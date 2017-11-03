Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) CEO Scott Scherr on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (The) (NASDAQ:ULTI)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 1, 2017 5:00 p.m. ET

Executives

Mitchell Dauerman - CFO

Scott Scherr - CEO

Analysts

Michael Nemeroff - Crédit Suisse

Justin Furby - William Blair and Company

Scott Berg - Needham & Company

Siti Panigrahi - Wells Fargo

Brad Reback - Stifel Nicolaus

Brian Peterson - Raymond James

Ross MacMillan - RBC Capital Markets

Eric Lemus - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Abhey Lamba - Mizuho Securities

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan

Richard Baldry - ROTH Capital Markets

Daniel Harold - Evercore ISI

Scott Alan Wilson - Piper Jaffray

Pat Walravens - JMP Securities

Steve Koenig - Wedbush Securities

Nate Cunningham - Guggenheim

Mark Marcon - Robert. W Baird

Jesse Hulsing - Goldman Sachs

Nandan Amladi - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Hello, and welcome to Ultimate's Third Quarter Financial Results 2017 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Today's conference is being recorded.

Your presenters today will be Mr. Scott Scherr, Chief Executive Officer, President and Founder of Ultimate; and Mitchell K. Dauerman, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer. We will begin with comments from Mitchell Dauerman.

Mitchell Dauerman

Good afternoon, and thank you for your interest in Ultimate Software.

Before we begin, please be aware we will be discussing our business outlook and will be making other forward-looking statements regarding our current expectations of future events and the future financial performance of the company. These forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of today's date and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please review our filings with the SEC for additional information on risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations.

We assume no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Unless otherwise noted, our discussion will be on a non-GAAP basis for all costs, gross margins, operating and net income as well as EPS.

The primary differences between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information are non-cash stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Please refer to the reconciliation of our financial information on a GAAP basis to that on a non-GAAP basis included in the press release and published on our Web site.

I'm going to begin by reviewing our Q3 financial results, and then I'll provide guidance for the fourth quarter and preliminary guidance for 2018.

For the quarter, recurring revenues grew 21.6% to $203.1 million, modestly above our expectations. The recurring revenue gross margin rate was 75.6%. Revenue retention from our cloud customers was approximately 96%. Service revenues were $33.1 million and were above our expectation. The services gross margin rate was roughly breakeven.

Total revenues grew 19.9% to $236.1 million, and the gross margin rate was 64.6%. Our total expenses, which are made up of our cost of revenues and operating expenses, were $182.8 million for the quarter. There were favorable to our expectations, in part due to labor and labor-related costs, including benefits, which were less than we expected. In addition, there were some timing-related costs, such as contract labor and internal training that we expect will be incurred in Q4.

Operating income was $53.3 million, and the operating margin was 22.6%. Our operating margin, computed on the basis of expensing the capitalized R&D cost and adding back the related product amortization, was 17.5%.

Our non-GAAP income tax rate for the quarter was 39%, net income was $32.4 million and the related diluted net earnings per share were $1.05.

Now turning to the balance sheet; our cash and marketable securities balance was $137.9 million and reflects a total of $37.3 million used for shares acquired to settle employee tax withholding liabilities associated with their restricted stock that vested for the year-to-date period.

Operating cash flow for the 9-month period totaled $139.3 million as compared to $115.3 million for the same period in 2016.

The average daily float balance for our payments services business was approximately $1 billion for the year-to-date period. Our capital expenditures for the year-to-date period were $62 million, including capitalized R&D costs of approximately $37.1 million. This compares with 2016 CapEx of $49.7 million, which included $23.4 million of capitalized R&D costs.

Next, I'd like to discuss our financial guidance. We expect to attain our previously revised financial goals for 2017. For Q4, we expect recurring revenues to be between $210 million and $212 million. Total revenues to be between $242 million and $246 million and the operating margin to be approximately 18%. For 2018, our preliminary guidance is to grow recurring revenues in excess of 20% and total revenues approximately 19%. We expect our operating margins to be approximately 21%. We're also expecting our as-expensed operating margins will increase over 2017's full year and end up over 17%. Please note that our guidance reflects the adoption of ASC 606, which is expected to primarily impact the timing of our commission expense due to a longer amortization period.

Our non-GAAP tax rate for 2018 should remain around 39% and the diluted weighted average share count to remain around 31 million shares. We expect capitalized R&D costs to be around $43 million, plus or minus 5%, in 2018. Other capital expenditures in 2018 are expected to be approximately $45 million. We expect depreciation and amortization to be approximately $46 million, and that includes approximately $10 million related to capitalized R&D costs -- previously capitalized R&D costs. We'll provide additional guidance on quarterly trends on our February 2018 call, along with our final 2018 guidance. However, we want to remind you that our Q1 operating margin rate is typically lower than that of our Q4 rate. And at this point, we do expect recurring revenue and total revenues growth to expand sequentially each quarter as well as the operating margin.

