Bernanke, the student of the Great Depression, who guided the U.S. economy away from a deep recession or worse. Using extraordinary tools to inhibit saving and encourage borrowing and spending, the Fed Chair slashed short-term interest rates to zero and instituted quantitative easing to install a put under the bond market to ensure low interest rates along the yield curve. While we may not have experienced the full effects of the policies yet, after a decade of flooding the system with liquidity, economic growth was just upgraded from “moderate” to “solid” by his successors on the Federal Market Open Committee. Moreover, the European Central Bank followed the extreme monetary policy direction set by Ben to a greater extreme, and it may not be long before liftoff from negative 40 basis points becomes a reality and quantitative easing a policy of the past in Europe.

Janet Yellen took over for Uncle Ben and had presided over a period where liftoff from zero rates occurred, and now, the swollen balance sheet is coming down from the $4.5 trillion level on a monthly basis. This week, President Trump departed from tradition when he did not appoint the current Chair to a second term as he decided to go in a different direction and put his stamp on the central bank. However, his appointment may just be a political decision to placate those from his party who did not want to see his predecessor’s choice remain at the helm of the world’s most influential and powerful monetary authority.

Janet Yellen’s term will end as the President goes in another direction

Janet Yellen’s term comes to an end on February 3, and on Thursday, November 02, President Trump nominated Jerome Powell to replace her as the next Chair of the central bank. The President thanked Chair Yellen and called her excellent and exceptional. If not for Powell, I think the President would have reappointed the sitting candidate. However, with plans of stimulating the U.S. economy with fiscal rather than monetary stimulus measures like tax reform, the President and Republicans in Congress wanted one of their own in the role at the head of the Fed.

Janet Yellen served during a period where liftoff from zero interest rates took place, and she guided the Fed through the process of designing a program for balance sheet normalization. On February 3, Jerome Powell will take the oath of office and take over at the helm of the central bank, which is not so much a rejection of the current Fed Chair as a commentary on the President’s predecessor who appointed her to the position. President went out of his way to praise Janet Yellen, and his choice of Jerome Powell represents continuity at the United States Federal Reserve. The President continues to laud the performance of the stock market which is a testament to economic growth in the U.S. under Yellen’s stewardship. The equity bull continues to charge higher, and President Trump views the current level of stocks and performance since he took office as the ultimate poll or validation of his performance and optimism in the country.

The GOP’s answer to Yellen

Jerome Powell was a noncontroversial nomination, and he is likely to sail through the confirmation process. While some legislators will likely criticize his lack of a Ph.D. in economics, he has a long resume of experience in both government and the private sector. Privately, many members of Congress from both sides of the political aisle have called Mr. Powell the “GOP’s answer to Janet Yellen.” Neither a hawk nor a dove, Jay Powell will likely run the Fed creating an environment of consensus among members of the Federal Open Market Committee. It is likely that the ultimate composition of the FOMC, via future appointments, will shift the committee gently from the dovish to the hawkish side. However, the President has shown that he will be careful to not stand in front of the equity market freight train with too many hawkish appointments.

A moderate is the choice to keep the equity rally going

The President continues to suffer losses in political popularity polls. At the same time, the stock market is telling us that economic optimism remains high in the country as the bull continues to post record highs in equity indices on almost a daily basis. When it comes to politics, a booming stock market often “trumps” political polls as people tend to vote with their pocketbooks. The President was likely under pressure, even from Vice President Pence, to appoint the more hawkish John Taylor or Kevin Warsh to the position as Fed Chair. However, the moderate choice of Jerome Powell was a way of reaching out to both sides of the political aisle and maintain the status quo when it comes to the path of monetary policy and the stock market. The most important thing to President Trump these days is to keep optimism alive and the equity bull market going. As a businessman, the President understands that as long as stocks continue to boom, the mood of the nation will tolerate the current level of divisiveness in Washington and the constant criticisms from the mainstream press. However, over time, it is likely that the Republican stamp will work its way into the Federal Reserve System.

Not many changes at the Fed, initially

Jerome Powell, as a member of the FOMC, never once voted differently than Janet Yellen when it came to monetary policy. Therefore, we should expect no change during his initial months at the head of the table during FOMC meetings. However, there will be more appointments coming in 2018, and do not be surprised if the President, under political pressure from conservatives, offers the Fed seats to both Taylor and Warsh who are both committed to fighting even the whiff of inflation with higher interest rates. At the same time, it is likely that if Gary Cohn can turn in a favorable performance when it comes to tax reform, the President may reward his economic chief with an appointment to the central bank. Cohn, a lifelong committed Democrat, could face problems with conservatives during confirmation hearings.

When it comes to the shape of the Fed on February 3, 2018, we should not expect any changes other than a new Chair on the same path. However, later in 2018 or in 2019, the appointment of more conservative central banks will likely shift the committee towards a more hawkish approach to monetary policy.

Expect a moderately more hawkish tone in 2018

Central bankers in the U.S. and Europe, after years of accommodative monetary policy, have been calling on political leaders to take the baton and employ fiscal stimulus measures. The only thing standing between President Trump and massive amounts of fiscal stimulus via tax reform and infrastructure spending is Congress these days. Even though the majority in both Houses of Congress is from the Republican Party, some have stood against the President’s agenda while Democrats have stood fast against every initiative without a single vote drifting to the other side of the aisle. Without a major legislative victory under his belt, tax reform is a critical test for the President and his administration.

If the President begins to succeed with tax reform, in some form, and infrastructure rebuilding, in some form, the economy is likely to heat up over the months ahead. At that point, more hawkish bankers like Taylor and Warsh appointed to the FOMC would be quick to increase the Fed Funds rate to fight any brewing inflationary pressures on the economy. After all, 2018 will be the one decade anniversary of the global financial crisis that led to a flood of liquidity in the financial system. The price to pay for so many years of low interest rates could eventually be an inflationary spike, and by the time fiscal measures cause GDP growth to expand, the table at the Fed meeting could be stocked with enough hawks to combat the economic foe of all central bankers.

Jerome Powell is the man of the hour, and he will sail through his confirmation hearings and work to build consensus at the Fed. However, the next round of appointments will bring in the big guns that will be prepared to cool down the economy if the President can fulfill parts of his agenda over the course of his first term in office. For now, the stock market bull continues to charge, but all good things come to an end, and gravity will eventually cause a correction that the President is likely to take very personally unless his other polls numbers begin to rise.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.