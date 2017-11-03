McEwen Mining - Investment Or Bet? (Video)

Mining costs are also high which will lead to trouble if gold prices fall by even $100.

Rob McEwen is an interesting guy. However, to make a new Goldcorp he needs much higher gold prices.

A few of my viewers asked me what I think of McEwen mining (NYSE: MUX). As I find its CEO, Rob McEwen very charismatic with his gold price at $5,000 story, I decided to dig deeper into the company to see what is all the fuss about. MUX is also trading at 52-week lows which is always an interesting thing for a value investor.

In my video I describe MUX's strategy which comes from Extremistan. In another video I described the difference between Extremistan and Mediocristan investments so feel free to watch that one either. The point is that MUX cannot be valued with normal linear cash flow models because it is not such a company and from what I hear from the management it isn't even supposed to be.

I describe the company and then a few scenarios in relation to copper and gold prices. What is left to you is to compare MUX's potential if gold prices hit $2,500 per ounce with other gold miners, then see what is the risk reward and how MUX as a hedge fits your portfolio. Enjoy the video.

P.S. If someone would like to share deeper insights into the current value of the Los Azules project I'd be happy to learn more, especially from locals.