Turning to our upcoming conference schedule; during the next quarter, Scott and I will be in New York on November 15 for the Roth Capital technology conference and in Scottsdale on November 28 for the Crédit Suisse annual tech conference. I will be in New York on November 7 for the RBC TMT conference and on December 4 for the Mizuho global investor conference. Then I'll be in Deer Valley on December 6 to 8 for the Wells Fargo technology summit and the Roth Capital active and healthy lifestyle and leisure event. If you're available at those conferences to meet, please let me know.

And now I'll turn the call over to Scott.

Scott Scherr

Thank you, Mitch, and thank you, everyone, for participating on our call this evening.

In the third quarter, as Mitch said, we delivered on all of our key objectives. Recurring revenues grew by approximately 22% to $203 million and total revenues grew by 20% to more than $236 million, both compared with Q3 2016. At the same time, our non-GAAP operating margin came in above expectations at 22%. This puts us in good shape to execute successfully on our revised 2017 objectives and beyond.

Our sales and marketing organization continued to excel in the third quarter. I've met in person with all of our sales people in a number of different cities across the United States in October. They are excited about their pipelines and motivated by the market's responsiveness to our solutions in all areas of the country. They are looking forward to continuing this strong performance and delivering on our plan moving forward.

Enterprise attach rates for new customers in the third quarter were: on-boarding, 85%; recruiting, 80%; time management, 65%; and performance management, 40%.

Some of our new enterprise customers in the quarter were: one of the world's largest global logistics companies with 20,000 employees that added recruiting, on-boarding and compensation management to the UltiPro Core solution; a global electronic supplier with 16,000 employees that added all of our key optional solutions; and a retailer with 6,500 employees that added recruiting, on-boarding and compensation management.

The attach rates for our mid-market strategic teams in the third quarter were: on-boarding, 90%; time management, 78%; recruiting, 74%; and performance management, 67%. Some new mid-market customers in the quarter were: a frozen food company with more than 2,100 employees that added all of our key optional products; a mortgage firm with 2,000 employees that added time management; and a furniture retailer with 187 stores in the Southeast and 2,100 employees that added recruiting, on-boarding and performance management.

A couple of our new strategic customers in the quarter were: a sports team with just over 500 employees that added recruiting, on-boarding and performance management; and a biopharmaceutical company, also with 500 employees, that added on-boarding, performance management, comp management and succession management.

Our marketing metrics for Q3 2017 continued to show an upward swing in market demand and a readiness to buy over the next 12 months. This year's Q3 was the best third quarter in our history for looking to buy responders to our marketing campaigns who indicated they are planning to purchase in 12 months or less. It was 17% higher than Q3 2016.

Our inside sales team had a 35% increase in sales opportunities uncovered in Q3 '17 compared with last year's Q3. And at the same time, we had a 28% increase in unique visitors to our website in this year's Q3 versus last year's. Search engine traffic, in particular, had a 78% increase.

In the area of media exposure, we had an increase of 416% for this year's third quarter over last year's due in large part to coverage of our new partnership with the Miami HEAT. Our multiyear partnership with the HEAT was covered in 274 stories by publishers, such as USA Today, MSN and ESPN. The combined media reach was 370.3 million in 1 day. Our partnership encompasses joint community outreach, charitable-giving, fan experience and the Ultimate Software logo on the Miami HEAT jersey beginning with this 2017-'18 season. Ultimate is also the official HR payroll provider of the Miami HEAT and the presenting sponsor of the HEAT's 30th anniversary season.

In other areas of media and industry recognition, Gartner, a highly respected analyst firm, positioned Ultimate in the leaders quadrant of its Magic Quadrant for cloud HCM suites for both large enterprises and mid-market companies. Both quadrants are based on ability to execute and completeness of vision. Forrester, another respected analyst firm, identified Ultimate as a leader in its Forrester Wave for SaaS human resource management systems Q3 '17.

Canadian HR Reporter, a leading HR news publication in Canada, named Ultimate a readers' choice winner in several categories: HR management solutions, payroll solutions, recruitment solutions, talent management solutions. Human Resources Director Magazine, another Canadian and global HR publication, also named Ultimate its 2017 Readers Choice Award winner in the category of Best Industry Service Provider. And Fortune ranked Ultimate #2 on this year's 100 Best Workplaces for Women's list based upon service from more than 400,000 women and great place to work analysis of empirical data collected from hundreds of great places to work certified companies.

Now turning to innovation; in October, at the 2017 HR Technology Conference Show and Exhibition in Las Vegas, we officially introduced Xander, our People First artificial intelligence platform; and UltiPro Connect, our comprehensive partner ecosystem to the HR community and, with our presentation, affirmed our leadership role in HCM and innovation. Xander, uses a portfolio of advanced artificial intelligence technologies, including natural language processing and advanced machine learning, to analyze emotions as well as statistics when reporting on employee data for employers.

Xander can instantly analyze free-form text from an employee's open-ended survey answer and decipher more than 100 emotions, 70 workplace themes and the overall sentiment of an individual employee or group. Managers learn what makes their employees happy, excited, worried or anxious. And these insights inform the predictive and prescriptive capabilities already in UltiPro to aid company leaders in their employee- and culture-related decision-making.

