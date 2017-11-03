BP: It's Not Too Late

BP (BP) has seen a strong run higher in the weeks since I initiated coverage on the company. The share price continues to break higher out of a strong multi-year base. Moreover, rising Brent crude oil price is benefiting the company's margins, while management is also cutting costs. Additionally, the company's strong capital allocation to shareholders is creating value. Continuing to hold shares or picking up additional shares is a prudent strategy.

Price Action

Below is a weekly chart of BP over the last two decades. The company experienced heavy selling pressure over the last decade due to both declining energy prices as well as negative sentiment regarding its oil spill in 2010.

Currently, at a market cap of $134 billion, BP is roughly half of its 2005 peak levels. Although it may never regain such levels, remember that Brent prices were only in the $70-80 range when BP reached its initial peak.

On a pure price action basis, BP does look to be developing a bottoming-out, reversal formation, with an upside breakout following strong earnings. Upward fundamental momentum, as well as stronger energy prices, could lead the company into the $50 range over the next year, signaling a +30% return.

Higher Oil Prices

Management was bullish on oil prices, which led to stronger guidance on its earnings call. On the call, management stated that Brent has shown some recovery since September, reaching its highest level since July 2015. This was largely due to inventory reductions and continued efforts from OPEC to maintain cuts, which supported price gains in the third quarter.

It also believes that going forward oil prices will remain supported:

"Looking ahead, there are a number of factors influencing the oil price. Oil demand over the remainder of the year is expected to remain robust. Non-OPEC supply is projected to increase, largely driven by stronger U.S. tight oil production."

This all relies on strong compliance among the OPEC and non-OPEC countries participating in the agreed production cuts, with the agreement currently in force through March 2018, according to management.

The price of Brent is shown below. Based on the price action, the commodity looks to have also formed a strong multi-year bottoming formation, signaling buying support may continue in the market.

False breakouts are common within oil, but overseas oil prices look strong, with Brent remaining steadily above $60 the past few days. Should Brent remain range-bound within the $60-70 range, this would greatly improve BP's operating margins, leading its share price higher still.

Cost Cutting & Capital Expenditure

Additionally, management has made a strong effort to reduce costs, aiding long-term profits. In recent earnings calls, management stated it was realizing cost reductions of $7 billion, or 20% from 2014 levels, primarily in its upstream segment by reducing the workforce by a third.

Meanwhile, its capital spending is targeted to decline to $15-17 billion on average going forward, down from its 2013 peak of nearly $25 billion. Lower spending will continue to reinforce BP's image of being one of the thriftiest spenders relative to its level of production, according to management.

With current projects online and in the pipeline, BP plans to add 800 thousand barrels of oil equivalent in new gross production capacity by 2020. The new volume output should sport margins in the ballpark of 35%, greater than its existing portfolio, management stated. This signals BP's upstream margin should further improve over time.

Management also said this about its capital expenditure plans:

"Our capital expenditure plans remain very disciplined. Looking out to 2021, we expect to maintain organic capital expenditure within a range of $15 billion to $17 billion without exceeding $17 billion in any year."

And

"We expect organic capital expenditure this year to be around $16 billion. For 2018, at oil prices of around $50 per barrel, we would expect to be at the lower end of the range. However, as we have said previously, this is not a flaw. If oil prices move structurally lower, we will continue to drive towards an even lower investment frame for the group."

Capital Allocation

Finally, management remains focused on returning capital to shareholders through dividend payouts. A low cost structure is allowing BP to cover its capital outlays, such as dividends, within a $50-55 oil environment throughout 2018, according to management. Management also had this to say regarding its cash flow and dividend:

"Turning to the financial frame, we've made strong progress in rebalancing organic sources and uses of cash. Underlying operating cash flow more than covered organic capital expenditure and the full dividend in a quarter where Brent averaged $52 per barrel. We remain confident in sustaining a balanced position in 2018 and beyond, which will allow us to begin offsetting the dilution from our optional scrip dividend."

Should BP's organic free cash flow continue to improve due to both its Upstream and Downstream businesses, management believes by 2021, it will achieve full cash coverage of its dividend in as low as a $35 to $40 per barrel environment. Management stated:

"With free cash flow growing, we would then aim to ensure the right balance between disciplined investment and distributions growth, depending on the context and outlook at the time."

Below is a look at both BP's dividend payout and dividend yield. Aside from its oil spill debacle in 2010, BP has steadily increased its dividend, supporting a current yield of roughly 5.85%. Its premium dividend yield to the broader equity market should continue to attract buyers, pushing its share price higher.

Conclusion

BP continues to look attractive following a strong earnings call and its share price increasing roughly 10% from my previous article. BP's price action is showing a strong bottoming formation and reversal higher. Rising Brent crude prices should aid top-line growth. Moreover, cost cutting should lead to stronger bottom-line growth. Finally, BP's capital allocation is adding value to shareholders, potentially pushing the share price higher in coming years, making the company a continued strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.