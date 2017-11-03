Crown Crafts: Grow Or Perish

The acquisition of Carousel Designs may place Crown Crafts back on a positive growth trajectory. The market is likely to welcome a sales recovery in the company.

Crown Crafts is a small LA - based company which operates in the toddler and infant products industry. It carries many risks common to small-cap stocks.

The Company

Crown Crafts (CRWS) is a small company with a long history (founded in 1957) that operates in the infant and toddler products industry. The company designs, markets and distributes bedding, blankets, bibs, bath items and other accessories. The Company's products include licensed and branded collections, as well as exclusive private label programs for certain customers. Sales are made directly to retailers.

Tail Risks Should Not Be Overlooked

The main risks about CRWS as I view them are the following:

CRWS is a small cap stock with an MCAP around $60M and annual sales less than $100M. It is very thinly traded so getting in and out of the stock will be difficult for most investors. Getting out may be especially difficult on bad news.

CRWS outsources its production mostly to China. A strengthening of the Chinese Yuan against the Dollar increases the company's costs. This has indeed been the case in 2017. Another risk is related to possible U.S. regulations regarding U.S. companies outsourcing production to China.

The main business risk of CRWS is customer concentration risk. As discussed in the 1Q18 SEC filing, about %60 of sales come from the company's top two customers, and a similar percentage of sales come from licensed products (Walt Disney Company licence). A loss of the top two customers or the Walt Disney license could blow an irrecoverable punch to the company's sales; this is a serious tail risk. CRWS could also face some receivable write-downs in such an event. The retailer customers of CRWS seem to be having some serious trouble indeed. The following quote from the SEC filing should raise a lot of red flags:

A portion of the decrease in sales is due to lower replenishment related to the delay by a major retailer in the roll-out of a new modular set to the second quarter of the current year. The Company also experienced reduced product shipments in the current year to a customer that experienced credit problems.

Weak Business Conditions

CRWS experienced sales contraction in the last two fiscal years (the company's fiscal year ends on March 31).

Sales have stagnated in 2016 and dropped sharply in the 2017 fiscal year. Curiously, gross profit and operating margins have been inching up while this was happening. However, 2017 bottom line of $5.57M was the lowest since 2014. CRWS quarterly figures have been discouraging as well.

The recorded $13.7M sales figure in 1Q18 was considerably lower than 1Q17. Company management provides further reasons for the weak figure in the 1Q18 SEC Filing:

Also affecting sales is the continuing overall sluggish retail environment coupled with a change in the infant bedding marketplace. Specifically, on the advice of pediatricians, parents are moving more to the concept of a “naked crib”, whereby only a fitted sheet is used in a crib. Bumper pads, blankets, comforters and other loose bedding and soft objects, such as stuffed toys, wedges and positioners, are recommended to be kept out of the crib. This has resulted in parents purchasing fewer bedding sets in favor of separates and leading to a lower average price point for the Company’s infant bedding products.

CRWS is a company of the "Old Economy" and the above reasons are structural, long term problems with no quick fix. Prospects of the company may keep getting worse for a long time if left alone. Luckily, the management seems to be aware of this as we will discuss later on. It is time to consider the positives and opportunities in CRWS.

Sound Balance Sheet & Steady Dividends

CRWS holds no financial debt and enjoys a $11.9M cash position. As it outsources production, it is an asset - light company with most resources tied to inventories and receivables. The company is a steady dividend payer and the management tries to distribute at least $0.32 per share (about 5% yield at a stock price of $6.20). CRWS has distributed $0.24 dividends in the calendar year so far; it is reasonable to expect another $0.08 dividend before the calendar year is over. I believe the strong balance sheet of the company and management's track record on dividend distribution balances out the usual small cap stock risks of CRWS.

Carousel Designs Acquisition Was The Right Thing To Do

CRWS announced in August 2017 that it acquired Carousel Designs, a manufacturer and online retailer of premium infant, toddler/kids' bedding and nursery décor. I believe this acquisition will serve two critical purposes for CRWS:

The online sales channel is expected to boost CRWS's direct consumer sales which is very good news, as the company currently makes its sales to retailers. Diversification of sales channels is most welcome since customer concentration is the main business related tail risk as I mentioned previously.

Sales have been going weakly for a while now. The acquisition of Carousel Designs should invigorate sales and hopefully put a stop to the downward trend in sales.

The move is a bold and decisive one by the management, as the acquisition cost of $8.8M (possibly a little more when the deal finalizes) is a major one with a company the size of CRWS. The management must have realized that they must take action to grow the business or the company would potentially shrink to non-existence over the long term considering the structural headwinds they are facing. With such a big acquisition, I am inclined to have faith in the management and assume that the acquisition price was reasonable and the acquisition will work well for CRWS.

It is worthwhile to consider what will happen to the company's balance sheet after the Carousel Designs acquisition. With $10.9M net cash position and an acquisition cost above $8.8M, the company's net cash position will approach close to a neutral cash position ($0 net cash/net debt). I believe this will not hinder the company from distributing the usual dividends.

Valuation & Assumptions

With $66M 2017 sales and $61M MCAP, CRWS is trading at less than 1.0x Price/Sales ratio. As discussed previously, the company has a %5 dividend yield ($0.32 dividends at $6.20 stock price) which I assume to be sustainable over the next few years. For 2018, I would assume a yearly sales figure above 2017 considering the inorganic growth that took place; net earnings are more volatile and making assumptions is more difficult.

I believe the possible benefits of the Carousel Designs acquisition are not reflected in stock prices. There isn't a whole lot of information about it, so it makes sense for the market to wait and see what kind of numbers the company reports in 2Q18. A pick up in sales should trigger a positive reaction in the market.

The Chart

The downtrend in CRWS began at $10.00 in the beginning of the year. After 10 months, the price is slightly above $6.00. The stock has lost nearly %40 of its value. From a technical point of view, the MACD indicator made a positive divergence during the August lows. If CRWS manages to break the trend resistance near $6.50, the chart would improve significantly and the stock could have a run towards the $7.50 - 8.00 area for a gain of %20. Perhaps a favorable 2Q18 earnings release, which is due on November 9, could be the catalyst.

Conclusion

CRWS is a thinly traded, small cap stock and its main business risk is customer concentration.

The company is also facing structural headwinds related to its industry. These headwinds are not likely to subside any time soon.

The company has a solid balance sheet and pays dividends regularly.

CRWS is currently valued at below 1.0x Price/Sales and has a %5 dividend yield.

The recent Carousel Designs acquisition is a decisive move by the management. The acquisition has the potential to boost growth and provide some sales channel diversification.

The current stock price does not seem to reflect any possible benefits of the recent acquisition. Small, aggressive investors might find it worth taking the risk on expectation of a sales growth recovery.

The company will report 2Q18 earnings on November 9, 2017. A favorable earnings report may trigger CRWS to break an important technical resistance level.