UltiPro Connect is a new hub of our partner ecosystem and was engineered to create seamless automated integrations between our UltiPro product and third-party solutions or services. UltiPro Connect is a result of collaborative effort between more than 40 partners in our development team and is an all-new extremely easy-to-use platform for integrations. Our product partners can view Ultimate's existing APIs and supporting documentation through our UltiPro developer network. They can build and test integrations in sandbox environments, and then they can publish integrations for customer consumption.

Our customers can access the UltiPro Connect Marketplace to browse partner apps and services, research and select partners, build their own integrations without having to start from scratch or they can leverage knowledge from the community. The benefit to our customers is reduced time and cost to integrate and extend our solutions.

At the close of the third quarter this year, we were 4,027 strong. We have more than 35 million people records in our cloud and more than 4,000 customers, and we continue to lead the cloud industry in numbers of customers using a unified HCM that includes human resources, payroll, talent, compensation and time and labor management. With just a little over 100 days to go until the next Winter Olympics, I wanted you to know that you the U.S. Olympic Committee has been live with UltiPro now for more than 18 months, and they recently reported publicly that their team member engagement has improved greatly since using our solutions. The U.S. Olympic Committee is just one example of the hundreds of customers we work with every day to help them engage their people, streamline their business processes and be the best they can be.

We will attain our fifth championship by becoming a $1 billion franchise in 2018. And for the last 2 years, we have been building the foundation for our sixth championship. We expect to achieve our sixth championship of becoming a $2 billion company in 2022. Our strategy for realizing our objectives remains unchanged: we focus on People First. We take of our people and they take care of our customers by delivering the industry's finest products and services. Our people are empowered to innovate and to work with our customers as lifelong partners. This People First approach has made us stronger in all areas of our business year after year, and we expect it to continue to fuel our growth and industry leadership.

This is Mitch's and my 79th conference call together. We want to thank you for taking this journey with us over the years and look forward to your continuing support. Now let's go to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we'll take our first question today from Michael Nemeroff with Crédit Suisse.

Michael Nemeroff

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my questions, and nice quarter. I want to try and understand how we should view the recurring revenue guidance for 2018. Is this a new more conservative approach to revenue guidance, or did you add up the numbers the same way you've always done in the past? I guess, I'm trying to feel you out for how much safety or cushion have you baked into the greater-than-20% recurring revenue guidance. And I'd also love to know where you are in terms of your internal target for ARR in the first 9 months of this year, are you below, at or above it currently? And then the second question is then really specifically for Scott. It seems like as you get bigger and as you grow to about $1 billion in revenue, the scrutiny on every aspect of your business and results gets even more intense. Have you thought about bringing in more people in senior leadership roles from the outside that have extensive operational experience scaling businesses into multibillion-dollar organizations?

Mitchell Dauerman

Okay, Mike, why don't I take the first part of your question on guidance? Yes, we were more conservative in our guidance, that's the simple answer. If you get into some specifics, just when you look at trends in backlog, when you're expecting to go live, we took outside parameters when we were considering those. So I would say that the guidance for next year is more conservative than it had been in the past. As far as your question about ARR, again, I think it's a metric we don't give out. So I'm not going to comment on that.

Scott Scherr

And Mike, your other question, I mean, we've been bringing in people forever. I mean, since we were $100 million then $200 million, $400 million, $600 million, $1 billion. We've been, like I said, building that foundation for $2 billion for a while now, but we're constantly bringing in new people to get us to the next destination.

Michael Nemeroff

All right. But Mitch, on the first one, on the ARR, I wasn't asking for the specific number, I just wanted to know where you were in terms of -- at this juncture, 9 months into the year, are you below, at or above plan?

Scott Scherr

We're at plan.

Michael Nemeroff

Great. Thank you very much guys.

Mitchell Dauerman

Net sales, not ARR.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Justin Furby with William Blair and Company.

Justin Furby

Thanks, guys. Just to go back to that because I didn't quite follow. So the bookings year-to-date is on -- is in-line with plan, was that right, Scott?

Scott Scherr

Yes, we're in line with plan.

Justin Furby

Got it. And then, Mitch, the guidance for next year, 606, can you break out the benefit more specifically? I'm wondering if all of the margin expansion guidance for next year is driven by that. Or what's going on with core margins? Then I've got 1 quick follow-up.

Mitchell Dauerman

Yes, I would say that the impact of 606, which is principally the elongation of commission amortization, is probably contributing about 150, maybe 200 basis points of expansion. And then there's about 50 basis points of core expansion.

Justin Furby

Got it. That's very helpful. And then I guess, for either of you, in terms of implementation and sort of what you saw last quarter, can you kind of give us an update of what you're seeing? And Scott, you talked about maybe changing your contracting terms at some point, can you give an update on where we stand with that?

Scott Scherr

Yes. We will be -- we've already gone over it like -- I've met with all sales forces, like I said, every single person face-to-face. We will be changing the contracts effective next year. We'll put a fence around it. And I think we -- what we guided to last quarter, we feel good that we're within those timelines right now. So yes, we're feeling good that we have it under control as we did for 9 years before the past quarter.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Scott Berg with Needham & Company.

Scott Berg

Hi, Scott and Mitch, congrats on a good quarter here. Mitch, I wanted to just talk about the third quarter results on the professional services outperformance. How much of that was related to just normal business as usual versus maybe some of these larger enterprise deals having those PS revenues recognized ahead of maybe prior expectations?

Mitchell Dauerman

Yes. Scott, I'll probably answer a little bit differently and just say it was probably more due to what we call post-life interface type work that came in a little bit ahead of what we thought.

Scott Berg

Got it, helpful. And last question from me is as you look at your capitalized software development expense and the time lines for those projects today versus maybe 9 or 12 months ago, are those projects on plan? Or do you think they get accelerated or maybe delayed based on other initiatives that you have going on today?

Mitchell Dauerman

I think from discussions with Adam and his team, and I think you met with him at HR Tech as well, I would imagine you've heard things are on plan and going as expected. And they're excited about what they're added -- the value they're adding to the products. And from the financial side, I think Adam's excited about how we can help create more leverage in the business model then it lends to how does the operating margin continue to expand as we grow business.

Scott Berg

Sure. I guess, the follow-up on that was kind of going with the conversations with Adam. And Scott, it sounds like you have more products, new -- more new innovation in the pipeline than you have ever before. I guess, how does that impact or affect your pace of delivering products relative to your PEPM goals. I assume that means it's accelerating it, but do you feel like you're starting to generate or push those products out much faster than maybe what you did over the last year or two?

Scott Scherr

Yes. And I think our goal is to get to $40 at the end of '18 -- by the end of '18, and we're at $40 today. So I know, without me even telling them, they're already thinking we should be at $50 by '22. So they're always looking for other products or anything that would be valuable to the head of HR, the head of payroll in our business. So I think they're doing a good job. They're ahead of schedule now. I mean, there's a whole unseen that you don't see until it comes out, but there's a whole lot of unseen going on in development that's going to pay big dividends for us in the near future.

Scott Berg

Got it. That's all I have. Thank you for taking my questions.

Operator

We'll take the next question from Siti Panigrahi with Wells Fargo.

Siti Panigrahi

Scott, it's been a few quarters since you moved your enterprise sales team, focusing from 1,500 and above to now 2,500 above. So have you started seeing any changes in terms of deal sizes or volumes or -- and effectiveness to compete over there in other companies in terms of enterprise segment? And also similarly, what sort of effect do you observe when you expanded the mid-market size as well?

Scott Scherr

I think at the end of it -- but on the enterprise side, we mentioned last quarter that our average unit size has gone from 2,000 to 6,000 in enterprise -- excuse me, 2,000 to 4,000 -- excuse me, 4,000 to 6,000 in enterprise. So it went up 50%. What was the mid-market question?

Siti Panigrahi

So I'm saying like now the mid-market you expanded, so are you feeling comfortable? Are you planning any changes again for 2018?

Scott Scherr

No. We made all the changes going into '17, so the team's in place. The only thing, we're going to increase the mid-market in strategics team by about 15%, and we're going to keep enterprise flat. And that's where we're going to get our growth from going into -- in '18.

Siti Panigrahi

Okay. And Mitch, on your guidance, what have you factored in, in terms of expectations for ACA reporting and other ACA-related revenues for 2018?

Mitchell Dauerman

Siti, it was hard to hear what your -- what examples you were giving.

Siti Panigrahi

No. I was saying in your guidance for 2018, what sort of expectation you baked in for ACA reporting and ACA-related revenue?

Mitchell Dauerman

ACA is bundled in. There's nothing specific that we put into the model, so whatever we're receiving today is already baked in. It's -- more often than not, our deals are bundled so the price -- so it would be hard to segregate it. So we didn't adjust for anything on that. Obviously, nobody knows what's going on with that.

Scott Scherr

Right. At the time, we said it wasn't a real big tailwind for us, and it wouldn't be a real big headwind for us depending on whatever happens.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Brad Reback with Stifel.

Brad Reback

Hi. Thanks very much. Mitch, real quick, on the conservative comment as it relates to '18, how does that sort of marry up with the new contracting terms? Are you taking that into account? Or is there potential upside if those all hold as you're rolling them out?

Mitchell Dauerman

I did not take it into account.

Brad Reback

Great, great. And then, Scott, for you, as you look toward the sixth championship in 2022, roughly, what percent of new sales do you think will be payroll versus the rest of the HCM suite?

Scott Scherr

Well, I don't see any change from what it is today, and it's -- a very high percentage has payroll. I mean it's got to be in the 90s, the business with us that's payroll. So I'd think, it would be similar to what it is now.

Brad Reback

But from a dollars-bookings perspective, you don't think it'll be much higher for HCM, obviously, with all customers having payroll?

Scott Scherr

Well, I think we give the attach rates, but I don't see much change now. We're attaching now -- most of the big products we're attaching around 65% and everyone -- it's a rare client that doesn't take payroll with us. So I just don't see the change. I mean at -- next year, at $1 billion, we'll be less than 10% of the addressable market, but I think we have plenty of runway -- a very large majority, and like I said, probably high 90s take payroll because our benefit is unified payroll and HCM product.

Brad Reback

Got it. Thanks very much.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Brian Peterson with Raymond James.

Brian Peterson

Hi, guys. Congrats on the quarter. And sorry about the background noise here. But maybe a high-level question for you, Scott; if I think about Xander and the evolution of machine learning and analytics in this space, how do you think that will manifest? Do you think that's more table stakes or winners with this technology gaining more customers? Or do you think that's more of a PEPM expander?

Scott Scherr

I think it makes it more -- I think it makes our product more attractive because it starts with surveys but then goes into performance reviews, it goes into exit interviews, it goes so many places that are a benefit to the head of HR in any organization. So I think it becomes something that makes the product more attractive. And obviously, if the product's more attractive, there is potential. If it's worth it, so get some price on it.

Mitchell Dauerman

And Brian, I think where you're going with that is you can use that technology to extend into other modules within the UltiPro suite of solutions, and that is the plan. So I would think, maybe if I'm using your term right, it is table stakes to be a serious competitor in the HCM industry that you're using artificial intelligence to help your HR people make better decisions about people and HR and everything else they do.

Brian Peterson

Got it. And maybe just a quick update, have we seen any changes to the competitive environment over the last month? Thank you.

Scott Scherr

I have not.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Ross MacMillan with RBC Capital.

Ross MacMillan

Thanks so much. Mitch, just maybe to clarify something, so this year, we saw about a $20 million of the recurring revenue shift out because of the elongation of implementation time frames. And I'm assuming that all really flows into next year. So when you are thinking about your guidance for next year, what's the incremental amount of flow-out that you could see from elongation of implementations when we think about '18 into '19? Is there some knock-on effect that you assumed in your guidance that's another -- let's just put it in the context of the $20 million, is it the same? Is it less? Is it more? I'd just be curious to get your thoughts on that.

Mitchell Dauerman

Ross, it's not something that I can answer in a quantifiable manner because we didn't do it that way, but I think another way to answer the question is using -- going into our model, we made the assumption we would have a comparable sales mix to what we have this year and, therefore, we also assumed not only did we have a comparable Time to Live as we adjusted to in Q2, but we also took some additional, more conservative postures on new sales, something that wasn't in backlog in the way we approached the model. So it's hard to answer your question other than to say that the upside would be that we pull things forward or we were too conservative or the sales mix were to shift, but I don't know how to answer your question using a number.

Ross MacMillan

That's fair. It's sounds like you've got some incremental conservatism in there. That's helpful. And then for Scott, just you commented obviously on changes to contract terms. Can you just be very -- a bit more specific around what those contract changes will specifically look like? Because I think we were talking about maybe 2 things: one was defined go live dates and the second was a shift from 60 to time and material on service pricing?

Scott Scherr

No. We're not going time and material on service pricing, so no change there. And the other one is we're just going to make it time-sensitive to when we, start the clock running on the billings. So, we haven't made it public yet, but that's what we're going to be doing.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Eric Lemus with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Eric Lemus

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. When I look at your guidance on revenue growth and then operating margin, it looks like you guys kind of guide towards -- obviously, the rule of 40 kind of fit into that thematic target for 2018. But if you have some upside in revenue early in the year, are there particular areas where you expect to reinvest that upside in revenue, whether it be in go-to-market strategies or product innovation or just let that go down to the bottom line?

Scott Scherr

It would go to the bottom line. We have -- all our plans are intact for next year. We're doing what we believe we should be doing to grow the business, so it would go to the bottom line.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Abhey Lamba with Mizuho Securities.

Abhey Lamba

Yes, thank you. So as you're adding more modules to the HCM suite, have you seen a faster uptick of those? Should we see acceleration in the average price you're leaning as we go over the next few years?

Scott Scherr

Yes, as it does every year. The average -- the selling price has gone up. I don't remember when it hasn't gone up. So yes, it will go up as we attach higher on the new products.

Abhey Lamba

Got it. And the competitive environment, are you seeing anything towards the upper end of your market? Any more aggression by any of the competitors in that space?

Scott Scherr

No, it's pretty much the same as it's always been.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Mark Murphy with JPMorgan.

Pinjalim Bora

Hey, guys. This is Pinjalim sitting in for Mark. Congrats on getting on the leaders quadrant for Gartner, I'm sure that was good to see. Scott, anything that surprised you in that report in terms of names that were mentioned in the report from a competitive sense?

Scott Scherr

No, I don't -- no. I mean, I expect us to be a leader, and I think the usual suspects around it -- I don't have the report in front of me, but no, I didn't get anything from anyone who said -- I don't remember anyone talking about this was a real surprise or anything like that.

Pinjalim Bora

Okay, fair enough. And Mitch, on that same topic, when your -- is your guidance basically taking into account any kind of tailwind that you might get from that mention in the Leaders Quadrant for 2018?

Mitchell Dauerman

No. Our guidance, our model, is based on how we plan to grow bookings each year and how we hope to layer them in, so no, nothing -- but it's something we did do in every year from the beginning when we -- when it was our first sales. You keep establishing yourself, you create referenceability, you invest in product, you deliver more product. And if you do it right, it keeps building enough, so…

Operator

We'll take our next question from Richard Baldry with ROTH Capital.

Richard Baldry

Thanks. I joined late, so I'm not sure if you covered this, but when I look in the cost of recurring line, it was actually, very narrowly down sequentially. That tended to be a pretty steady uptick as you drive the top line. Was there something unusual in there or onetime-oriented or anything we should think about? And how would we think about that moving forward?

Scott Scherr

Rich, it looks like it's about 100,000 difference. I'm not sure. I'm trying to see if I have something here real fast. I doubt I can answer you on the fly, but if not, call me tomorrow, and I'll get you the answer. No, I can't answer you on the fly, I don't have that detail with me.

Richard Baldry

Okay, thanks. I will talk to you later. Thanks.

Operator

We'll take the next question from Kirk Materne with Evercore ISI.

Daniel Harold

Hi, guys. This is Daniel on for Kirk. Just wanted to zone in on how you guys feel internally about quota-carrying reps' efficiency, and on that same note, just any need to increase capacity on that front going forward given these good marketing metrics you're seeing.

Scott Scherr

Yes. As I mentioned previously, we're growing the mid-market and strategic about 15% in headcount and going to stay pretty flat in enterprise. And I mean I believe we have the highest average annual productivity per quota-carrying sales rep than anyone in the industry, so I've always been happy with it. Always want more but, we built this thing on getting the best of the best in sales -- well, everywhere else as well, but -- and keeping them for a long time. So we have a very high tenure team. We have less than 10% turnover. So yes, we keep raising the quotas. I saw a report recently where our people were outselling competition 5 to 1 in their average annual productivities. So yes, I guess the short answer is yes, I'm really happy with the productivity, and I want more.

Daniel Harold

Okay, thanks.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Alex Zukin with Piper Jaffray.

Scott Alan Wilson

Yes. Hi, guys. This is Scott on for Alex. Scott, maybe one for you; how do you think about your partner ecosystem when you reach that $2 billion goal in 2020? I think you recently said to date, partner set, you're about 20% a deal, so I'm curious how you see them playing a role through 2020. And then, Mitch, relatedly, maybe you're thinking on operating your free cash flow margins at that kind of revenue scale. Understand if you don't want to kind of -- if you want to avoid giving specific guidance, but are there any structural limitations on margin expansion that we should be thinking about, assuming kind of strong top line growth rate there?

Scott Scherr

So we've built up the 34 trusted partners right now with over 300 assets in those organizations. The last couple of years, we were like 10% of our business. There was some partner working on -- or partners' asset working on. '17, it will be somewhere around 15%. '18, I think we're planning around 20%. My gut is it would go up 5% a year to the year '20. So maybe in '20, 30% of our service revenues will have an asset, and I think the 34 will become a bigger number and, obviously, the 300 people who are working on Ultimate business will get higher. Don't know what that number would be, but it will grow. And my gut is it would go up about 5% a year in deals they're working on. Did I answer it?

Scott Alan Wilson

Yes, I think that makes a lot of sense. Thanks.

Mitchell Dauerman

Yes, Scott, you're right that I've usually haven't commented on free cash flow margins, stuff like that, in the future, but I'll give you some color just kind of how we're thinking about it. If you use an assumption that we'd continue to grow total revenues around 20%, so we get close, let's say, around 2021, 2022. And I think it -- the key to the expansion is we should see gross margins expand based on scale. We should see leverage in R&D with the new technologies we've been talking about. And keeping that in mind, I think that it's reasonable that free cash flow margins could expand from -- today, it's probably around 11%, 12%, and increase each year.

Now the thing is it will go up. Let's say, you can get close to 20% by 2022 -- you have to keep in mind that we're not a current cash taxpayer, we do expect to pay taxes in, probably, 2020, 2022, and that will create a little bit of headwind to that free cash flow margin. Let me know if that gave you some answer to your question.

Scott Alan Wilson

I think that's perfect. Thank you.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Pat Walravens with JMP Securities.

Pat Walravens

Great, thanks. So first of all, Scott, I'd love to know, have you had these conversations already with customers about the changes to the contract terms and making it more time-sensitive? And do did they push back? And if they do, what do you say?

Scott Scherr

It has nothing to do with existing customers. We have some line with them somewhere now. But it has nothing to do with existing customers. It has to do with new ones.

Pat Walravens

Yes, and new ones?

Mitchell Dauerman

Yes. Well, Pat, you wouldn't go out and have those conversations with customers in advance. You would roll it out in a program that you believe makes good business sense for both us and for the customer, and you would begin selling that way. And from the meetings Scott had with the sales teams, they embraced those changes, and we're working out the fine points now. But we'll roll out a program beginning in next year, and those contracts will filter through next year. But obviously, for competitive reasons, we're not going to get on a public call and go through the details of our contract terms. I hope you and others can appreciate that. But we are sensitive, and we're putting guard rails in place, and that's something we're going to do.

Pat Walravens

Okay. And then my second was, Scott, what are your customers asking you for now that you don't already have?

Scott Scherr

I've actually done -- I've been doing a lot of client group dinners, like the 10 clients, C-level people. And I haven't -- when you said that, I'm thinking like no one asked me for anything in all those meetings I've been on recently. But that being said, we have a whole product management team that -- no one ever asked me for surveys. And then all of a sudden, we come up -- we find this great product. And next thing you know, we're attaching 25% on something called Perception with a huge upside for the company. So I think it's -- a lot of times it's up to us to find out what could be valuable to our customers and then develop it, acquire it, and get it out there and see if it's true.

Pat Walravens

Okay, thank you guys.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Steve Koenig with Wedbush Securities.

Steve Koenig

Hi, gentlemen, thanks for taking my questions. Two quick ones here; one is, maybe Scott, can you explain a little bit about your thinking behind keeping enterprise flat next year but growing SMB in terms of sales resources? What's your thought process in terms of doing that?

Scott Scherr

Well, I think it's a high-quality team. I think they make up about 15% of our sold units. So it's not like they can't work on more units each. So, it's -- I want to keep the team at a very high-quality per player on the team. And I think they have the bandwidth because they don't -- well, they sold 15% of units, 85% of units are coming in from mid-market and strategic. That mirrors our base. Now by the way, that 15% of units make up 40% of our revenue. So it's obviously important. But yes, I think they could -- they have the potential -- well, they have the opportunity and the potential. And I have confidence that they could sell more per person by having the best person that we can have on it…

Steve Koenig

Yes. And just a clarification, when you talk about units, you mean deal counts?

Scott Scherr

Say that again?

Mitchell Dauerman

A new customer.

Steve Koenig

Yes, got it.

Scott Scherr

A new customer. But it mirrors our base as well, our 4,000 customers. About 40% of the revenue is over 2,500, and it's about 15% of the units.

Steve Koenig

Got it. Got it. Good. I don't want to use up my second question, so I'm in the mood for that which is, maybe Mitch, could you explain a little bit more about the 150 to -- I think it was a 150 to 200 or 100 to 150, I'll check my notes, on the margin improvement that comes from 606. Can you maybe just give us one -- a little bit more of the mechanics of that?

Mitchell Dauerman

Yes, sure. It's -- for 606, the item that's going to impact us is amortizing commission expense over the estimated customer life or product life, whichever is shorter. So we'll be going from -- currently, we amortize over the initial contract term, which is generally 2 or 3 years, and will be going out over 7 years. So as a result of that, you will lower the commission expense in the next year. That -- when you take into account that amount that's different than what we would have modeled if the rules didn't change, it would impact the margin most likely around 150 to 200 basis points.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Nate Cunningham with Guggenheim.

Nate Cunningham

Hi, guys. It looks like you've been significantly increasing your R&D hiring over the past few months. And I was just wondering which specific area the new hires are going to be focused on and then what we should expect for overall headcount addition through the remainder of the year.

Scott Scherr

I don't know where you're getting that from. Our -- I mean, development, we're on track to do exactly where we thought we'd be. There's no over acceleration of hiring in development, and people have been hired all year as part of the plan, they go in all different areas of development. I mean, I don't know where you based that.

Nate Cunningham

Just based on the website, the new job postings, but -- and maybe just back to the guidance, Mitch, are you able to give us a rough visibility percentage for that 20%-plus recurring revenue growth next year?

Mitchell Dauerman

Sure. I would -- it's about 94%, and that's about 100 basis points higher than last year. But I want to make sure I'm very clear on this, that calculation is based on the assumption that we have no new sales. It does not take into account the Time to Live, so as I think was brought up last quarter. As we started this call out, when you do go to the backlog and what we embedded in the Time to Live, those times are more conservative than the past. So one, you have higher visibility by the 100 basis points; but secondly, underlying it, the Time to Live, we believe, is also more conservative in the model.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Mark Marcon with Baird.

Mark Marcon

Hi, good afternoon. Congratulations on the terrific results. I was wondering if you can just talk a little bit, if we think about 606 and the impact for next year, as we stretch it out towards -- and obviously, this is just optics and it doesn't matter with free cash flow, but just from an optics perspective, how does that stretch out when we start going to 2020? How should we think about that?

Mitchell Dauerman

I'm sorry, Mark…

Scott Scherr

606.

Mitchell Dauerman

Oh, 606?

Mark Marcon

Yes, as we go out to 2020. You gave us 150 to 200 bps as it relates to 2018.

Mitchell Dauerman

Now Mark, to be honest with you, I understand what you're -- I'm not prepared to answer that question going out. I'll do some modeling on it as we go through the implementation, I'll be able to answer that on the next call. But I think if you think it through, there's going to be a period of time and there's -- where companies transition, you're taking what's unamortized, you're spreading it out and then you're building up over that, whatever your life period is. But it's something that we we need to model out and factor in, but I'll give you more color on the next call.

Mark Marcon

All right. And then just with regards to the hurricanes, did you see any impact at all in terms of any sales being impacted in the short term, basically between August and early October?

Mitchell Dauerman

No. And I also checked with our head of global delivery, and he confirmed no. Through -- we actually helped clients process who were impacted by the storms where they were damaged. And for what it's worth, we did not evacuate, we didn't shut down. And our call response times remained consistent before, during and after the storms.

Mark Marcon

Great. And then with regards to some of the questions on the competitive environment, and a lot of the questions have been very short-term based in terms of last month or so. But when we think about it from a longer-term perspective, if we think over the last two to three years, what's been the major difference that you're seeing now in terms who you're going up against relative to two to three years ago?

Scott Scherr

It hasn't changed. If you look at our -- where we get our business from, and Mitch is out on the road, our competitive slide, it's very similar to where it was 3 years ago. So I think it hasn't changed much.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Jesse Hulsing with Goldman Sachs.

Jesse Hulsing

Yes, thank you. I have two kind of interrelated questions, probably for you, Scott. First, following up on Nate's question about R&D, I'm curious if you could give us an update on what's on the road map with regards to modernizing that core UltiPro? And as kind of a follow-up to that, some of your competitors are pretty focused right now on reducing implementation times for HCM, particularly in the mid-market. Is that a focus? And is that something that you think, over time, you can bring back down? I know you saw a little bit of extension this year, but do you think you can bring that down over time?

Scott Scherr

Yes. Before, when I mentioned all the unseen that goes on in development, we've been working on that for years, and we've actually gotten some good results on some new accounts that are in implementation. But that's something we've been working on for years, a time product we've been working on for years that is coming into release very shortly. So, internal tax engine coming out, already out, a lot of people on it; I don't want to say too much because I'll tell our competitors everything we're doing.

Mitchell Dauerman

But I think a way to -- Jesse, I think a way to frame it is when you look at -- say, take a 5-year period on what we spent, we've increased our PEPM and opportunity by $20. Of that, some of it is our products that we either partnered with somebody or we acquired but others we developed. And as Scott's saying, sometimes you just add value to an existing product and that increases the value as well. So trying to answer your question specifically, what product is coming out, there isn't always a discrete answer as opposed to you have embedded those needs that customers are looking for within the product and increasing the value. And then in terms of your questions about implementation times, again, I just want to reframe last quarter. The push-out in the enterprise Time to Lives is a function of the addition of additional products, selling larger clients, the customers looking for more integrations and the customers being more risk adverse, wanting to do more testing. So it's just a change in behavior.

Now with that being said, we do focus consistently on tools that can enable us to take customers live faster. We can do that. We've done customers in 30 days, but it's a -- it's kind of a marriage between our people and theirs and how many products and what they're doing. So I don't know that I can really contrast us to whomever you might be referring to that perhaps was having -- maybe they were having problems getting faster, but, for us, this is just normal course of business that we've been doing.

Scott Scherr

Yes, I think we've said on previous calls like we're comfortable spending 20% of our revenue on R&D at this point of our life. And now we think probably, if you look out to $2 billion that it would makes sense that, that would probably go, say, 15%, that somehow between now and then we go from 20% to 15%. But we've always been a company that wants to invest. I think we got here because of our product and the service of that product. And they're doing a lot of…

Jesse Hulsing

Thank you.

Operator

And we will take one more question from Nandan Amladi with Deutsche Bank.

Nandan Amladi

Hi, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. So, Xander, in terms of the historical product road map and the new featured content, how would you characterize that, both in terms of your ability to maybe charge a little bit more or make the products more differentiated?

Mitchell Dauerman

Well, Nandan, I think you almost answered your own question. We rolled -- so Perception was built on what we're calling Xander, and we did roll that out, and we are recognizing an increased PEPM as a result of that. And what Adam, Martin and the entire team are doing, and Armen, are extending all of Xander throughout the product suite. And just as we evaluated our other products as we add more functionality, more value to it, we will increase the PEPM. So I think it's twofold. Discreetly, Perception is a specific module. We've increased the PEPM, we're recognizing value for it. And over the long term, and the impact of Xander artificial intelligence will raise the overall products of -- prices, value of all our modules.

Scott Scherr

And also, just to make it perfectly clear, our goal coming out of 2018 was $40 worth of value on our product set, we're there today. And the next releases will be $50 in '22. And I have all the confidence in the world that we will get there based on what's happened in the past.

Operator

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference back over to Scott Scherr for any additional or closing remarks.

Scott Scherr

Okay, this was a long one. The World Series Game 7 is tonight. So I hope, all of you that we speak to after this are going to keep it short. Thanks for being on the call, appreciate your time. Bye.

Operator

And this does conclude today's conference. Thank you for your participation, and you may now disconnect.

